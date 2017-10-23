Retirement Planning: Are You Prepared For Inflation? Part 2

Equity headwinds are likely to be significant from wage and interest rate pressures and equities are likely to break their long held positive correlation with inflation.

This is the second in a three-part series on retirement planning and inflation. Part one, where we made the case for stronger inflation numbers down the line can be read here. In this article, we will focus on the impacts of stronger inflation for people planning their retirement or just having retired. We assume that inflation jumps to 4% with long bond rates rising by 2% and short term rates increasing by 1.5%. We break down the impacts into 6 categories.

1) Jump in cost of living

While this may seem the most obvious impact, it is also the one people underestimate the most. For those a few years away from retirement, the last amounts of savings are crucial and even a few percentage points' jump in expenses can seriously delay reaching nest egg targets. For a family saving 10% of their after tax income, a 2% increase in inflation wipes out 20% of their planned savings. A 4% increase would wipe out 40% of their planned savings and turn a 5 year retirement goal into an 8 year horizon. While some of this could be negated with wage hikes, not every job has the same bargaining power and people closer to retirement are less likely to walk away from a job and start afresh should they not get pay raises they desire.

2) Big damage to the bond portfolio

Close to a decade of low interest rates and quantitative easing have made investors anxious to grab yield wherever they can find it. Also, with yields so low investors have felt less desire to pay for active management fees and share the puny proceeds with fund managers. The net result is an explosion in passively managed bond funds and ETFs.

With passively managed funds there is no attempt to forecast or hedge interest rates. This has increased investor exposure to bond duration to one of the highest levels ever. For those unfamiliar with the concept, bond duration effectively measures the amount of portfolio decline for one percentage increase in interest rates. Currently the extremely popular Ishares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) has a bond duration of 17.8 years. So an inflation increase of 2% alongside a 2% increase in long term rates could decrease the bond portfolio value by about 35% or equivalent to 15 years of interest. Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) boasts a nice 25 year duration, which would be a nice 50% decline for a 2% rise in interest rates. Even the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which comprises bonds across the whole spectrum, has an average duration of close to 6 years.

3) Impact on equity earnings-interest rates

Corporations have taken advantage of low interest rates to borrow money and leverage has risen across the spectrum with some claiming that leverage is now at an all time high.

However, a good portion of this is due to the extreme distress seen across the Energy sector and, adjusted for that, leverage is not inordinately high.

That said, even at average leverage levels, the corporations will feel the pinch of rising interest rates. The ones most impacted will be those that have massive refinancings coming due or have a significant percentage of their debt linked to floating interest rates. While some sectors might benefit (more of that in part 3), cumulatively we expect a jump of this magnitude to impact equity earnings negatively.

4) Impact on equity earnings-Profit margins

Corporate after tax profit margins excluding the energy sector are at an all time high.

There are two big reasons for this. The first being low interest rates, which we think is likely to change, and the second being extremely low labor costs.

Labor or wage costs as a percentage of GDP are now at close to an all time low. A large portion of this has been the outsourcing and productivity changes that took place over the past few decades. It is our belief that the extremely tight labor market will change this and while we may not fully mean-revert, corporation profit margins will be under significant pressure. Both impacts discussed above will decrease profits and likely decrease or at least prevent increases in dividends from corporations. Hence they will directly impact people in retirement or close to retirement.

5) Impact on equity prices

We left this one for last as it is where our crystal ball gets cloudy.

Since the 2009 recession, US stock prices have shown a positive correlation to inflation expectations with the two major corrections in the bull market coming during falling inflation expectations. However, we think that the combination of

1) Increased competition from higher bond rates

2) Decreased earnings from higher interest rates

3) Decreased earnings from higher labour costs

are likely to be a larger net negative force than increased nominal revenues due to inflation and hence likely result in lower equity prices.

Conclusion:

The coming rise in inflation even if it is a small numerical jump, will have large outsized impacts on portfolios as the percentage change in inflation, interest rates and profit margins will be outsized. Retirees and those close to retirement should monitor these carefully and move away from a passive strategy in our opinion.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.