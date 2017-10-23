7 Hedging Strategies: Whatever Happens, You Don't Care (Video)

Everybody can apply some form of hedging; it is not an abstract financial thing to do.

Therefore, the best thing is to be hedged for whatever happens. Given the low volatility it is even cheap to do so - sometimes even free!

Nobody knows if this bull market will continue for another 8 years or it will crash tomorrow!

When everybody is infatuated with stocks and it seems the stock market (NYSEARCA: SPY, DIA, QQQ) can only go up it is an excellent time to think about hedges - because you don't want to miss out on the positive trend while you also don't want to be exposed to the huge possible downside.

After all a hedge has to be approached like any other investment. It can be a good deal or a bad deal where it all depends on your risk-reward preferences. A hedge can also be a profitable part of your portfolio if it carries a yield like it is the case in an All-Weather portfolio which I also discuss.

Let me know in the comments if there is a hedging strategy we should dig deeper into, and consider following as I always try to find stock picks that fit a well balanced portfolio which is not just long the S&P 500.

Enjoy the video.

