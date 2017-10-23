Philip Morris: Look Out

Photo credit

I haven't exactly been a friend to Philip Morris (PM) in the past as I've found the stock to be ridiculously expensive against long term fundamentals that I don't find appealing. However, the stock has seen an enormous rally this year so surely the bulls have won the day. The thing is that after a weak Q3 report, the stock is showing even more signs that $121 was the top and that a downtrend has well and truly taken hold. For those reasons, I'm still quite bearish on PM here.

My primary concern - other than long term demand issues - is the chart. PM has been very weak since it hit its high at $121 back in June and a triple top formed. PM hit this area three times in the span of just a few weeks and each time it hit a proverbial brick wall. That was that and since then, the stock has failed to make a new relative high. In fact, each high has been lower and so have the lows, which is the very definition of a downtrend.

When PM reported it had a chance to turn its fortunes around but didn't, and the stock fell yet again. It is now below the 200DMA, which is something that hasn't happened for nearly a year, and that's yet another reason to be bearish on a technical basis. The momentum indicators remain weak as well and are confirming the terrible price action in the stock, implying more downside has a pretty good chance of occurring. Obviously, PM is only down about 10% since its highs so it isn't like the stock fell out of the sky. However, I see one sign after another of weakness and it looks to me like PM is going lower.

That's the first reason I'm bearish but the second has to do with fundamentals and specifically, long term demand. Everyone knows that long term demand for tobacco products is waning and that is very distinctly evidenced in PM's results. Q3 saw yet another sizable decline in cigarette volume, falling 4.1% this time. Cigarettes are losing favor around the world and given their immense health risks to not only consumers but those around them, that's unequivocally a good thing for society. It isn't good, however, for PM and that is why it has worked so feverishly on alternatives to cigarettes, including its heated tobacco products. That unit is growing by leaps and bounds and in fact, almost entirely offset the volume decline in cigarettes in Q3. While it is still too early to tell just how much potential HTU has, it is performing extremely well so far. Unfortunately for PM, it is just too small to make a meaningful impact as of yet. However, I still think the long term demand battle is going to be uphill for PM and others in the space irrespective of the form tobacco products take. Consumers are moving against using tobacco at rates that they previously did and that means PM's longer term demand picture is tough.

To be fair, PM continues to see revenue up despite terrible volume and it saw a 7% increase in Q3 excluding excise taxes. That's a really terrific result and while I can complain about volume all I want, I cannot dispute PM's ability to squeeze every dollar it can out of what volume it does keep. The problem, however, is that this revenue growth isn't translating into profitability gains the way you'd expect. Indeed, operating income was only up 2.2% on an adjusted basis, well below the 7% rate of revenue growth. That's not great and it means that while PM is taking more dollars from its customers, it is doing so at higher cost. Profits are what matter, not revenue, and PM just isn't doing as good of a job as it should in terms of turning revenue into profits. PM said adverse developments in Russia and Saudi Arabia were to blame in addition to investments in IQOS, but weak profitability isn't new. I'll take PM's comments with a grain of salt because those sound like the problems du jour, and that something else will just take their place next time around.

PM revised its guidance slightly below consensus after the Q3 report, but nothing that was earth-shattering. However, at its current price, it is still going for 23 times this year's earnings. That's steep even if PM can deliver its 10% or so long term EPS growth as it puts its PEG well in excess of 2. Of course, next year's PE is a more palatable 20, but PM is hardly a cheap stock. The problem with it being priced that way is that this is the sort of valuation you'd expect with a high-growth, high-potential stock. PM is growing EPS at a nice rate but how long can that continue given its margin issues and the fact that it can no longer afford to do buybacks? Twenty times earnings builds in a lot of margin expansion that we've seen can be difficult for PM to come by and it isn't something I'm willing to do. That then implies that the stock is still too expensive, and indeed the price action of the stock would suggest I'm not the only one that thinks this is the case.

I still think PM is going lower because to me, the fundamentals support a lower price and the chart is showing some unequivocal signs of weakness. Q3 hasn't done anything to alleviate either of those concerns and indeed, they've been exacerbated if anything. The bias is down until further notice as the downtrend the stock has experienced of late isn't showing any signs of letting up. Given the tough Q3 report as well as the fact that the stock is breaking down further, I'm looking to short PM's weakness here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.