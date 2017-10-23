Ozanimod Even More Important For Celgene Now, But Can It Deliver In MS?

By S Mitra, MBA (ISB), with inputs from Dr Udaya K Maiya, MD.

Last week, Celgene (CELG) dropped more than 10% after announcing that its GED-0301 in Crohn's disease failed. Celgene announced that it is discontinuing the GED-0301 program, making the company even more reliant on Ozanimod. But can Ozanimod deliver the goods for the company?

Ozanimod is one of the late-stage candidates in Celgene's Inflammation & Immunology pipeline and a potential blockbuster drug in multiple sclerosis space.

According to Evaluate Pharma, Ozanimod could reach sales of more than $2 billion by 2020 in MS alone. Leerink Partners also models for peak sales of $2 billion in MS alone. Ozanimod's sales potential could be even more as the drug is also being developed for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Ozanimod became part of Celgene's pipeline after the company completed the acquisition of Receptos in 2015, paying a hefty $7.2 billion. The acquisition came at the peak of the biotech bull market, and Celgene bet big mainly due to the potential of Ozanimod. The peak sales potential in all three indications combined could reach as much as $5 billion. While a significant portion of that will come from ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, Celgene still needs Ozanimod to deliver in the MS space, especially now that one of the late-stage programs in the Inflammation & Immunology space has been discontinued.

The good news for Celgene is that Ozanimod has already shown promise on the efficacy front. The bullish sales forecast for Ozanimod though relies on a key assumption; Ozanimod's better safety profile compared to Gilenya will lead to doctors prescribing the former ahead of Gilenya if approved.

Like Novartis' (NVS) Gilenya, Ozanimod is also an S1P modulator. However, while Gilenya is a pan S1P modulator, Ozanimod is a selective S1P modulator (S1P 1 & S1P 5). Gilenya is one of the top selling drugs in the MS space, which I also discussed in my previous article. But Gilenya also has safety issues, including slowing patient's heart rate. As a result, patients first put on Gilenya are required to be monitored by a doctor for at least six hours. Interestingly, data on Ozanimod released so far shows a better safety profile. Later this week, Celgene will be presenting full results from the phase III SUNBEAM and RADIANCE part B studies in Paris. If the safety and efficacy profile of Ozanimod is consistent with previous results, it will be advantage Celgene.

The only minor glitch for Celgene is that it did not have a statistically significant benefit over the comparator arm (Avonex) in disability progression. The reason Celgene bulls have downplayed this issue is because while Gilenya achieved statistical significance over Avonex on this endpoint, the difference between the Gilenya arm and the Avonex arm was not very significant. So, in the end in the Ozanimod vs. Gilenya story, it all boils down to the safety issue. And, this is where we have a slight concern at the moment.

In the phase III FREEDOMS and TRANSFORMS trials (the two trials on which Gilenya was approved), Gilenya showed that the bradycardia (abnormally slow heart action) was dose dependent. The two phase III trials tested two doses of Gilenya (0.5 mg and 1.25 mg) vs. Avonex (TRANSFORMS) and placebo (FREEDOMS). In both trials, a significantly higher incidence of bradycardia was observed in the 1.25 mg Gilenya arm. Full results from both the trials can be read here and here. While the efficacy (ARR) was better in the 1.25 mg arm, the difference between the higher and lower dose was not significant. This indicates that a lower dose of Gilenya is safer than and almost as effective as a higher dose.

This has formed the basis of a trial that Novartis has initiated as it looks to defend its turf in the MS space. The company is currently evaluating a lower dose of Gilenya (0.25 mg). If the lower dose arm shows a better safety profile and is almost as effective as the currently approved 0.50 mg dose, Celgene would lose the only advantage it has over Gilenya and potential Gilenya generics. This is the one thing we would be watching going forward if we were long Celgene.

