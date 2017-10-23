Booming Economy: Sinful Profits

This is the latest article in the “Investments for a Booming Economy” series.

Booming Economy:

There have been a number of recent indications that the United States economy may be entering into a boom phase:

Positive Employment Trends: In spite of a hurricane-caused drop in employment, there is much positive news in the most recent report, especially the continuing rise in employment rates for prime-age workers, a 3%-plus increase in wages, and a household survey which points to a low future unemployment rate. Increasing Fed Confidence: The Fed has recently raised the Fed Funds rate and is starting to unwind their huge bond portfolio. Since these actions tend to slow down the economy, the Fed would not be considering them if they didn’t think we could handle it. In essence, Fed actions are a strong statement that they see ongoing US economic strength from other sources. We are no longer on Fed life support. Strong Earnings: Two-thirds of the S&P 500 beat analyst revenue estimates and had double-digit earnings growth in Q2 (this last happened in 2011). In total, 54 of these companies raised Q3 revenue guidance, the highest level since FactSet started compiling the data in 2006. Improving Manufacturing Sentiment: the ISM Purchasing Managers index is breaking to new 10-year highs: Strong Retail Sales: According to US Census Data, US Retail sales are doing well, including much-maligned Brick and Mortar retail. Surging Consumer Confidence: Consumer confidence is sky rocketing, with recent surveys showing a 13-year high. This bodes well for retail sales into the Holiday season and further into 2018. Global Economic Growth: There finally appears to be global developed economy growth as evidenced by: The aforementioned US strength.

The IMF predicting 3.6% growth this year and 3.7% growth next year. The best growth rates in the last seven years. They are also predicting a 4.2% increase in global trade, the best in six years.

Increasing container ship lease rates along with global trade growth.

Europe’s confidence index surging to 113, the highest in a decade.

Japan's confidence index surging to 22, also its highest in a decade

When the economy does well, a number of cyclical companies do to. Recreation and travel tends to benefit, as do restaurants and retail stocks. Here I would like to focus on a stock which benefits from these trends, as well as more men being away from home on business, with money in their pocket.

Sinful Profits:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) is a strip club (a.k.a. nightclub) and restaurant operator. If that offends your morals, there is no need to read any further.

For those who are still with me, I think you will be glad you continued.

Night Club Segment:

Running strip clubs (RCI refers to them as nightclubs) is a very profitable business which throws of lots of cash flow. Most strip clubs are in locations which strictly control the licensing of such establishments, and rarely if ever grant a new one. What this means is existing strip clubs are grandfathered in and tend to have a lasting moat. There is unlikely to be a new competitor opening across the street and cutting price, and the clientele doesn't argue too much that the drinks tend to be a bit higher priced. They are having fun, with better things to pay attention to than the extra buck per drink.

So, owning a strip club is somewhat similar to owning a popular bar. Most of the revenue for the operator comes in form of high margin entrance fees and alcohol sales. As a matter of fact, RCI Hospitality as a company habitually runs gross margins in the 85% percent range.

Source: RICK quarterly earnings presentation

This is the kind of heady atmosphere that only software and internet companies typically enjoy. For comparison Darden (NYSE:DRI), the multi-billion dollar highly successful operator of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse restaurants, considers a 22% gross margin pretty good. RICK’s does almost four times that. Indeed, RICKs operating margin, after paying performers, waitresses, cooks, and bartenders, exceeds Darden’s gross margins.

Even better, most of this cash continues to flow downstream to free cash flow. There are no heavy R&D costs, Sales and capital equipment expenses are minimal. So far, this year RICK has generated $16.6 million in FCF on $105.7 million in revenue. Saying a 15.7% FCF margin on revenue is excellent is an understatement. Darden did about 8.5% last year.

These companywide numbers are all dominated by the strip club segment as it generates about 90% of RCI's revenue. However, RICK also has another promising new division, called Bombshells.

Bombshells Segment

Bombshells is a restaurant concept similar to Hooters or Twin Peaks but with a military theme. Along with food, drinks, and dozens of TVs carrying all the games, Bombshells features beautiful young waitresses in low-cut outfits.

Source: Company website, rcihospitality.com

Bombshells is a new concept. There are currently only five restaurants in and around Houston with plans to open another three corporate restaurants per year. The existing restaurants however have been doing quite well. Revenue per location is averaging $4.4 million a year, roughly the same as your typical Darden Restaurant (Olive Garden or Longhorn Steakhouse). That however is where the comparison ends. Bombshells is a another high-margin, drink-heavy business, with same store sales on locations open more than a year of 3.2%. Thus, Bombshells' net operating profit per store runs about double what your typical Darden restaurant does. Potential franchisees should stand up and take notice.

Unlike the strip club business, Bombshells is a business which doesn't require the operator to own the real estate or have a very hard to get strip club license. It also isn’t as highly specialized as running a strip club, and thus can reasonably be expanded via franchising (RICK may choose to own most of its Bombshells locations anyway, but the franchisees can choose to lease if they wish). As you will see, Bombshells has the potential to be just as or even more profitable for RICK than the strip clubs. It can be expanded faster, and as you will soon see, each location requires much less money up front.

Risks:

RCI however is not without its risks. In my opinion the main one's are:

Legal and Licensing Risk - While the business being unloved and un-favored provides a licensing moat, it also means they make a good target. Negative publicity, tax revenue demands, and lawsuits are too common. Legal costs should be considered a normal and ongoing part of doing business here as periodically some municipality instills a poll tax, or the company gets sued, or whatever the next issue is.

Business Cycle Risk – As already stated, RCI is cyclical. When the economy booms, so too will RICKs. When there are more men traveling on business trips, or extended projects away from home, the nightclubs get more customer traffic. Also, when the economy is doing well, people buy high-end scotch and premium bottle service instead of draft beer. This causes the take per customer to go up (RCI collectively refers to this phenomena as VIP spend). But what benefits RCI can also hurt it. RCI will suffer when the next recession hits, probably more than most.

Hurricanes Risk – When I first looked into RCI, I didn’t even think of hurricane risk. However, this most recent season, no less than 13 locations were closed for three to five days due to either Hurricane Harvey, Irma, or Nate:

One would therefore have expected a significant loss of sales in the quarter (I did). However, as it turns out, increasing VIP spend from an improving economy helped the nightclubs, while sporting events (football, boxing, MMA, etc.) and being some of the first restaurants to reopen post Hurricane helped Bombshells.

Growth (but only where it makes sense)

Nightclub Purchases:

RCI recently bought two nightclubs, the Hollywood Showclub (renamed Scarlett’s St. Louis), and Scarlett's Miami. I thought going into the detail of how these nightclubs affect overall company numbers would be instructive for understanding the potential for future growth. Scarlett’s St. Louis is a smaller club, but also the first step into that market for RCI. Scarlett's Miami is the far bigger and more important of the two. I will mainly focus on it. However, whenever I mention the Scarlett’s deal, I'm referring to both.

Scarlett's Miami is a larger, 25,000 square foot, marquee club in Miami only five miles away from another large club RCI owns, 74,000 square foot Tootsie's. As such there are some synergies between the two, and they are complimentary to each other (different atmosphere and clientele). At $26 million ($10.4 million first year, $15.6 million over the next 12 years at 8%) it is also one of their bigger deals, and is representative of some of the advantages RICK has.

The strip club industry is fragmented, mostly a collection of individual mom and pops, or in a few cases an individual owner with a few clubs. While there are thousands of strip clubs in North America, RICK is the only publicly traded company in the industry. As such it has access to banking and other resources individual owners don't. As a matter of fact, it is pretty difficult getting a loan in this industry. One of the reasons RICK quickly changed its name to RCI Hospitality and refers to the strip clubs as the nightclub division is to aid in getting lower rate mortgages on its real estate. I imagine bankers just don't like forwarding to their superiors approved mortgage applications on a building being used as a strip club. Too much personal career risk. The optics are not good, so better to play it safe, and let the potential borrower go somewhere else. A nightclub and restaurant chain names RCI Hospitality on the other hand raises less eyebrows. The opening of the Bombshells division, change of the name from Rick's to RCI Hospitality, and renaming of the strip clubs as nightclubs actually mattered. It directly contributed to RCI being able to take out low, fixed-rate, long-term, debt. As you will see, this in turn could enable significant acceleration of growth plans.

The difficulty in getting loans in this industry however is an advantage when RICK goes out to buy clubs. Sellers just don't have too many other better options. The pool of potential buyers is small, and those buyers have a hard time plopping down $26 million cash up front to buy a premier club. Other potential buyers can of course make a deal to pay for a club purchase over time, just like RCI frequently does. However, the outgoing seller is typically more concerned that buyer Jim Smith is going to maintain his license and still be around, paying him 12 years down the road, than the $270 million market cap, publicly traded, RCI Hospitality. RCI Hospitality as a publicly traded company with experience managing multiple locations over decades does not raise the same management competence concerns other potential buyers might. Even more importantly many retiring sellers will want part, but not all of their money up front. A large chunk up front reduces risk, but the majority paid over time also reduces taxes. The attraction for the absentee owner to sell Scarlett’s to RICK over some other buyer, isn’t just price or competent management, but also RICKs ability to structure terms which are going to be most attractive to the retiring seller (e.g. 40% up front / 60% over time at “more than you can get from the bank” 8% interest).

RCI typically targets 3 - 4x EBITDA when buying a club, emphasizing it is much closer to 3x usually, but in the case of Scarlett's Miami they broke their rule and paid 4.3x EBITDA. As I said it's a large marquee club, with some synergies to another important club, and apparently, the name and reputation has some strategic value (hence why they rebranded St. Louis to the Scarlett's name). Additionally, the owner had been absentee, and thus they thought they had some opportunity to reinvigorate the lunch and happy hour business which was being overlooked. They also pointed out the Hard Rock hotel is adding another tower nearby, the guests of which Scarlett's (and Tootsie's) can successfully market to. So, they estimated they could improve revenue by 5% from these opportunities, as well as lowering costs 5% by doing things such as collective buying of alcohol and better control of cash handling. In other words, they had a reasonable expectation that EBITDA was going to increase under their operation.

This in turn meant the Scarlett's deal was likely to add almost $4 million ($3.995 rounded up), or 41¢ per share, in free cash flow per year! Put more simplistically, the deal was done at 4.3x existing EBITDA while RICK traded at a little over 7.6x EV/EBITDA, so it was obviously accretive. By my estimate at the time the Scarlett's deal was done, it was going to add about $2.80 per share to RICKs value:

Source: Author's calculation

I however was wrong. The $2.80 estimated was mainly based on the difference between what RICK paid for the asset, 4.3x EBITDA, and what the market valued RICK at the time, 7.6x EBITDA. Thus, I did not factor in any increase in the multiple the market might be willing to pay.

What actually happened was much different. Mr. Market didn’t just give RCI credit for the additional FCF Scarlett’s would generate in 2017, they realized the annual run rate was twice that and more importantly that RCI could repeat this over and over again. Mr. Market finally assigned RICK a growth multiple closer to what it deserves (8.8x EV/expected EBITDA). I estimated the Scarlett’s deal would add $2 -$3 per share in value (15%), but RCI actually went up $4 very quickly, eventually climbing by more than $8 per share (44%).

The Scarlett's deal made it apparent management's current $18 million target for 2017 free cash flow was too low. When questioned about it in the conference call they admitted as much saying,

"Yes, but we're not prepared to give you a new number yet. So we're going to continue to use the $18 million for our purposes right now and we'll probably - we plan to adjust that for sure by August 4th and we may internally adjust that a little sooner."

At the time the Scarlett’s deal was very recent, and there were three Bombshells in various stages of being built, so I didn't really blame management for being a little cautious. However, we at Cash Flow Kingdom focus on cash flow, so I came up with my own rough version.

Subsequently, management did provide a number, $20 million, exactly as expected.

This in turn moved the cash flow curve out and to the right for the entire company:

Source: Authors calculation

The graph above is simply a modified version of the same free cash flow graph RCI commonly provides in its conference call presentations, only showing what that extra $2 million in 2017 FCF does for the business. The green line in this graph corresponds to the green line in the FCF graph provided by management in the last conference call. The $18 share price corresponds to the price the stock was at the time, a 10.3% FCF yield on $18 million in FCF, the same as it did on the FCF graph RCI provided at the time.

The blue line illustrates the effect of the Scarlett's deal on free cash flow and thus the probable effect of an extra $2 million in FCF on share price. As I already roughly sketched out, the Scarlett's deal actually adds approximately $4 million to FCF annually, but it was only $2 million for the rest of 2017. That bumped 2017s FCF up from $18 million to $20 million. This caused a shift out of the curve (see red arrow).

Thus, the blue line above was simply the FCF yield that results from including the extra $2 million, $20 million in FCF, at various stock prices. If the market demands a FCF yield of 10.3%, and the company generates $18 million in FCF, then the market should settle on a price per share around $18. If on the other hand the market demands the same 10.3% in FCF yield but the company generates $20 million in FCF instead (due to the Scarlett's deal), then the market should settle on a price per share closer to $20. Once again we estimate in a more visual way, the net effect of the Scarlett's deal would be a shifting out of the FCF curve and probably a $2-$3 gain in share price.

However, this is what the market actually did.

First Mr. Market didn’t credit RCI for the $2 million increase in FCF for 2017. Instead, they credited them for the entire $4 million increase in FCF the Scarlett deal adds per year. Mr. Market went ahead and recognized that the only reason management was quoting a $20 million FCF was that the deal was done mid-year. On an annual basis, the Scarlett’s deal actually added $4 million in FCF, so Mr. Market gave them credit for the entire $22 million annual run rate (new blue line). In addition, Mr. Market also realized that RCI should be able to grow significantly over the next few years by doing more deals like this, and adding additional Bombshells (more on this later). Mr. Market finally started to understand, as long as the economy keeps improving, RCI should be able to grow EBITDA by the 15% or more each year it targets. In doing so, Mr. Market moved up the multiple it was willing to pay per share from 7.6x EV/EBITDA to 8.8x EV/ expected EBITDA. (Notice I switched from trailing EBITDA to expected EBITDA, this is because in my opinion that is what the market has started to do). Thus, the stock didn’t go up $2-$3 (15%) with the Scarlett deal, it went up first $4 per share, and then a bit later $8 (40%).

What Mr. Market now better understands is each time RCI does another highly accretive deal like the Scarlett's deal, that blue curve shifts out a little more to the right, and the stock becomes more valuable. The higher the multiple on the stock, the more accretive any purchases using the stock for funding will be. Thus, my primary question for RCI regarding the Scarlett’s deal was, "Great, how many more can you do?"

That question was actually posed in the conference call in a couple different ways. RCI responded that while there are thousands of strip clubs throughout North America, they estimate there are only about 500 or so they would be interested in. They also alluded to having a healthy pipeline of potential deals in the 3x EBITDA range "some maybe a little under 3x" and for the recent deals they "raised $5.4 million with a few phone calls."

Restaurant Development (Bombshells):

RCI also has significant opportunity for growth with its Bombshells division. However, the increase in valuation from each new Bombshells opening is not quite as clear as a nightclub purchase. This is because Bombshells are typically brand-new locations, not purchases of existing location. So, you don’t have as good an idea what revenue will be. Additionally, this division is new enough that they keep learning something significant, and improving the Bombshells formula, with each location.

The last Bombshells to open was simply called 290. That however was not the 290th restaurant (we wish), but was instead the number of the highway it is next to. I find this in itself interesting. Typically, restaurant chains number their locations sequentially, Olive Garden #356, Olive Garden #357, etc. RCI on the other hand isn’t using impersonal Bombshells #5 or #6 yet, but rather still give each location a name that means something specific to them about that location. In this case it calls up not just that the location is near a major highway, but also allows them to picture in their mind specifics about the general area, demographics and layout of that particular location. When they say 290, everyone at RCI immediately knows exactly which Bombshells they are talking about. This subconscious naming, means they still see each and every opening as special, a one off.

I was able to confirm the 290 opening went very well (not a surprise given the small number of restaurants and that while same store sales were up 2.1%, total sales were up 18.8%). Management however was careful to point out they don’t know if this strong opening was due to it being one of the first restaurants to reopen post Hurricane Harvey (they credited store level employees for the quick clean-up and launch), or due to the new demographic modeling they have been using (notice the humility, many managements would have talked it up more). Management estimates 290 might do $5 million in revenue and $1.5 - $2 million in operating earnings this year. If correct this would be another step up, a real winner.

The next location to open will be Pearland (notice still using names). Pearland also had some significant learnings, even before it opens. RCI was able to use extensive bank financing for this location’s purchase and construction:

Cost to develop: $6 million = $3.3 million land purchase (the parcel included 4 excess acres) + $2.7 million site development

Upfront cash spent: only $815k, the rest financed. (very important)

Appraised value post development: $8.7 million =$3.5 million for the excess land parcel + $5.2 million for the restaurant. (They needed it appraised post development for the bank loans.)

Expected Annual Revenue at this location: $4 - $5 million

Expected Net Operating Income: $1 million

Thus, what is key to understand is RCI spent less than $1 million cash up front to build a store which is expected to generate $1 million in operating income the first year. It is why I say Bombshells could be even more profitable than the nightclubs. With the Scarlett’s deal they paid $10.4 million up front, and $26 million in total, to add $4 million in free cash flow. With Bombshells they spent $1 million upfront, and $6 million in total, for a location they expect to generate approximately $1 million in operating earnings ($600k FCF?). $26 million worth of cash does one Scarlett’s deal generating $4 million in FCF. However, the same amount put into Bombshells could theoretically produce 26 locations generating $15.6 million in FCF (= 26 * $600k). Buying clubs like Scarlett’s is fantastic, but in theory, Bombshells could be even better.

As indicated, an important learning on this buildout was they could buy and finance the site for $1 million up front, instead of either coming up with the entire $6 million or $3 million if they had chosen to lease (banks won't do development loans on a leased site so you end up having to pay all the development out of cash). This in effect means you need less money to open a Bombshells if you purchase and build the property yourself using bank financing than via leasing. Additionally, owning the site lowers risk vs. leasing because if worse comes to worse and the location underperforms, at least you still have a piece of real estate with a retail location on it to sell. If you had instead leased the site, the only thing you would recover from the upfront $3 million buildout costs would be the equipment you pulled out of the location.

RICK will both buy ($1 million per location cash up front) and lease ($3 million per location cash up front) going forward, but expect them to favor buying the location whenever possible. This significantly improves the payback period and risk. However, it reduces the number of applicable sites, lengthens the buildout schedule, and thus reduces scalability. It is a tradeoff.

(Side note: the appraiser valued the land they aren't using at the Pearland location at $3.5 million now with the restaurant built next to it. So, on this particular location it is possible they actually put $817k cash in, and take $4.5 million cash out the first year. $1 million from operating earnings, and $3.5 million from sale of the excess land. This would obviously be a great result on this specific location, but it not something I consider repeatable.)

I note that Mr. Langan, the CEO, seems to still be very involved with the purchase, planning, and development of each nightclub or Bombshells location. When I spoke with him on the phone, I did not warn anyone I was going to ask in depth 290 and Pearland questions ahead of time. Yet he knew the figures and various details right of the top of his head. This is probably one reason why all Bombshells locations are currently still in and around the Houston area. The CEO wants to keep them close.

I see this as a good thing for now, while they are still optimizing the formula, but potentially bad for long term scalability. Once Mr. Langan feels he has the formula locked, he is going to need to step back from developing sites and instead focus on developing the people who can in turn develop sites for him. I’m not sure how easy or natural this will be for him to do. However, if he ever wants to see 30 stores opening a year, instead of three, it’s going to be absolutely necessary.

Management:

Eric Langan is the CEO of RCI Hospitality. He owns a little over 7% of the company (711k shares, $20M), or roughly 20 times his annual compensation. He started out managing one small strip club, grew the business from there, and has not sold a single share in over 10 years. His last purchase was in May, 3,000 shares at $18.57 - $18.85. This makes him more than slightly interested in the long-term welfare of the company, and well aligned with shareholder interests.

Mr. Langan comes across in conference calls as straightforward. A good operator who knows his business from the ground up. A CEO that is better for shareholders than most. He also still seems to listen and learn from others, a talent that is causing him to get better and better each year.

I have been on a lot of different conference calls and in a lot of different boardrooms, listening to a number of different CEOs in my life. Almost all are intelligent, driven, hard-working, and highly successful. Frankly if they were not, they usually would not get to that position. Unfortunately, the number whose interests are also well aligned with shareholders is much less, and those who are still humble enough to honestly pause, listen and learn is rarer still. So, I stand up and take notice when a CEO responds to a question about the capital allocation book, "The Outsiders: Eight Unconventional CEOs and Their Radically Rational Blueprint for Success" with:

"Certainly. I've read the book a couple of times. I even have an audio- an audio book in my phone. I guess the big thing was - I'm from the strip club business. I'll be honest. I started out as a manager of strip clubs, and we went public and we built into this company and we've kind of grown and grown. And so we have financial advisors that were telling us you have to have the growth, you need to get the top-line growing keep this going. And so we are focused on those things. And I think we did well with what our focus was. And the difference in that book has really taught us that the top-line is really not important. What's important as how much cash can we generate? And how are we reallocating that cash? How are we either returning to shareholders or creating more value for the shareholders with that cash? And what it really taught it me, we were always told, our paper is cheap, you can write stock checks all day long. Well of course, the investment banks love that, because they're making fees. And we were learning as I start looking at it - wait a minute, this is the most expensive money and outsiders look really taught me how expensive those stock checks were.

And so now we use the formula and it really turned every decision into simple math. We know what our return is buying our own assets. So why would we pay more and I looked at some of deal we've done. Some of them were great deals. In 2008 we were making some fantastic deals. And some of the deals in 2011 and 2012 weren't so great, because our stock was so low, but we had gotten caught up in that write those paper checks, write those paper checks, the market will catch-up, the market will catch-up. And that book really kind of brought the thinking around to figuring out, okay, this is why - that and - another shareholder out of California, who got involved in the company, that really helped with that a lot, and got us to read the book. So, it really helped. It's made a big difference and basically all of our decision making."

This might not have been the most concise, practiced, and articulate answer I have ever heard, but it certainly was music to my ears. Management is not just saying this. They have been talking the talk, and walking the walk. A version of the slide below has been a key, emphasized part of every quarterly earnings presentations for a while now.

Source: Q2 2017 earnings presentation

With this slide they effectively tell you what they are going to do from a capital allocation point of view.

When the stock is low, representing a risk-free, high, free cash flow yield, they started buying it back. When the stock was really low, under $10, greater than a 15% FCF yield, they buy back even more.

Source: Q1 2017 earnings presentation

These actions are not bravado, and they certainly are not empire building what they are is good capital allocation and alignment. Management whose best interests also are shareholder's best interest. Mr. Langan clearly seems to understand that one of highest value things a CEO can do is to allocate capital appropriately, having a method for doing so, and following it.

But now the stock is above $28, representing a little more than a 8% FCF yield on the curve above, and so RCI has been switching back into growth mode again. The reason is simple, buying or developing clubs, while riskier, now delivers more than twice the expected return of buying back stock.

Valuation:

RCI Hospitality is no longer the deep value play it was when I originally purchased it. At 8.8 EV/exp EBITDA however, it is still a decent purchase, especially when you consider that denominator is very likely to keep growing. Rolling up the strip club industry (buying clubs from retiring owners) is something they are good at, have done numerous times, and at 3-4x EBITDA vs. their 8.8x EV/EBITDA stock price, it is clearly accretive. In addition, RCI has the Bombshells wild card that so far is looking pretty good. If they can in fact attract a meaningful number of franchisees, it greatly accelerates their already growing bottom line. However, even if Bombshells franchising is not successful, just the growth delivered by buying other strip clubs and opening more corporate owned Bombshells justifies a decent multiple.

My target for RICK is $32. Given the known growth path, I expect 2018 EBITDA of approximately $44 million. This therefore equates to a 9.7 EV/EBITDA in 2018. However, with each additional nightclub purchased, or any additional Bombshells built over the current three-year schedule, the dollar target will go up a bit.

Conclusion:

RICK started out as a value trade due to great FCF yields and growth prospects. It has since become a strong growth, buy and hold investment thanks to good management alignment, and superior capital allocation discipline.

RCI Hospitality is one of those rare companies with high margins, strong free cash flow generation, disciplined management who know how to allocate capital, and plenty of solid growth opportunities. It deserves a high multiple, and a buy and hold designation.

