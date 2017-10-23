Netflix Q3: $250 A Share Possible, But Likely $150 Before $300

Serious challenges to Netflix's fundamental valuation assumptions are also on the horizon, with some growth still possible in the near future but unlikely for the long term.

International growth may be about to pay off for Netflix, and will likely keep the company afloat for a while if U.S. revenue is challenged.

Netflix also revises content spending projections up again for 2018, continuing to raise worries about seemingly unending content cost increases.

U.S. user growth continues to slow as profit declines, raising worries as other tech giants prepare to challenge Netflix's U.S. market dominance.

Netflix released a Q3 report that was very strong based on the way the market currently values the company's business and projections.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) posted seemingly strong Q3 earnings consistent with metrics considered to be what constitutes a "good" Netflix quarter, with strong subscriber growth.

However, I believe currently positive forecasts for Netflix are inconsistent with both saturation in U.S. user growth, content costs that recently seem to be increasing even more, as well as retention-threatening competition looming on the horizon that even they acknowledge.

Netflix's U.S. Business Showing Warning Signs, But Subscription Price Raise May Keep It Growing

Looking at the Q3 earnings report, we see that of the 5.30 million new members added the past quarter (4.98 million of them paid), only 16.04% of new members were in the United States compared to over 83.96% being from overseas.

Let's compare international growth as a proportion of total growth for Netflix's most recent quarters:

Q3 2016: 89.63%

Q4 2016: 72.62%

Q1 2017: 71.31%

Q2 2017: 79.62%

Q3 2017: 83.96%

As we can see, U.S. subscriber growth is diluting this year compared to the overall user growth, with U.S. subscriber growth itself starting to slow down as it has been decelerating rapidly this past year:

Q3 2016: +.37 M

Q4 2016: +1.93 M

Q1 2017: +1.42 M

Q2 2017: +1.07 M

Q3 2017: +.85 M

While in raw year-on-year metrics Netflix's Q3 seems to be doing well, if we look at the overall trend for this past year it is clear that U.S. user growth is decelerating and Netflix's expansion is almost entirely focused internationally.

While U.S. revenue continues to increase in line with other quarters, albeit slowing down as well, it appears that profit continues to decrease as it has since Q1 this year when it reached its peak of $606 M before declining to $560 M in Q2 and now $554 M in Q3.

It remains to be seen if Netflix's announced plans to raise U.S. subscriber prices will be able to make a significant boost to its revenue growth in the U.S. as well as reverse the profit trend, particularly given the massively increasing content costs it has announced for 2018 and beyond.

Netflix's current U.S. subscriber price plan proposes to raise the standard plan from $10 to $11 for its standard plan (+10%) and from $12 to $14 for its 4K plan (+16.67%).

Netflix earned $29.32 per U.S. user in Q3, compared to $28.99 in Q2, $28.90 in Q1, $28.38 in Q4 2016, and $27.45 in Q3 2016 (+6.81% YOY).

A raise in subscription prices could boost revenue per user to $32.83 per user (+$3.51 per user per quarter), assuming an average 12% increase from the new price plan increases.

Assuming slowing user growth, of an average of +.70 M users per quarter over the next year, we see that in the upcoming year there is the likelihood of the following increases in U.S. metrics for Netflix:

New Users in 2018: +2.8 M (total 2018 end: 55.57 M)

Increased 2018 Revenue from Existing Users: +$185.22 M each quarter, $740.88 M year total

New 2018 Revenue from New Users: $22.98 M per quarter, $229.8 M year (compounding +.7 M new users per quarter)

While current U.S. Q3 would project $6.188 B, based on projected user growth and price increases the revenue would increase to a total of $7.158 B U.S. revenue in 2018, compared to $5.925 B for the trailing year.

As for expected profit, it appears that worryingly Netflix's profit margin continues to decline due to increased content costs, having declined from its high of 41.2% in Q1 to 37.2% in Q2 and now 35.8% in Q3, for a profit of $10.49 per user for the quarter.

Given the plan increase, which can be assumed to be entirely profit, the +$3.51 per user revenue increase due to the plan price increase can be compounded for an expected $14 in profit per user.

Assuming margins don't decline more, that means in 2018 we would expect a U.S. profit of $758.38 M in Q4 2017, $768.18 M in Q1 2018, $777.98 M in Q2 2018, $787.14 M in Q3 2018, for a total of $3.091 B in contribution profit for the upcoming year compared to $ 2.256 B in the trailing year.

Wow, what a difference raising plan prices with little expected user flight does to profits? This is the kind of expected growth that precisely leads to analysts to continue raising price targets, such as to $240 per share by Piper Jaffray and $250 per share by Goldman Sachs in the wake of Netflix's earnings release.

What Prevents Netflix $250, or even $300?

In its earnings release, Netflix itself acknowledges the biggest risk at the moment to the above optimistic projections, future growth, or even user retention. In their own words:

I have recently been a Netflix bear precisely for this reason, as I believe that that the incredibly versatile players entering the content-streaming place will be posing an existential risk to Netflix's market dominance.

Netflix's user-inertia has never been tested with a major competitor, let alone multiple competitor services, and not only might that affect user growth but also retention, putting all growth-based forecasts to shame.

The content-streaming space is incredibly easy for all these companies to enter into, as the big-name entries by Amazon, Google, Apple, Facebook, Disney, etc., have shown recently.

Licensing and buying content, or supporting content creation, has few barriers to entry besides having already a captive audience, which all these platforms have.

Furthermore, Netflix has actually recently revised its content spending projections from $7 B in 2018 to over $8 B in 2018, compared to about $6 B in 2017, a projection that will seriously threaten its profit margins.

It looks like Netflix has not been able to find a way to reduce content costs that would finally allow it realize a greater profit on its revenue as well as finally gain some positive cash flow to distribute to shareholders.

These two problems - content costs and competition - seriously challenge the fundamental assumptions around which Netflix's rich premium and P/E valuation are based around.

Once they are challenged through increasingly worrying quarterly data, some of which we are seeing now with U.S. metrics, we may start seeing a decline in Netflix's valuation.

Netflix's International Expansion Worth Watching

One interesting X-factor, however, is Netflix's international subscriber arena.

Most interestingly, Netflix's long-term investment in its international expansion appears to be starting to pay off as its international streaming revenue jumped significantly, by 13.90% quarter-on-quarter, 55.56% year-on-year. Most importantly, Q3 showed a strong international profit of $62 M for Netflix's international division, with Netflix projecting it to rise to $115 M in Q4 2017.

Given Netflix's business model, it is very likely its international growth will be able to fill whatever holes its U.S. growth and retention faces for a while. It will definitely be worth watching to see if these optimistic Q4 projections materialize, which given the Q3 results it seems they have a very real chance of doing so.

Conclusion

Netflix posted an impressive Q3 that undoubtedly gave it a sensible jump based on the current way Netflix is valued by the market.

However, with Netflix's seemingly unending content cost increases as well as increased competition, it looks like those fundamental assumptions may very soon be challenged in ways that challenge Netflix's long-term dominance of the market.

We may see Netflix $250 soon enough as Goldman predicts, but for the reasons mentioned above I still believe Netflix $150 is more likely again than Netflix $300.

