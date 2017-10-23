GE Capital - Dividend Bottleneck

The premise of this article is that nestled quietly among GE's (NYSE:GE) many operational challenges lies at least one hangover from GE capital -- the pending actuarial review of reserves in GE capital that is bottlenecking its dividend to the parent company. My concern is that GE can ill afford to lose access to its expected cash dividends from GE capital. I have been sanguine about prospects for maintaining GE's dividend. If GE loses access to GE capital dividends it places significant strains on GE's flexibility.

GE Q3 2017 - Grim as Expected

As a long-time GE bull, I have written several articles on Seeking Alpha outlining my bullish thesis. Such articles often generate comments warning that Flannery's first full earnings quarter as CEO will likely be a "kitchen sink" quarter. Such expectations might explain why GE ended in the green following its putrid Q3 2017.

At the start of the trading day on Oct. 20, 2017, GE dropped more than 7%. As the day wore on, GE gradually recovered. The talking heads were abuzz about GE on the business channels all day. One CNBC segment featured a prominent analyst, Brian Langenberg, who characterized the quarter as a kitchen sink quarter "and then some."

Those who share my bullish tendencies were able to forgive all the mayhem. No worries -- it's Flannery's kitchen sink quarter. This forgiving attitude prevailed on close of day. More than 192M shares changed hands with a closing gain of $0.25 per share. Not bad for a company that significantly cut profit forecasts after missing its adjusted profit expected for Q3 2017 by more than 40%, managing $0.29 compared to the expected $0.49.

Asked whether he thought GE should break up, Langenberg noted that GE's portfolio was not overly dispersed. His pungent observation was that management did not need to "break it up, they needed to run it."

Today, Oct. 23, 2017, GE iss moving again and retracing its losses from Friday morning. GE's price discovery process is ongoing. While a kitchen sink quarter was widely expected, initial bravado on the subject seems to be fading.

Long-Term Care Policies Still Haunt GE Today

Long-term care policies have presented difficult issues for consumers, insurers, regulators and investors for many years. There are plenty of problems associated with these policies. Two of the most insidious are longer life expectancies coupled with constantly escalating costs of care.

Unfortunately, in 1995 GE acquired Firemens Fund, a pioneer in the LTC industry. The deal was part of a convoluted series of transactions. Less than a decade later, in 2004, GE spun off various insurance lines, including the bulk of its LTC insurance, into Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) while retaining a majority interest in Genworth. It sold its remaining Genworth stake shortly thereafter.

One article highlighting the knotty problems swamping the lLTC insurance industry states that only a dozen or so companies still generally offer policies compared to over a hundred a decade ago. GE's foray into LTC insurance presents liability issues for it today.

GE Capital Dividend Bottleneck Presents Serious Cash Issues

So, focusing on GE's current industrial core, all would be well according to Langenberg. GE's problem is sloppy execution, not inherent structural issues. Taken by themselves, under proper management, GE's industrial units should be able to generate ample free cash flow to support GE's dividend.

The question would be: How does GE get from its current dysfunctional state to the point where it is achieving this potential? It takes time. Where will GE find the cash to continue to pay its full dividend during this interim period? GE could borrow, it could sell assets, or it could cut costs. Flannery allowed as how all options are on the table.

One major source of cash for GE has been dividends from GE capital. GE capital has its pluses and its minuses. On the plus side are its prodigious cash generation. While this source is much diminished following the recent sales of large chunks of GE capital, it is still significant.

Unfortunately, there are issues intertwined with this cash. The following Q3 conference call excerpt from GE's lame duck CFO, Bornstein, describes the issue:

As I mentioned on our last earnings call, we've recently observed elevated claims experience for a portion of the long-term care book at GE Capital's legacy insurance business which represents $12 billion or roughly 50% of our insurance reserve. As a result, we began a comprehensive review in the third quarter of premium deficiency assumptions that are used in the annual claim reserve adequacy test. This is a very complex exercise and the team is making good progress. We expect to complete this process by the end of the year. Until the review is being completed we've deferred the decision to pay approximately $3 billion of additional GE Capital of dividend. Year-to-date GE Capital has paid $4 billion of dividends to GE.

In essence, GE is holding $3B in GE capital that would otherwise be available to the parent. This hold is subject to a "a very complex exercise" on which "the team is making good progress."

The issue is resistant to quantification. The Q2 conference call reference adds no color. GE's Q3 2017 10-Q might not be available for a month or more. GE's Q2 2017 10-Q includes the following:

We test future policy benefit reserves associated with our run-off insurance activities for premium deficiencies annually. We have recently experienced elevated claim experience for a portion of our long-term care insurance products, which may result in a deficiency in reserves plus future premiums compared to future benefit payments. Should such a deficiency exist, we would record a charge to earnings in the second half of 2017 upon completion of this review. See Note 11 of the consolidated financial statements for further information. The referenced note 11 provides:

This note cites an aggregate $26B of future policy benefit reserves as of June 30, 2017, subject to an annual review. It does not quantify any elevated claims experience.

GE's Dividend Possibly Impacted by GE Capital Actuarial Review

We will hear a decision next quarter. In the interim, we are left to guess at the full extent of the issue. The significance of capital's dividend to GE's overall cash picture is hard to overemphasize.

Consider industrial's overall cash flow as described by incoming CFO Miller:

On cash flow, we now expect industrial cash flow for the year to be about $7 billion and that's what Baker Hughes GE reported on a dividend basis post transaction. This is well below the $12 billion estimate we provided at the second quarter earnings and it's principally driven by three businesses. Power is the biggest driver on lower volume, higher inventory and the timing of payments on long-term equipment contracts. Oil and Gas is about $1 billion off about half of that being driven by lower volume and collections in the first half and the rest driven by our methodology change to show them on the dividend basis for the second half of the year. In Renewables, is also about $500 million off on lower than expected volume impacting inventory and progress collection.

While GE suffers in its current cash-constrained posture, the dividend from GE capital is particularly significant in terms of GE's dividend. GE's most recent quarterly dividends of $0.24 per share are set out in the table below:

This level of dividend spread out over GE's massive share count consumes ~$8B of cash per year. The question is: When this December rolls around, will GE announce another quarterly dividend of $0.24?

At minute 9:00 of his Oct. 20, 2017, CNBC Flannery interview, David Faber asks whether or not CEO Flannery seriously considers renewing GE's dividend given the GE capital dividend hold. Flannery's response is obvious. Wait to hear GE's new capital allocation plans on Nov. 13, 2017.

Conclusion

Of late, nothing has come easily for GE. Its new CEO is in the process of booking a new story for this great American company. In doing so he will encounter countless roadblocks and delays.

Here we are at the start of his tenure with a block limiting access to a vital source of liquidity. His reaction to this and the scores of additional challenges he faces will measure his success. He has promised that he will focus on all aspects of the company. There will be no sacred cows.

In November, Flannery will give his first comprehensive take. I will be hoping that he will recognize the importance to GE's long-term reputation of maintaining its $0.24 quarterly dividend. Setting a proper over/under odds on his decision would take a bookmaker with greater skill than I can muster.

