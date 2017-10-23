iRadimed Corporation, Expansion Plans Could Lead To 100% Upside, With 40% Downside

Main thesis

I believe that iRadimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) is undervalued due to supply demand imbalance as a result of FDA investigation a few years back and high short interest, and this has provided the opportunity to buy this company at a good price especially in view of company's expansion plans. I believe that there is an asymmetric risk to reward ratio regarding this company. The scope of this essay would be focused on explaining why the asymmetric risk to reward exist and how it is likely to play out.

Business

According to their annual report :

Iradimed Corp develops, manufactures, markets and distributes magnetic resonance imaging ("MRI") compatible products and, today, we are the only known provider of non­magnetic intravenous ("IV") infusion pump systems that are specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures.

In other words, this company produces equipments which allows infusion pumps to be use along with the MRI machine. This is vital to critically ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated during an MRI scan. The company generates revenue from the one­time sale of pumps and accessories, ongoing service contracts and the sale of disposable IV tubing used during each scan.

What makes it interesting

Presence of wide economic moat

Pretty high short interest leading to supply demand imbalance

Concrete expansion plan to introduce other MRI compatible products

Solid management team with their interest aligned with OPMI (ordinary passive minority investor).

No debt

Insider buy in and share repurchase program( they have plans to purchase around 8 mil shares).

Notable statistics

Gross margin ~80%, and it has been steady growing for the past 5 years

Average revenue growth over the past 4 years ~47% per year, though it should be noted that last year's growth was only 2.86%

FCF yield ~8%.

Imbalance supply to demand

In 2014, the FDA issued a warning letter to the company and requested that they immediately cease activities. This led to massive selling of the company's common stock and partly due to the unsustainably high PE in 2014 which was around 430x. Also, the current short interest is around ~17%, which is pretty high considering that there is basically an very low chance of insolvency. Furthermore, short sellers will have to cover their shorts eventually, which will likely give a boost to the share price.

Presence of economic moat

Quantitative evidence:

Normally, sustainably high ROA and ROE provides quantitative evidence of the presence of an economic moat. Over the past 5 years, average ROE is ~28% and average ROA is ~ 22%. Gross margin is high at ~80%. I believe that it is worthwhile to bear in mind that this isn't a software business or service based business. Furthermore, revenue has been increasing at ~47% over the past 5 years. However, it should be noted that revenue growth has not been too good recently and this could be a potential redflag.



Revenue growth as compared to same period the previous year 30/6/17 -44.02% 31/3/17 -42.41% 31/12/16 -31.92% 30/9/16 -6.35%

Qualitative evidence:

Presence of patent: The patent for their infusion pump will last for >10 years which means that their core business is pretty much protected from the siege of other companies.

High switching costs: Even if a competitor manages to enter into the niche, it would be hard to get rid of the incumbent firm because medical specialists would be used to operating the products of the incumbent firm by then. However, I am not entirely sure how entrenched the customers are because I am not a medical specialist. However, i believe that they are likely to maintain the lead even if competitors enter.

Monopolistic nature: This company manufactures the only MRI compatible infusion pump in the world which basically makes it a monopoly. In other words, the premise is quite similar to my previous article on Tandy Leather Factory, though there are some distinct differences.

High barrier of entry: to invent, manufacture and distribute a piece of medical equipment like this would likely take years to achieve even if it is funded by a large cooperation, so it is unlikely that any competitor would enter into this market anytime in the near future.

Lack of substitute for their product: basically, the only other option for patients undergoing MRI scans is to place pumps outside the MRI scanner room connecting it through the wall or under the door into the MRI scanner room to reach the patient. However, these methods are highly unsafe and cumbersome. So the company's products remain the only legitimate solution.

Solid management team

The CEO, Roger Susi, has served as the CEO from the start and he has been in the industry for over 20 years. Several articles that I have read about him says that he is a very capable man and knows what he is doing. However, I can't say much about him since I did not have any personal interaction with him

I did, however talked to the CFO, Chris Scott, over the phone. He explain to me about how the product works and the descriptions of the patent (because I was asking about the patent) to a great level of detail. I was very impressed that he has that amount of knowledge he has about the product (despite the fact that he is in fact of finance and not production or operations)and that he would spend around 30 minutes explaining it to a random investor despite his busy schedule.

Plans for expansion

They are currently developing a new MRI compatible monitor. the initial plan was to launch it in 2016, however, the monitor has been withdrawn in 2017 Q1 due to troubles with the FDA (the FDA asked for additional testing and the management decided to withdraw the 510k application altogether in order to make sure everything is right, and resubmit it again). I feel that the management is wary of the FDA due to the troubles that it had with them over the past few years. I feel that although this might delay the timing of the story playing out, it doesn't hurt the base case. They have resubmitted the application in 2017 Q2 and are waiting for the results. The results might have a huge impact on its stock price.

EPV Valuation:

The EPV valuation provides a good sense of what the company should be worth based on its earnings power. Below is an EPV valuation that I did based on my parameters.

EBIT (2016) $10,920,054.00 option expense $201,220.30 depreciation $807,460.21 Pre-tax income $11,928,734.51 Tax $4,175,057.08 Normalised Earnings $7,753,677.43 Cost of Equity (not beta) 12.00% EPV $64,613,978.59 Cash from Options 1639008 Adj EPV $66,252,986.59 share count 10739060 intrinsic value $6.17

Based on the EPV, reproduction value is around ~$3/share, EPV is around ~$6/share. The presence of a difference between reproduction value and EPV signifies that there is like presence of a competitive advantage and the company is generating value for its shareholders. Thus, judging by the share price now ~ $10/share, you will have to pay ~$4/share for future growth, which I think is not too bad given the fact that if they managed to roll out their monitor, the pay-out will likely be a lot more than $4/share.

Scenario 1 (base case):

Their 510k application is cleared and they add $10 to $15 million (according to management) in revenue annually from the sales of their monitor while their pump sales remain constant. However, I don't think that the revenue increment is going to happen straight away.

revenue 2016 32496548 additional revenue from monitor 10000000 new revenue 42496548 EBIT margin 0.3 EBIT 12748964.4 tax 0.35 potential earnings 8286826.86 number of shares 10739060 earnings per share 0.771652906 P/E ratio 30 potential share price 23.14958719

If we add $10 million to the existing $32 million from the 2016 revenue, we get a new revenue of around $42 million, assuming EBIT margin ~30%, EBIT comes up to ~$12 million. Tax is at 35%, thus earnings could be around ~$8.3million, assuming a P/E of 30x (Industry average of P/E ratio for small cap medical equipment company is ~30x), thus the company could trade at around ~$23/share but that could take a few years. Furthermore, this company is likely to be a 2018 or 2019 story, so it is likely to trade sideways until the FDA either clears or reject the 510k which will allow the company to go through with the expansion plan.

Scenario 2 (no growth happens):

In the event where no growth happens, the share price is likely to trade back down to ~$6/share, assuming that the opportunity for growth disappears but the current consumers are retained. This is the potential downside case. If somehow it loses its main customers as well, due to entry of competitors, it might trade down to reproduction value of around ~$3/share.

Scenario 3 (extreme growth):

In the event where the 510k is cleared and the pumps revenue continue to grow at 30% to 40% per year. Share price could go up to $29/share to $31/share. Though this might be unlikely because there are signs that the sales of pumps might be slowing down.

Risk

High PE ratio ~40x. However, in this case EV/EBITDA is probably a better measure. It would be much better to have bought it in May when the price wasn't so high.

FDA trouble. If the 510k doesn't get through, most of the potential upside would disappear.

I think that it is worth mentioning that this requires a high level of execution from the management standpoint and I really like this management team at least based on what they have shown me so far. However, my reservations remain since I do not know them in person. Also, this is like to be a story next year when the addition of their new product shows results (if it gets approval).

Asymmetric risk to reward

Because of the presence of its strong balance sheet, pretty much entrenched customers, and lack of competition as seen from the high current ratio and high gross margin, this has led me to believe that it is unlikely for a company with this economic and industry position to suffer from more than 40% downside even if it doesn't grow. However, the highest amount of uncertainty for growth still remains. If the 510k isn't cleared by next quarter, investors might be tired of the ongoing story and decide to get out. However, if it is cleared, a 100% upside is probably around the horizon (assuming that sales is good). I really like this company, given that it is easy to value, and has a solid management team, however currently it is still a one product company that is striving to be a 2 or 3 product company, and that alone carries a tremendous amount of risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.