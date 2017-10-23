Intel - A Top Momentum Buy

Large cap semiconductors in general, outside of Qualcomm (QCOM), have outlined a terrific year in 2017, with noticeable strength in the past month of trading. Texas Instruments (TXN), Nvidia (NVDA), Micron (MU), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) have beaten the S&P 500 gains, year to date. Below is a chart of their price gains the last 12 months, alongside the entire SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD). Intel (INTC) has been more of a market performer in 2017, but remarkable strength the last two months may indicate a breakout of sorts is beginning for the world’s largest chip maker.

The reason for strong semiconductor demand and stock performance lies in the sustained and coordinated increase in economic growth all over the world. For the first time since 2006-07, developed nations and emerging countries are moving forward simultaneously. Intel is often a bellwether leader for the sector and overall global economy. It’s move to new 17-year highs in October is a truly positive signal for the technology manufacturing segment of the economy.

Valuations low if business growth accelerates

Intel has one of the strongest balance sheets in corporate America during late 2017. With $40 billion in current assets like cash, inventory and receivables plus $10 billion in long-term investments, Intel has a super-conservative asset setup vs. $52.5 billion in total liabilities. As of the early July earnings period statement, Intel’s net “tangible” book value of $46 billion is quite positive in a U.S. equity universe full of blue-chips with record negative tangible shareholder worth. When viewed in the lens of current annual cash flow generation of $20+ billion, Intel owns one of safest and most conservative balance sheets available to U.S. investors.

Beside the balance sheet advantages, Intel sports an above average and easily covered dividend yield of 2.7% today, against the S&P 500 dividend yield of 1.9%. The $5 billion in trailing common dividend payments the past 12 months represented just 25% of cash flow generation and 40% of $12.5 billion in GAAP earnings. Income investors can look forward to sharply higher dividend payouts in future years if earnings and cash flows expand smartly next year. To boot, the 2.7% yield at $40 a share is higher than the entire Treasury yield curve. A higher payout means rising yields each year will compound any stock price gain for today’s buyer. In all likelihood, Treasury bond investors will see lower bond values as interest rates rise, at the same time as dividend payouts remain stagnant. If the economy improves from here, Intel’s well-diversified business returns should run circles around Treasuries for long-term investors.

Using trailing four-quarter results, the present $40 stock price is 3x sales, near the 10-year average of 3x, but well below the all-time tech mania peak valuation of 15x in 1999. Intel is similarly selling at 3x accounting shareholder value, the equivalent of its decade average. Price to trailing annual cash flow is near 9x, with a decade normal number closer to 10x. Again, the stock is priced at 15x trailing earnings, near its cyclically adjusted 10-year average of 14.5x.

The kicker is most blue-chips on Wall Street are priced well above their 10-year CAPE type ratios of “normal” valuation metrics. For comparison, price to sales for the S&P 500 index in October 2017 is at a RECORD high level, clearly not the case for Intel. From a relative valuation standpoint, Intel is on the inexpensive side of the ledger, some 20%-30% cheaper than recent historical trading would suggest as fair value against the market generally. For example, Intel has traditionally sold at a 10% discount to the market based on price to earnings the last decade. Today's 15x trailing GAAP income generation stands at a 30% discount to the equivalent S&P 500 P/E in the low 20s.

Looking at analyst estimates, Wall Street broker consensus earnings projections have risen markedly, a good 6% since mid-summer for the full fiscal year. 2018 numbers have also been raised, but plenty of room for upside surprise remains for Intel investors given the technology sector continues to show progress like 2017. Business expansion would put a solid foundation under the Intel share price going forward. A lower U.S. Dollar will help overseas sales as emerging market demand picks up steam, and reported Dollar profits on conversion to our local currency goose results. A 10%-15% income growth rate in 2018 should translate into a stock price well above $50 a share, all else being equal.

Conclusion

Including sharply improving momentum, well above normal balance sheet safety, a high dividend yield, positive relative valuations against other blue-chip stocks, and decent business growth prospects, Intel appears to be a top buy idea in October.

If you are bullish on the economy and the technology sector, now may be the time for investors to hold Intel as a core position. I particularly like Intel today as a long contributor in a long/short portfolio design. I believe Intel will likely outperform the S&P 500 in 2018, even under bear market scenarios. The biggest risk to Intel investors comes from the overdue schedule for a regular 20%-25% drop in U.S. stocks. It’s been a good 8.5 years since we experienced a greater than 20% price drawdown. New investors have zero experience with an honest bear market, or how to react.

Nevertheless, a flat to slightly lower market condition could allow the company to truly shine on a “relative” basis. My Victory Formation system is highlighting Intel as a strong momentum buy. If so inclined, an investor could short International Business Machines (IBM) against a long Intel position. IBM remains one of my least favorite long-term equity holdings in the technology sector, even considering the somewhat upbeat guidance for the 4th quarter and early 2018 period from management last week. A retracement of the large 2017 sell-off in IBM back to the $160 level was somewhat expected in my bearish July article on the company. You can view below how this pair trade idea would have played out at different intervals since January. I am projecting a spread gain in Intel the next 12 months of +20% or better vs. IBM’s total return performance, including dividends.

Consulting with a registered and experienced financial adviser is recommended before entering any equity position. If you are interested in long/short portfolio design, remember short sales involve significant risks beyond a long only, buy and hold portfolio. Please consider this article a first step in your research and due diligence regarding Intel’s risk/reward proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.