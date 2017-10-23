Despite Being An Elite Business, Paychex Still Has Room For Improvement

Paychex (PAYX) is a leading integrated human capital management firm, specializing in providing services for small to medium-sized businesses. It provides services such as payroll, human resource management, retirement, and insurance services. Its business is also relatively "sticky", as the company maintained a client retention ratio of roughly 81% in fiscal 2017, which was slightly down year over year - but still near record levels.

It also operates almost exclusively in the U.S. (despite very small operations in Germany). While it appears tax reform could provide an immediate boost to its operations (due to its mostly domestic footprint and relatively high tax rate), lower taxes could also negatively affect interest income. Either way, it's an elite business that could thrive going forward.

Why Paychex is an above-average company

To better illustrate not only the potential effects of lower domestic taxes but also why I think Paychex is an elite franchise business, I broke down its return on equity into five pieces (using data from its 10-K) in the below DuPont analysis.

The firm's currently high tax rate is reflected in its tax burden. Let's get hypothetical here and say that its tax rate falls to 20%, which would greatly alleviate its tax burden, bumping its already impressive return on equity into the 50% range or higher.

A lower domestic tax rate could also potentially decrease the amount of interest income the company receives from investing its clients' funds (such as those that are collected but not yet remitted to tax authorities), which is expected to grow by the mid-to-upper teens this fiscal year, because lower taxes means less funds held that can be invested. This might not matter much, however, if rates continue to rise - because Paychex will be able to earn more attractive returns from its invested funds, which are mostly high-quality investment grade securities and other "cash equivalents." It should be noted that interest on funds held for clients increased 14% during Q1 of fiscal 2018.

While a combination of lower taxes and rising rates could be a very beneficial mixture that improves the firm's underlying fundamentals, it is already a very strong operator as it is. This can be seen by its sequential improvements in its operating margins, which are expected to hit 40% in fiscal 2018. It's also managed to continually improve efficiency over the past three years, as exhibited by its improving asset turnover ratio. These factors have driven Paychex's ROE to an impressive 42.29% in fiscal 2017, despite modestly decreasing leverage over the last three years. As indicated before, if we're heading into a rising rate/lower tax rate environment, I think there's a lot of room to improve the company's ROE even more.

The balance sheet and earnings remain strong

Another impressive aspect of Paychex's business is the fact that it utilizes no debt (and relatively few leases). It also isn't very capital intensive. As a result, it gushes cash, as can be seen below.

Free cash flow as a percentage of sales is consistently in the mid-twenties and often in the thirties-or-higher range. This means that for every dollar in sales the company does, it's capable of turning roughly $0.25 to $0.30 into free cash flow.

Free cash flow has also consistently covered (or is most cases, exceeded) its net income.

This indicates that its earnings are of high quality.

To wrap things up in this section, I'll argue that Paychex is a very financially healthy firm - with strong profits that are backed up by ample amounts of cash flow. PAYX currently yields over 3% and last increased its dividend by almost 9%. I think its strong balance sheet and strong cash flow profile gives it plenty of opportunity to remain an attractive candidate for dividend growth, in my opinion.

Valuations

PAYX shares maintain a lofty price tag on an earnings basis.

Despite a very high price-to-earnings ratio on an absolute basis, this is actually lower than the industry average multiple, according to Morningstar. At 28.46 times earnings, PAYX shares are still pricey versus their own five-year average multiple of only 24.9 times earnings. It's also pricey when stacked up against the 13-year median multiple of only 23.87 times earnings. It appears a sizable amount of optimism regarding the firm's future may already be baked into the share price.

I also decided to run a range of discount rates and then determine the implied growth rates baked into PAYX shares, as seen below.

I think that this helps put valuations in context of the firm's growth, and due to the imprecise nature of discount rates, I chose to utilize a range of them. According to guidance provided by Paychex, top-line growth of roughly 6% is expected in fiscal 2018. This is expected to produce diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 5% to 6% on a GAAP basis and "adjusted" diluted EPS of around 7% to 8%. Using a relatively conservative discount rate of 10% to 12% therefore puts shares in the slightly overvalued range, in my opinion.

Conclusion

I'm attracted to Paychex mostly because of the value that can be unlocked if tax reform happens, as well as its positive sensitivity to higher rates and broad growth in jobs and the overall economy - similar to many domestic banks. The thing I like about the company (especially as a "higher rates" play) is its unique risk profile compared to most banks, such as its modest use of leverage (the complete opposite of a bank) and relatively transparent balance sheet compared to most banks.

While I'm a big fan of Paychex as a business, I'll likely hold off from purchasing PAYX shares in any meaningful amount unless I can get them at 25 times earnings or less. I am considering starting a small position, though, because I think that in a perfect scenario where tax reform actually happens and rates continue to steadily rise, Paychex will not only benefit but also thrive. This appears to be somewhat reflected in the share price already, but perhaps not all of the upside is completely captured in there yet. If tax reform fails, I think shares are overvalued here, but the business will likely still continue to benefit from rising rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PAYX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we may initiate a long position in DPS in the next 72 hours. Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.