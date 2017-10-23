Why Investors Refuse To Sell Stocks

Stocks posted a strong performance Friday on the news that the U.S. Senate released the outline of a tax reform plan. The positive tone was set by the Senate’s passage of a budget resolution for 2018, which was seen as an important step for an eventual tax overhaul. This development will likely set the tone for equities in the near term as the political fight over tax reform begins in earnest.

Financial stocks were particularly bullish following the Senate vote on Friday, with heavyweights like Goldman Sachs (GS), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) adding at least 2% apiece. The S&P 500’s financial sector finished at the top of the day's sector standings with a gain of 1.2%. The blowout performance in the financial sector allowed the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) to reverse its recent setback and close at a new high for the year. This provides the bank stocks with a new lease on life after the threat to the immediate-term earlier this week (when the BKX briefly slipped under its 15-day moving average). It also provides some added confirmation to the latest new highs in the Dow and S&P.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The market isn’t without its hitches, however. One of the things I look at each day is the number of NYSE stocks making new 52-week highs and lows. The new highs-new lows are one of the most important gauges of the incremental demand for equities, and as long as the ratio is healthy, it’s generally safe to assume that the stock market is in good shape.

While the number of stocks making new 52-week highs on the NYSE continues to outnumber the new lows by a significant amount, it has been shrinking. On Friday, the new highs/new lows ratio was a very healthy 7:1. However, the highs-lows ratio had been declining in the days leading up to Friday. It was as high as 9:1 the week of Oct. 9, but by Thursday, Oct. 19, had fallen to a mere 3:1. Meanwhile, the number of new 52-week lows has also been gradually creeping higher, although it’s still below 40 (the historical “line in the sand” between a healthy and unhealthy market condition). There were 37 new lows on Thursday and 36 new lows on Friday, which is higher than I’d like to see. As long as the number of new lows remains below 40, however, I consider the NYSE stock market to still be internally healthy.

However, the most important consideration for the near-term market outlook isn’t the quantity of new highs or new lows, but the rate of change (momentum) of the daily highs-lows on a cumulative basis. For perspective, consider the following chart.

Chart created by Clif Droke

The above shows the 4-week rate of change of the NYSE new highs-new lows. As long as the graph is rising, it means the path of least resistance for equities is still to the upside. And with the major averages having already established a very healthy degree of forward momentum, any rising trend in the internal momentum indicators (like the one above) will only translate into even higher levels for the major averages.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has done something it hasn’t done for ages: it’s starting to go parabolic. Check out the Dow daily chart below. If you didn’t know any better, you might think this chart was straight out of a late 1990s chart book!

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Providing some insight into this phenomenon of powerful and seemingly non-stop stock market rallies is a recent article by Scott Grannis, who writes the Calafia Beach Pundit blog. It’s entitled, “Not Cutting Taxes is Boosting the Deficit.” He points out that while S&P 500 trading volume has plunged over 40% since early 2016, stock prices are up significantly since then. The reason, he believes, is because investors have been reluctant to sell due to tax constraints.

Simply put, they’re waiting for Congress to deliver on those promised tax cuts before risking a capital gains tax hit by selling stocks. He writes: “It’s no wonder that NYSE member firms report a 25% increase in margin balances since Feb. ‘16 (from $436 billion to $551 billion) after no increase over the previous two years. Need income but don't want to pay capital gains taxes? Just don’t sell anything and instead add to your margin balance.”

Grannis concludes his analysis by advocating that Congress quickly pass tax cuts, which will stimulate the economy, boost federal revenues and increase investors’ incentives for putting more money into stocks. Writes Grannis, “It’s a safe bet that if the tax code is reformed, and marginal tax rates on incomes, capital gains, and corporate profits are reduced, Treasury will see an almost immediate surge in revenue. Tax reform would unleash a wave of profit-taking, a surge of capital gains realizations, a massive redeployment of capital to more productive uses, more investment (reducing taxes increases the after-tax returns to investment, thus prompting more investment), more risk-taking, more work, more growth, and ultimately reduced budget deficits.”

Until meaningful tax reform goes from mere talk to reality, the stock market’s relentless rise with nary a major pullback will likely continue due to the lack of incentive for profit-taking among investors (among other things). If tax cuts become a reality, it would likely be followed by immediate selling and rebalancing of equity portfolios. Yet it would also likely result in new infusions of capital into stocks with the outcome of even higher prices for stocks in the longer term.

Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming tax reform debate, stocks are still on a strong technical footing as confirmed by the technical indicators mentioned above. I continue to recommend that investors lean bullish since the technical and fundamental weight of evidence is still positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.