Will Tesla Survive Long Enough To Build The Shanghai Factory?

Rethink Technology business briefs for October 23, 2017.

A deal to build a disadvantaged factory in Shanghai

Source: Teslarati

Normally, when an automaker builds an assembly plant outside of its home country, it's to circumvent import tariffs of the foreign country or to reduce manufacturing or transportation costs. Thus, almost every foreign manufacturer of cars has an assembly plant in the US, or in adjacent countries such as Mexico or Canada currently covered by NAFTA.

One of the unique and peculiar aspects of the deal reported by the Wall Street Journal yesterday is that the assembly plant that Tesla (TSLA) would build in the Shanghai free trade zone would still be subject to China's 25% import tariff for automobiles. Reportedly, Tesla would accept this in order to not have to partner with a Chinese company.

Thus far, foreign manufacturers have preferred to team up with a Chinese manufacturing partner in order avoid the tariff. Tesla supposedly prefers to pay the tariff rather than share its technology with a foreign automaker.

And, this should seem strange since Tesla had previously “open sourced” its patent portfolio under the pretext of encouraging EV development. So, what technology is Tesla concerned about?

An analyst, Bill Russo, quoted by the WSJ, claimed that there were still benefits in the Shanghai factory despite the tariff, notably access to the Chinese supply chain. One has to ask, what Chinese supply chain? What's the Chinese content in the current Model 3? I don't know, but I suspect it isn't very great, and confined to electronic components for the power train and control systems.

To expand the Chinese content would require qualifying vendors for subsystems currently made by US manufacturers or by Tesla itself. That would require considerably more time and effort than Tesla is prepared to sustain. More than likely, what Tesla has in mind is a final assembly plant similar to the one it has in The Netherlands. This is what automakers typically do in order to get around import restrictions while still maintaining a high amount of content for the automaker's home country.

Tesla may, however, announce something far more grandiose, another “Gigafactory” for China, that would produce batteries, power trains, and rest of the Model 3 that Tesla now produces in the US. The cost of such a venture would certainly be in the multi-billion dollar range.

Can Tesla afford to build such a thing? Certainly not. But it may serve as a pretext for another even more ambitious capital raise as fellow contributor Donn Bailey has pointed out.

Neither a Chinese factory, nor another capital raise, solves Tesla's fundamental problem. Tesla has to demonstrate that it can manufacture the Model 3 profitably. That means achieving sufficient scale and controlling costs. In both areas, Tesla has simply not proven itself.

While some may point to “moats” that Tesla has, in my view, Tesla is drowning in them. The Nevada Gigafactory can only achieve its battery manufacturing cost savings through sufficient scale, and this is paced by Model 3 production. Likewise, the “Alien Dreadnaught” that is supposed to build the Model 3 can only justify its cost through sufficient Model 3 production scale.

Tesla's merger with SolarCity does not provide useful enhancement but has saddled Tesla with massive debt and ongoing overhead costs. Of all the things Tesla has done, merging with SolarCity was the most stupid and reckless. The idea that being an “integrated sustainable energy company” could provide Tesla with an advantage is simply ludicrous. Just another Tesla moat in which the company is drowning.

And, Tesla's supposed lead in autonomous vehicles has simply been squandered in vanity projects such as Keller's SOC venture with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Tesla's current “Autopilot 2.0” hardware is inadequate to support full self-driving, or even to support feature parity with “Autopilot 1.0."

But for all these problems, I wouldn't rule out survival of the company. My perspective is not that Tesla is doomed to failure but simply that it has been made needlessly risky. Tesla can still pull out of its financial nosedive by doing the only thing that matters now, making the Model 3 profitably. Failing that, nothing else really matters, certainly not a factory in Shanghai.

OTA updates catch up Enhanced Autopilot to . . . the previous Enhanced Autopilot

One year ago, Tesla announced that every Tesla car would be equipped with sufficient hardware to support “full self-driving” capability. Tesla began to offer two grades of software for the new hardware, Enhance Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot with full self-driving.

The deplorable state of Tesla's Enhanced Autopilot effort can be seen in the fact that even now, all the features for Enhanced Autopilot have not been delivered. As for full self-driving, that's almost completely fallen off the radar. A promised self-driving cross country road trip has been pushed off to sometime next year.

In a belated realization that Tesla had not provided sufficient processing power to even support Enhanced Autopilot, Tesla began to offer “Autopilot 2.5” hardware, with unspecified processing enhancements.

As a result, Tesla is not only not catching up to Tesla's Autopilot 1.0 software stack but has also had to backtrack and re-implement features previously installed for Autopilot 2.0. Specifically, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) has now been implemented for 2.5 cars, according to electrek.

Does Tesla ever achieve full self-driving? I'm convinced that the answer is not with the hardware (even 2.5) currently installed in its cars. Thus, full self-driving has become another moat that Tesla is drowning in.

Tesla's mass layoffs, err... firings

The San Jose Mercury News first broke the story of mass firings of 400-700 employees by Tesla. At the time, the cover story given out by Tesla was that these were just normal terminations following performance reviews:

Like all companies, Tesla conducts an annual performance review during which a manager and employee discuss the results that were achieved, as well as how those results were achieved, during the performance period. This includes both constructive feedback and recognition of top performers with additional compensation and equity awards, as well as promotions in many cases. As with any company, especially one of over 33,000 employees, performance reviews also occasionally result in employee departures. Tesla is continuing to grow and hire new employees around the world.

However, a few days later CNBC followed up with details gathered from fired employees that painted a different picture. Many terminated employees claimed that they had received no warnings or feedback from previous reviews that would indicate they had performance issues.

Should these terminations have been layoffs? Difficult to say, but terminations may have been considered less expensive. In a layoff, employees qualify for unemployment benefits. Those benefits are covered in effect by the employer through a variable payroll tax. The tax rate, and the expense for the employer, depends on how many employees have been laid off in the past. Tesla might have been motivated by a desire to maintain a low payroll tax rate by firing employees rather than laying them off.

On the one hand, the terminations should be greeted with some relief by investors. Following the SolarCity merger, Tesla's operating expenses mushroomed. Tesla seriously needed to reduce its overhead expenses. On the other hand, the nature of the terminations conveys a desperation to control costs, as if Tesla has suddenly realized that it needs to.

Tesla's earnings report on November 1 should prove extremely interesting. Tesla investors need to see tangible progress in reducing operating expenses, not just in containing them. That means more painful layoff-terminations. But the cuts must come if Tesla is to survive.