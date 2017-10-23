Celgene: Still A Great Pipeline, Despite A Setback

After a 10% correction, appeal has certainly increased in my opinion, as I am looking to add on further dips in what remains among the best pipelines in the industry.

Celgene (CELG) is a very interesting biotechnology company with a truly long-term focus and tolerance for risk. While some large pharma names acquire promising companies which are on the verge to get FDA approval and use their own sales force to create value, Celgene focuses heavily on internal R&D or acquires companies early in their development stage.

The company´s shares have sold off quite aggressively in response to a setback in what remains a very extensive and diversified pipeline, including many candidates which are in advanced stage of development. Pipeline success is needed in order to drive growth further and diversify the business away from Revlimid and other multiple myeloma drugs. Continued growth in earnings, and rapid margin expansion (as elevated R&D efforts are coming down), combined with the latest setback in the shares, makes that earnings multiples are reasonable at 20 times.

Continued developments in the pipeline could drive further long-term upside, as investors appear to be overreacting to failure of the Crohn´s disease program, as a 10% decline corresponds to +$11 billion in shareholder value having gone up in smoke. Celgene´s pipeline remains unparalleled as the company remains well positioned to deliver on continued growth.

The Business

As mentioned in the introduction, Celgene focuses on discovery, development and commercialisation in the areas of cancer, immune-inflammatory and other unmet needs. Celgene is a global business which has operations and sales in excess of 60 countries, it has 8 marketed products and a huge pipeline which includes 22 programs in pivotal/Phase III programs, as well as many more programs in pre-clinical stage of development. Programs are further diversified across multiple indications including Multiple Myeloma, Lymphoma & Leukemia, Solid Tumors, Myeloid Disease and Inflammation & Immunology, among others.

For now, the company thrives on Revlimid which is used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. If Revlimid is not sufficient, Pomalyst has been approved for the treatment of 3rd line multiple myeloma. Otezla is approved for psoriatic arthritis, while Abraxane is used to treat metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The rapid uptake of notably Revlimid has been the key driver behind an explosion of revenues. Celgene has essentially increased sales by a factor of 10 times over the past decade, as sales rose from $1.4 billion in 2007 to $12 billion on a trailing basis. Sales growth has translated into huge earnings growth amidst stable operating margins around 30% of sales as the share count has been roughly stable as well.

This big increase in both sales and earnings has translated into handsome returns for investors. While shares have long traded around the $30 mark, that is until 2012, shares started a big rally to a high of $135 in 2015 amidst a general boom in pharmaceutical and biotechnology names. Shares corrected to $100 last year and recently caught momentum again to rise to a high of nearly $150 per share, before selling off to the $120 mark by now.

The company is really a product of organic growth and bolt-on dealmaking. The current market capitalisation is largely driven by organic growth as dealmaking has been relatively frequent, but modest in size. Some more prominent deals include the 2008 purchase of Pharmion for $2.9 billion, the $640 million acquisition of Gloucester a year later and the $2.9 billion acquisition of Abraxis in 2010. Celgene continued dealmaking in 2012 with the $925 million purchase of Avila and the $485 million acquisition of Quanticel in 2015.

The largest deal so far has been the $7.2 billion acquisition of Receptos in 2015 and the $775 million acquisition of Delinia. All in all Celgene spent little over $15 billion on these deals, excluding equity stakes which the company holds in numerous other companies. On top of these acquisitions and equity stakes in other companies, the company has numerous partnerships with other pharmaceutical companies, too many to cover.

Relying On Revlimid, Multiple Myeloma And R&D Efforts

The company is on track to post sales of $13.0 to $13.4 billion this year and still targets revenues in excess of $21 billion by 2020, indicating that impressive growth is expected to continue in the coming three years. This increase should be driven by many anticipated approvals including Ozanimod in 2018, 3 potential approvals a year later which include GED-0301 and Luspatercept, as well as 3 candidates which could be approved in 2020, including IMFINZI and CC-486. It goes without saying that Celgene is among the best positioned pharmaceutical companies given the breadth and huge size of its pipeline.

For now, the company remains quite reliant on Revlimid the multiple myeloma treatment which generated $7.0 billion in product sales, a 20% increase from 2015. Revenues of Pomalyst came in at $1.3 billion after increasing 33% in 2016. Sales of Abraxane were largely flat at $973 million

The company has a $1.0 billion inflammation & immunology business with Otezla which more than doubled its sales over the past year, creating a strong blockbuster for 2017 and beyond. Other marketed drugs include Vidaza with flattish sales of $608 million and Thalomoid which posted declining sales to $152 million last year, and some other smaller indications.

It is safe to say that Celgene, at least for now, continues to rely on Revlimid and multiple myeloma drugs. Sales of Revlimid made up 62% of total sales last year, as the multiple myeloma franchise in total generated 83% of sales. Continues sales growth is supported because of a very rich pipeline as Celgene spent $4.5 billion on R&D last year. This R&D budget made up 40% of sales last year, a ratio which is far higher than other peers.

Nonetheless Celgene posted operating profits of $3.2 billion last year, for net earnings of $2 billion, or $2.50 per share on a GAAP basis. The company could cut R&D in half and still spent 20% of sales on research efforts and have a ratio which is high enough to support revenue growth in the long run. That could save the company some $2.2 billion a year, which implies that Celgene could have posted earnings of $4 billion last year. That is close to $5 per share, if it were not to invest so much into R&D.

2017 Developments So Far

During 2017, Celgene has some good news including expanded indications for Revlimid, which is of course welcomed but does not really aid a lot in diversifying the business. The good news is that the company received some good news on other candidates.

Product sales grew by 18% in the first quarter of this year as the modest deceleration in growth is the result of Otezla which saw sales growth slow down to 22% after sales have more than doubled last year. Total revenue growth remained stable at around 19% in the second quarter, in part driven by Otezla as that drug saw sales growth accelerate again to 49%.

The real bad news came last week as the company updated on GED-0301, a key drug to achieve its 2020 revenue ambitions. This ¨Mongersen¨ program which was in Phase III to treat Crohn´s diseases has been stopped. A Bloomberg Gadfly article shows that expectations have not been too high. While sales of Mongersen were expected to hit a billion by 2020 in 2015, expectations had already fallen to $400 million by now.

Nonetheless shares shed 10% in response to the announcement, as Celgene lost over $11 billion in market value as a result. That seems like an overreaction as Celgene acquired the drug from Nogra for $700 million some four years ago as additional investments increased the total investment to $1.6 billion. That is far smaller than the market value loss, as investors have some doubts on the prospects for Celgene´s drugs in the pipeline, perhaps casting doubt on the $21 billion revenue guidance for 2021.

Appeal Lures

Celgene operates with over $10 billion in cash and a modest net debt load of $4.1 billion. The 812 million shares have fallen to $121, as the market capitalisation of the company has fallen below the $100 billion mark again, now standing at $98 billion.

Based on revenues of $13.2 billion, Celgene is not cheap at 7.7 times anticipated sales this year. While growth of 20% is high, the company is reliant on a single drug and category, as 2018 and 2019 will be key to transform some of the promising pipeline into actual drugs and new product sales. The company is already seeing some leverage in R&D costs this year, as R&D costs were actually down in the second quarter compared to the year before. R&D efforts in relation to sales have fallen ten points to 30% of sales, providing a big boost to earnings.

The company sees GAAP earnings come in excess of $6.00 per share after earnings hit $2.50 per share already in the first six months of the year. If that were to happen, earnings multiples stand at just 20 times earnings, amidst a strong balance sheet as well, with leverage standing far below the 1 times leverage mark. On the other hand, Revlimid will face more competition and with expiration dates of 2024 in the US and 2028 in Europe, pipeline success is needed to make the business more sustainable.

After the latest setback shares actually look appealing, even if shares are still up 5% over so far this year. If the company delivers on its $21 billion revenue target by 2020, shares trade at 5 times sales which is reasonable for a big pharma company. The big pipeline is key to achieving this growth, even if the 2020 target might be at risk or seems a bit stretched.

With earnings power of roughly $6 per share, aided by a very low tax rate, I am appealed to the shares at these levels, even as not all drugs in the pipeline turn out to become winners and product reliance is still a big risk, for some time to come. As R&D is moving down rapidly as a percentage of sales, while it remains very high in relation to peers, the remaining pipeline/R&D budget should be sufficient to continue to drive sales growth and earnings growth in the meantime.

Even a $20 billion revenue number by 2020, which could translate into operating earnings of $8 billion, could result in a big number on the bottom line. With interest expenses of roughly half a billion and a tax rate in the high-single digits, net earnings might come in at $7 billion, for earnings of $8-9 per share, in the absence of share repurchases.

A market multiple or small premium seems warranted which could yield value of $150-$200 by 2020, for returns of 45% over the time period of three years. If shares dip a little further to levels in the $110-$115 region, I am looking to add some Celgene as a diversified bet on further biotechnology advancements.

