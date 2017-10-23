Micron Technology Is Positioned For Outperformance

There is no infallible formula to picking the best stocks. However, some quantitative factors have proven to be powerful return drivers over the long term. The Power Factors System is the main building block in my research service, The Data Driven Investor, and it’s based on three time-tested factors: financial quality, valuation, and momentum.

Financial quality basically measures variables such as profit margins and return on capital. Valuation considers ratios like price to earnings and price to free cash flow, among several others. When it comes to momentum, the system looks for companies that are doing better than expected and stocks that are outperforming the industry.

The following backtest eliminates over the counter stocks from the selection universe, and then it picks the 50 best ranking companies according to the Power Factors System. The portfolio is equally weighted and positions are rebalanced monthly. The backtested portfolio is assumed to have an annual cost of 1% to account for trading expenses and similar considerations, and the benchmark is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI).

Backtested performance is nothing short of outstanding. Since 1999 the system has gained 26.25% per year versus a far more modest return of 6.5% annually for the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the same period. In cumulative terms, the ETF has gained 224.5% versus more than 7,700% for the quantitative portfolio.

In other words, a $100,000 investment in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth $324,500, and the same amount of money allocated to the portfolio recommended by the Power Factors system would have a current market value of over $7.8 million.

Data and charts are from Portfolio123 and the full portfolio recommended by the Power Factors system is available to subscribers in The Data Driven Investor.

Case Study: Micron Technology

Micron Technology (MU) is a leading world player in memory chips. The company’s main products are non-volatile memory chips and dynamic random access memory (DRAM) products. Micron sales its products to industries such as PC and smartphone manufacturers. This means that the company has benefited from material growth opportunities over the past several years, but industry demand is also quite cyclical and hard to predict.

In a particularly challenging industry, Micron is producing financial performance figures well ahead of the industry average. The table below compares Micron Technology vs. the average stock in the semiconductor industry based on different financial quality metrics, and Micron is considerably better than average across all of the indicators in the table: Return on Assets (ROA), Return on Equity (ROE), Return on Investment (ROI), gross margin, net margin, operating margin, and sales per employee.



Micron Industry ROA 16.19% 2.32% ROE 33.15% 5.13% ROI 21.68% 4.56% Gross Margin 55.79% 49.52% Net Margin 25.04% 4.28% Operating Margin 29.47% 6.78% Sales/Employee $647.20 K $364.60 K

Interestingly, Micron’s financial quality comes for a fairly attractive price. Looking at a wide variety of valuation indicators, Micron is priced at below-industry levels in terms of price to earnings, price to earnings growth, price to sales, price to cash flow, and price to book value.

Companies in the semiconductor industry tend to be quite different from each other depending on their specific area of focus and business dynamics in that particular segment. This makes comparisons quite tricky and complicated in the industry. Nevertheless, it’s important to note that Micron is a clear winner in terms of both financial quality and valuation levels in comparison to the average stock in the industry.



In addition, momentum is a powerful return driver for stocks, and Micron is benefiting from vigorous momentum, both regarding earnings trends and stock price performance over the past several quarters.

The following table shows earnings per share estimates and the actual reported earnings figure over the past four quarters, and Micron is consistently outperforming expectations.

Quarter 11/29/2016 2/27/2017 5/30/2017 8/30/2017 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.86 1.51 1.84 EPS Actual 0.32 0.9 1.62 2.02 Difference 0.04 0.04 0.11 0.18 Surprise % 14.30% 4.70% 7.30% 9.80%



Business prospects also look good on a forward-looking basis. According to management, the industry wide supply and demand equation for both the rest of 2017 and 2018 is quite healthy, and this should drive strong revenues and margins over the coming quarters.

In the words of CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, during the most recent earnings conference call:

“Moving on to the demand and supply fundamentals, we expect the industry to remain moderately undersupplied for the rest of 2017 for both DRAM and NAND. We see DRAM industry supply bit growth of about 20% in calendar 2017 and expect it to grow at relatively similar levels in calendar 2018. The DRAM industry supply demand balance is expected to stay healthy throughout calendar 2018, driven in part by ongoing strength in data center and cloud computing trends.”

When the company is doing better than expected, Wall Street analysts typically adjust their earnings forecasts to the upside, and this generally moves the stock price in the same direction. The chart below shows how both earnings forecasts for the current year and the stock price are moving substantially higher in recent months. As long as this trend remains in place, it bodes well for investors in Micron Technology going forward.



Micron operates in a remarkably cyclical and competitive industry, and financial performance tends to be quite volatile. Since product differentiation is practically non existent in the industry, companies in the sector compete aggressively on prices, which has negative implications on profitability. This means that a position in Micron carries above-average risk levels for investors.



That being said, when looking Micron Technology in terms of financial quality, valuation and momentum, the stock has what it takes to continue outperforming the market over the middle term.