Netflix: This Time It Really Is Different

The increase will still produce a managed churn effect, which should help the company hit its subscriber targets over the next 1-2 quarters.

When a company makes a big move, I usually prefer not to comment right away. Lots of others are already commenting, and reading their reactions and letting their ideas bounce around my head gives me more time to bring my own views into clearer focus.

I'm honestly still mulling over the full implications of Netflix's (NFLX) decision to hike prices on its top two streaming plans, to $11 and $14 respectively. But I have taken a somewhat idiosyncratic view of Netflix the last eighteen months, often encouraging investors to focus on other factors than those that most of my peers see as the key to the stock's performance.

In particular, the last time Netflix hiked prices I focused intently on account-sharing, per-stream pricing, and the associated impact on churn and the stock price. So I wanted to at least touch base on those factors following the earnings report. Succinctly put, this price hike will not be like the last one, or the one before that.

Market Response

First, just a quick scan round the room. The general market response to the price hike has been very favorable, as analysts for the most part see a boost to revenue with little to no impact on churn. Many analysts have pointed out that Netflix has chosen an ideal time to raise its prices, as a number of its top programs, including Stranger Things, are about to debut in October.

I would just add to that also that its Disney (DIS) contract, given the eight- to ten-month lag between theatrical debuts and first-run television release, is only just starting to bear fruit, so a lot of subscribers are probably just getting to Beauty and the Beast, Doctor Strange, and Captain America Civil War as well. All in all, Netflix does indeed seem to have timed its price hike pretty well.

My Ongoing Debate With Management

Last year's price hike produced a substantial subscriber net add shortfall in 2Q2016. In fact subscriber net adds in the US that year were barely one-third of what was expected. CEO Reed Hastings strongly disputed that characterization and insisted that the subscriber shortfall was unrelated to the price hike. I thoroughly rebutted that argument last winter and I won't repeat all the pertinent points here. Suffice to say that the two were most definitely related.

I must say I was puzzled by management's fervent opposition to the idea that the price hike caused the churn. I suppose it might just be lingering psychological scars from their prior price hike, which caused an almost 90% drop in the price of the stock back in 2011. Perhaps that is why they were determined not to let shareholders get the idea that history was repeating itself. Most businesses, however, don't feel the need to so forcefully rebut the common sense notion that higher prices reduce consumption.

And as long as management looks like it has a handle on revenue, most investors don't feel the need to punish a stock for executing a price hike on its product. Netflix revenue came in squarely on target when subscribers fell short, and hit the target again when subscribers overshot in 2016 3Q and 4Q. 1Q2017 revenue fell a little short, but un-grandfathering was over by that point so that didn't cause it. And 2Q revenue beat, obviously helped by that tremendous surge in subscribers. 3Q revenue beat also.

This Time Is Different

I used the last Netflix price hike to great effect, recommending a series of trades on both the short and long sides. The reason was my somewhat idiosyncratic take on the price hike's impact on account sharing and per-stream pricing. Because Netflix hiked the Standard price but not the Premium plan price, it increased the incentives for Netflix subscribers to band together and share accounts, since Premium accounts have twice the number of simultaneous streams.

This time, Netflix did it differently. The price hike is proportionally equal per stream, with the two-stream plan going up $1 and the four-stream plan going up $2. Only the one-stream plan stayed put. But that plan's per-stream price is already so far ahead of the others that even that represents a pro-parity movement of sorts. Streams now cost $3.50 each on Netflix's Premium plan, $5.50 on its Standard plan, and $8 on its Basic plan.

The incentive to share accounts is therefore no stronger now than it was before the hike, and Netflix is therefore less likely to see an adverse impact on raw subscriber numbers as a result. The only possible exception to this would be a slight incentive to downgrade from Standard to Basic, since that now saves $3 instead of $2. But I do not expect that to happen in large quantities. HD is now ubiquitous, and the difference on most TVs is very noticeable.

The Managed Churn Effect

The other unique effect produced by Netflix price hikes is what I call the managed churn effect. Like last time, Netflix will apply price hikes to new subscribers immediately but phase them in for existing subscribers over several months. This allows it to observe the effects of the hike on churn and also new customer recruitment.

Ever since Netflix stock plunged following a subscriber miss in July 2016, management has shown an aversion to ever allowing itself to miss on subscribers, at least during a price hike period. As I have explained, this somewhat nebulous schedule allows the company to essentially write a subscriber shortfall out of existence.

The company's forecast of subscriber levels, and those of third-party analysts as well, incorporate the headwinds, large or small, produced by the price hike. If the company looks like it is about to fall short on subscribers in the reporting period, it simply doesn't implement the price hike as scheduled for some or all of the existing subscribers. That reduces the churn and pushes the company to or above its forecast level.

Avoiding The Calendar Problem

Management has also learned one final lesson from last year. In 2016, it promised to complete the un-grandfathering by a specified date, i.e., the end of the calendar year. As I noted at the time, that could potentially have put the company in a bit of a bind, since they had no way to massage the timing of the hikes in the 4Q had there been another shortfall there.

While my views have not been generally accepted, I continue to believe what I said last winter: that management was in the process of working an out from that trap for itself. It's 3Q2016 earnings letter made a reference to the completion of un-grandfathering "for this year," suggesting the possibility of pushing some un-grandfathering into the following year.

Since their choreographed 3Q earnings call, with handpicked questioners, didn't follow up on that (rather important) point, we will never know for sure. At any rate they turned out not to need it, since launching downloads in 4Q and continuing good content hits sent subscriber numbers sky-high.

Regardless, management is not repeating that blunder. Management says this increase will be rolled out "over several months," but so far I have not managed to find any statement of the company specifying a fixed end date. So it can theoretically defer as needed, without worrying of running its back against a calendar wall.

Summary Of Price Impact

The account-sharing effect reduces subscriber count, and therefore management wanted to avoid repeating it. The churn management, however, can be used to increase subscriber count, and so management was very keen to preserve it. Netflix management clearly learned from its blunder last summer, and has structured the new price hike to minimize subscriber downside while preserving its ability to manage churn and preserve upside where necessary.

This price hike will not be like the last one. I do not expect it to produce either the sharp drop-off in the first post-hike quarter or the corresponding overshoots in subsequent quarters that the last hike did. While it will boost revenue, it will probably not substantially swing the stock. This is because it will not pull the company too far in either direction from its projections, for the simple reason that it will not be allowed to.

The last two times Netflix has hiked prices, it produced substantial shifts in subscriber behavioral patterns, although it did no long-term damage to the company. This time, it really might go off completely without a hitch.

Conclusion

For Netflix, the word of the day is steady as she goes. The company will all but directly massage subscriber figures to ensure that they hit the target. Unless the price hike produces an astonishingly large wave of consumer defections, one too large to hide with staggered scheduling, there is no reason to believe it will not be successful. While some are already bearish on Netflix for other reasons, this price hike should give no bullish investor any reason to revise their position, for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.