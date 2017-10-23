Oclaro Looks Attractive

These shares offer a more muted risk/reward, perhaps an alternative for those who get nervous buying into Applied Opto.

But so far the company has been able to make up for that, and the Chinese will eventually return to the market.

The one blight is the Chinese retreat, which is going to last a couple of quarters more.

One of the companies we're considering for the SHU portfolio is Oclaro (OCLR). The company had a sound fiscal year 2017, in which it produced a 47% growth in revenue, an 11% GM improvement to 39%, operating income rose from $26M to $131M, with EPS up 4.6 fold(!), rising from 17 cents in FY2016 to 79 cents in FY2017.

The FY2018, which has already started (the company is presenting Q1 figures early November) isn't going to repeat that stellar performance, but we still see good growth potential although much depends on the timing of the return of Chinese demand.

We argued earlier that the company is cheap. Guess what, it still is as it is trading at almost exactly the same level as when we wrote the article:

We think Oclaro is a good alternative for those that get nervous holding Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI). We can't blame people for that, given the Amazon mishap, the volatility in the share price and the large short position.

Oclaro's stock is much more well behaved, at least compared to Applied Opto. Yet the companies have similarities. From the Q4 transcript:

Our 100G and beyond sales were $121 million in Q4 and represented 81% of our total sales.

Unlike Applied Opto, this isn't limited to datacenters:

And Oclaro also doesn't have the extreme customer concentration that plagued Applied Opto, where the sudden demand decrease from Amazon has cratered the stock.

Cisco (CSCO) and Huawei are its two biggest customers. But Oclaro does supply a lot to China, so it has a bit of a comparable problem, as Chinese demand has been weak this year. Here are their views on that (from an :

And there was a flurry of optimism when China Mobile placed a tender at Huawei on August 23, from Seeking Alpha:

A tender for optical components by China Mobile (CHL -0.2%) has forced an end-of-day spike for makers of those components. NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) jumped 10.7%; Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) rose 5.6%; Acacia (NASDAQ:ACIA) jumped 5.5%; and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) rose 4.1% after a report by Rosenblatt's Jun Zhang pointed to the tender, part of a project to build 50,000-70,000 40G/100G ports, according to the note. Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) jumped 3.3% and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) rose 3%. Huawei is likely to take 50% of the order, Zhang says -- and it makes up 18% of Oclaro's total revenue as well as 17% of Lumentum's and 11% of Finisar's, Bloomberg says.

Huawei has been Oclaro's biggest customer, so the enthusiasm, at least at Oclaro's shareholders, is understandable. Add in this, from Motley Fool:

Oclaro is a longtime strategic supplier to China Telecom and also has a long history of providing components for exactly the type of so-called ROADM cards that form the backbone of Huawei's solution.

However, that initial enthusiasm has died down, here is what the company has to say about that order:

So we're likely to have to exert patience still with respect to a resurgence in Chinese demand, but meanwhile the company. However, we should also not lose sight of the other market opportunities Oclaro is faced with.

For starters, the US has replaced China as its biggest market, good for 39% of its revenues compared to China's 32%, and like Applied Opto is well placed to profit from the booming datacenter market:

The company will present Q1 FY2018 figures on November 1, but here is their guidance:

Conclusion

Why we like the shares:

That $151M-$159M in revenue guidance for Q1 FY2018 is still well above the Q1 FY2017 figure of $135M, so what they are losing in China they're making up elsewhere, and then some.

While we realize it looks a little like waiting for Godot, but the Chinese demand is going to come back sometime. If they can keep revenue from other sources hold the fort until then, these shares could rise meaningfully when the first signs of that inevitable Chinese renaissance begins.

The company is technologically advanced, getting 81% of revenues from 100G products and beyond. Unlike other networkers, they have little in the way of bleeding legacy products that drains company figures, both through falling demand and falling prices.

The company is financially sound, they have no debt and $1.5 per share in cash.

The shares are not expensive at 10x FY2018 EPS which analysts estimate at $0.83, although at 2.36 times sales, that's not that cheap.

Technically, the shares are at support levels just above $8.

There are always risks, prices might erode faster, clients might suddenly reduce purchases (witness what happened to Applied Opto), Godot (recovering Chinese demand) might be postponed yet again.

The markets in which Oclaro operates are also generally very competitive with few companies enjoying any pricing power. But still we think these shares present an attractive risk-reward situation at these levels.

When, the dust settles at Applied Opto (much will depend on their Q4 outlook early December, at least in the immediate future), the stock could rise a lot if it turns out that management was right and this was just a temporary Amazon (AMZN) retreat.

However, that Amazon retreat might last longer, and we can't categorically exclude the possibility that Amazon won't return as such a big customer as before. In that case, the shares could fall a lot further.

If you can't live with that kind of uncertainty then Oclaro offers considerably less drama. It's not risk free (what is?), but we see a sound company, technologically advanced, less dependent on one customer and facing growing markets, especially when Chinese demand returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OCLR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.