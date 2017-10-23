But here's the most important question: Can the stock's past performance be repeated in the next decade and beyond?

With my coverage of PayPal's (PYPL) recent earnings report, I started to get my feet wet in the payment services space - unfortunately, later than I wish I had. Today, I turn to PayPal's key partner and competitor Visa (V) to highlight and discuss a very interesting feature that the stock has displayed since it went public in the early innings of the Great Recession: outstanding historical risk-adjusted performance through bull and bear markets.

Credit: Visa

Better than an ultra-growth stock?

I have made the argument that the performance of a stock investment is better measured by including an assessment of its risk-adjusted returns - see my report on growth stocks for a deeper discussion on the subject. Many high-flying names (think of shares of early-stage tech companies) produce market-beating absolute returns at the expense of high volatility and, often times, high risk of irreversible capital loss.

In the case of V, the stock's performance over the past nine and a half years has caught my attention. Notice on the graph below that Visa's nearly-decade long run has produced much better results than the broad market (SPY) with very little choppiness compared to what one might expect given the robust 25% annualized returns.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

I decided to take a closer look at the numbers. What I observed impressed me.

As the table below summarizes, V has been a better performer than the efficient, diversified broad equities market regardless of how one chooses to look at the results: on the basis of absolute or relative returns, worst or best weekly performance, bull or bear markets. Since its IPO, V has been a rare breed of high-returning and defensive combined into one single stock. Better yet, either throughout the whole decade or considering only the bear period of March 2008 to February 2009, the correlation between the weekly returns of V and the S&P 500 has been relatively low, at 0.62 (with 1.0 being perfectly correlated and 0.0 being uncorrelated).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Is Visa's stock performance sustainable?

The most important question, however, is whether the stock's past performance can be repeated in the next decade and beyond. My immediate response is "yes," Visa could very well continue to see the value of its equity appreciate rapidly, in an efficient way (i.e. high risk-adjusted performance) and with low downside risk relative to the upside potential.

The reasoning behind my statement rests on two key factors, one of which provides growth opportunity and the other, downside protection.

As developed as the electronic payment space has become in the recent few years, I believe the macro environment is still highly favorable to Visa and other payment platforms like PayPal and Apple Pay (AAPL). Not only does the global economy continue to be moderately strong, the shift in payment methods, from cash and checks to plastic and electronic, is still incipient in many global markets. Cash and check transactions around the world reached a very large $17 trillion in 2016 at a 2% CAGR since 2012, representing a huge potential for Visa and its peers to expand their footprints for years to come. Add to the above the secular trends favoring e-commerce transactions (which are rarely settled in hard currency and usually offer better fees for payment platforms) plus the development of new markets (e.g. peer-to-peer), and the winds seem to be blowing in Visa's favor.

To the downside, I believe Visa's established and growing network of users and merchants (see below), while not fail-proof, is a valuable asset to safeguard the company's competitive edge. In terms of financial performance, the strength of the network indicates that results are unlikely to fluctuate much from period to period. The company's revenues while in great part made up of transactions that are independent of each other, are likely to behave as if they were recurring, particularly as new payment habits are established. With this level of predictability, I believe the stock price should behave in a less erratic manner.

Source: Visa's 2017 investor day presentation

Valuation looks attractive

Lastly, V continues to trade at attractive multiples. On a forward P/E basis, the 27x ratio might seem rich to some, but it (1) trails those of peers MasterCard (MA) and PayPal by at least five turns, and (2) has expanded the least over the past year. Once the healthy long-term earnings growth expectations of +17% are factored in, V becomes the least expensive stock in the space, with a forward PEG of 1.5x looking relatively de-risked.

V PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Visa - V 27.0x 17.3% 1.5x MasterCard - MA 32.8x 18.3% 1.8x American Express (AXP) 15.7x 10.0% 1.6x PayPal - PYPL 38.1x 17.7% 2.2x

Even though the risks of increased competition and regulatory challenges exist, I believe V is a stock worth a closer look given the macro tailwinds, attractive valuation and strong historical performance that could repeat over the next ten years or more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.