Cloudera's New Hitachi Partnership Should Strengthen Its Growth Trajectory

The company's lockup expiration on 10/25 has caused jitters in the stock, while partnerships like these should strengthen Cloudera's fundamental advantages and renew the bull thesis.

Successful enterprise technology companies often enter into large, headliner strategic partnerships to fuel growth. It's a reliable, leading indicator of maturity. For example, Nutanix's (NASDAQ: NTNX) partnership with Dell has been an instrumental source of growth, and the worries around Dell's purchase of EMC (which owns a Nutanix competitor in VMWare (NYSE: VMW)) is what caused the stock to jolt in early 2017.

Such partnerships often go beyond technical partnerships in which the two companies' technologies are optimized to run alongside each other - they also include robust go-to-market partnerships that can lead into deals previously unattainable alone.

Cloudera's (NYSE: CLDR) partnership with Hitachi, announced in mid-October, looks to be a fairly large effort encompassing both technical interoperability between Cloudera Enterprise and Hitachi Lumada, as well as a joint go-to-market push that will market Lumada's IoT data-collection capabilities running on Cloudera Enterprise's data-processing capabilities.

Cloudera doesn't break out its portion of international revenues, but from our understanding it is still heavily a U.S.-based company, with the majority of its Fortune 500 clients headquartered domestically. Hitachi, with its entrenchment into Asian market - even beyond its home base of Japan - can kickstart Cloudera's penetration into Asia.

Cloudera has been in trouble lately, as I wrote in a prior article. After the company announced its follow-on offering at $16.45 - at the time, lower than the stock was trading - the company sank on dual fears of dilution as well as its lockup expiration, which will happen this week on October 25.

With the stock barely having moved since its $15 IPO, I think it extremely unlikely that many insiders will cash out on Cloudera's stock, given there aren't many gains to be had - lockup fears are likely overwrought. As we approach the lockup date, Cloudera will likely continue to stumble, but major announcements like the Cloudera-Hitachi partnership are testaments to the strength of Cloudera's fundamentals and a reminder of the bullish case for Cloudera as a massive, internationally recognized big-data processing platform that's the leader in enterprise Hadoop.

Stay long on Cloudera. Of the many enterprise software companies that went public this year, Cloudera is the only one that hasn't had its moment in the sun. Its valuation - at a bargain-basement 4x EV/FTM revenues - is too low to be ignored.

About Hitachi

A brief overview on Cloudera's new partner: Hitachi Global (OTCMKTS: HTHIY), a large-cap diversified conglomerate that's listed in Tokyo, has a dollar-based market cap of approximately $37 billion and annual revenues of approximately $80 billion.

Hitachi is engaged in a wide array of businesses. Its website lists the following corporate segments:

Most relevant to Cloudera is Hitachi Lumada, one of the offerings within Hitachi's Information & Telecommunications portfolio which will be newly compatible with Cloudera enterprise. Lumada is a self-described IoT platform that uses machine learning to extract data from an enterprise's physical objects - this includes objects such as sensors, machinery, and other hard systems.

Lumada's most prominent use case is in industrial operations - it can gather data points from the various machines in the manufacturing chain and make intelligent recommendations to optimize performance and reduce downtime.

Partnership details

The Cloudera-Hitachi partnership was announced on October 17 via a press release. According to the release, Hitachi released a new offering called "Hitachi OSS Support Service for Cloudera Enterprise," which provides support and training for Hitachi customers running their big data operations on Cloudera's proprietary Hadoop distribution.

The two companies also announced their intention to further develop big data solutions using the combination of Cloudera Enterprise (the Hadoop platform that processes big data lakes) and Hitachi Lumada (the IoT platform which gathers data from physical endpoints).

The new initiative also includes a new team of technical consultants for sales, service, training, and implementation of Cloudera Enterprise. Investors should interpret this as a new, specialized sales force - presumably, paid in part by Hitachi - to enhance deployments of Cloudera within the Hitachi installed base. It's basically a free growth avenue into the critically important Japanese (and wider Asian) markets.

It's also important to note that while Cloudera and Hitachi didn't have any formal distribution partnership prior to this announcement, Cloudera has always been interoperable with Pentaho, another Hitachi offering focused on big data integration. This new partnership, however, takes the Cloudera-Hitachi relationship beyond a technical partnership and into a sales/distribution partnership that can have a more pronounced impact on Cloudera's top line.

60-second summary: why should investors care?

With all the negativity surrounding its follow-on offering and large cash burn, investors are often short of reasons to like Cloudera as a long-term technology play. I believe this is misguided, and major partnership news like the Cloudera-Hitachi alliance solidify the bull thesis that Cloudera is a well-entrenched, widely recognized leader in big data and Hadoop.

Cloudera is still growing revenue in the 40% range (which is impressive given the company is on track to do ~$400 million in revenues in the next twelve months, much larger than the rest of its newly public peers). Typically, growth tends to level off to the low 30s fairly quickly - but renewed go-to-market pushes, especially in international arenas, can keep Cloudera's growth elevated and provide extra lift that can offer nice surprise upside in quarterly earnings.

The below chart shows Cloudera's massive valuation discount relative to software peers that went public in the past twelve months:

I believe much of the selling pressure on Cloudera will lift after its October 25 lockup expiration passes into the rearview mirror, and then Wall Street's attention can return to fundamentals - which, to date, has been nothing short of impressive. With its low valuation, Cloudera is a low-risk position.

Properly valued, I believe Cloudera's strong growth (though coupled with a higher burn rate) should merit a ~6x EV/FTM revenue multiple, or $22 (implying ~50% upside from today's price). If this seems rosy, look at it this way: if a Japanese tech giant like Hitachi has the confidence to go long on Cloudera, so should you.

