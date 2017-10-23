TSM Sells Steady Pickaxe In The Modern Day IoT Gold Rush

TSM had firmly embedded itself in the new tech trend of IoT, AI, Data Centre which would experience strong growth in the next decade.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) had just announced its strong quarterly financial result for the third quarter of 2017. The highlight would be the 17.9% increase in revenue to TWD$252 billion and fourth quarter revenue is expected to grow further to TWD$278 billion. Their last quarter's operating margin is at 38.9% and they expect this quarter's operating margin to stay within the range of 37% to 39%.

In other words, TSM is firing on all cylinders and can be expected to end this year with strong revenue growth and earnings which is befitting for a counter that had soared 46% from $28 at the beginning of the year to $41 today. For investors to decide whether TSM is a good buy, it would make sense to understand the underlying drivers of TSM growth which was disclosed in their earnings transcript recently.

Edge: New Tech + Continuous Capital Expenditure

As the independent and cost competitive chip maker, TSM can tap on the growing technology trends such as Internet of Things (IoT), cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, data center and even autonomous vehicle. Besides these new tech trends, TSM continues to benefit as Apple's main manufacturer for its smartphone processing chip particularly it's cutting edge A11 processor for its new iPhone X.

Source: TSMC Q3/2017 Earnings Presentation

TSM categorized them into communication, computer, consumer and industrial which increased their revenue contribution by 10%, 46%, 15% and 13% respectively over 3 months. These strong growths are attracting competition from the likes of Samsung, Intel, Global Foundries and a host of Chinese competition which we touch on later.

A pre-condition for maintaining these strong revenue contributions would be its continuous capital investment into production technology for cutting edge chips. For the year of 2017, their capital expenditure would be $800 million higher than expected to hit $10.8 billion because they want to accelerate the production of the cutting edge 7 nanometer chip meant for AI usage.

3 Competitive Advantages

Given the strong competition, analysts were naturally interested in TSM's strategy to counter these new challengers. One of TSM greatest strength is that it doesn't compete with its clients. TSM is focused solely on improving the efficiency of its chips production but it doesn't involve itself in the design of these chip; unlike Intel. This also allows TSM to sidestep the project risk for complicated market.

The second approach which TSM is using to improve its competitive position would be its careful planning of production capacity, its cost control measures and its corporate decision in the direction of capital expenditure. This is also why the management transition arising from the upcoming retirement of the Chairman Mr. Morris Chang is closely watched. In other words, the management quality and its past 30 years of track record is its second competitive advantage.

Source: Amcham Taipei (TSMC Current Hsinchu Factory in Taiwan)

Finally, TSM is also building a Nanjing factory to tap into the opportunities in the China market which is likely to be completed next year. As expected, TSM is not introducing its most advanced chips in China, they are likely to produce the 16 nanometer chip there next year followed by the 12 nanometer chip at an undisclosed time. They are in the mid-range of the product offering. This will allow it to counter the effects of Chinese chip makers.

Cash Management Is Key

Given that the industry requires continuous and sizable capital investments, the managing of cashflow is crucial. Management must constantly borrow and refinance nimbly to sustain their operational and capital expenditure activities. In the previous quarter, TSM generated TWD$117 billion from operation and spent TWD$62 billion in capital expenditure which resulted in TWD$55 billion in free cash flow.

For every new chip that is being introduced, TSM must endure 8 quarters of loss before the production capacity builds up for them to offset that. Even as its revenue increased from TWD$182 billion in 2012 to TWD$386 billion in 2016, TSM had been successful in keeping a tight lid on cost. As a result, its cash from operations had increased from TWD$288 billion to TWD$5549 billion over the same period. TSM's free cash flow had risen from TWD$42 billion to TWD$220 billion.

Source: Nikkei Asian Review

TSM has one of the best record in the industry in managing its cash which investors should not take for granted. Micron is one example which has endured volatile free cash flow over the past 5 years from positive US$567 million in 2012 to negative US$2.65 billion in 2015 to positive $2.9 billion in 2016. If you are looking for a slow and stable company to ride the IoT, AI, analytics wave, TSM is a good choice and firmly established in the top league of the industry. In a gold rush, you can either mine for gold or sell pickaxes and history had shown that the less glamorous path gives a better return on investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.