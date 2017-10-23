iRobot, Cleaning the Global Market

I recommend a long position in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), a robotics company that designs and manufactures home-cleaning products, which previously closed at $76.25 per share. I believe it is undervalued by 40-50% as the market has incorrectly overemphasized price competition from SharkNinja on its premium product line, and there is significantly more upside to its recently announced distributors in France and Japan, Robopolis, and SaaS respectively, than the market has given it credit for.

A number of catalysts could potentially lead to value realization in the next 6-12 months. First is the third quarter earnings release that could top analyst expectations. Strong holiday season sales results could also lead to price appreciation, realizing the effects of higher spending and efficiency in targeted marketing. The launch of a new consumer robot category (outdoor cleaning robots) early next year may receive significant attention from the investors as it expands its portfolio of products.

Company Background

iRobot is a robotics company headquartered in Bedford, MA that develops proprietary technology incorporating advanced concepts in navigation, mobility, and artificial intelligence to build robots. It operates in the home-appliance robotics segment, producing mobile robots and accessories used for household maintenance purposes. The supply chain begins with iRobot implementing its designs and proprietary technologies to the manufacturers in China that use a single plant to produce robots. The consumer products are then directly sent to its global distributors, retail sales channels, and online stores. iRobot outsources any non-core competencies throughout the supply chain, including production and sales, in order to focus on its engineering expertise on the design of the robots and to expand on its value-add technology solutions. Its domestic revenue represents about 53% of the sales and the rest from countries in EMEA and APAC region. Total revenue in FY 2016 was $661M with 52% gross margin. The company has grown revenue at 19% CAGR for the past 5 years, including a few acquisitions and expanded gross margin from 49% to 52%

iRobot’s business philosophy lies in its focus on the value creation within households by building high-performance robots that could free people from repetitive home cleaning tasks. This principle is constantly pushed by the founder and CEO Colin Angle, who has an engineering background and possess the qualities not governed by short-term profits, such as creativity and consumer-oriented vision. He previously participated in the design of a rover that led to Sojourner exploring Mars. His passion towards robots and innovation is at the backbone of the culture of the company, driving the firm’s competitive edge over others.

Recent Events

iRobot has outperformed the S&P 500 during 2017 (27.2% return vs 15.8%, respectively). Although the stock has appreciated, the momentum was subdued. The story over the past few months has been mixed with strong financial results during Q2, followed by the announcement of its acquisition of Robopolis, and the subsequent research report from Spruce Point Capital that downgraded iRobot stock to Strong Sell.

iRobot beat second-quarter consensus estimates on 7/25/2017 and its stock price jumped about 4% during market hours. Earnings beat came from better-than-expected results from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day and launch of Roomba 890 and Roomba 690 Wi-Fi connected vacuuming robots in the U.S., EMEA, and China. These cloud-connected products were introduced at lower price points along with the higher-end Roomba 900 series delivered in China. iRobot NTM P/E ratio was about 43x and the price to sales ratio of 3.4x based on several analysts upgrading their growth projections. Furthermore, better corporate earnings, as well as consumer confidence have contributed to the market rally that lifted iRobot shares along with the S&P 500 index.

Then came the backdrop of its trading shares after the emergence of a high-growth competitor called SharkNinja. The venture-backed firm is also based in Massachusetts and produces products that essentially mimic iRobot cleaners but selling at lower price points. As Spruce Point Capital Management said in its sell-rating report, the new competitor is expected to steal away market shares form iRobot through price strategy and put pressure on sales and margins for iRobot beginning in the fourth quarter. This caused a rapid sell-off from the shareholders, driving down the shares 15.7% from $100.89 to about $85.05 on the announcement date.

Investment Thesis

iRobot is a dominant player in the U.S., with greater than 80% market share within the Robotic Vacuum Segment. It also has largest market shares in each of the global regions, as shown below.

The company has managed to become a global player in the industry in less than three decades since its foundation in 1990. Within 25 years, it was able to become the largest RVC company in the domestic market and replicate the success throughout EMEA and APAC while maintaining its market position in each respective region. Since 2013, the company has maintained its global market share of about greater than 60% despite growing competition from every regional market, specifically Ecovacs in China, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in Japan, and Neato in Europe. The fundamentals of the company that drove this global success are extremely durable, creating a wide moat for the firm as it continues to look towards opportunities abroad. Its brand, for one, is consistently being promoted as it integrates its operations with international distributors. The company opened an office in Shanghai in Q3 2016 to take better control of marketing in China. It acquired Sales on Demand Corporation (SODC) during Q2 2017 to launch four new iRobot offices in Japan and Robopolis, the largest European distributor, in Q4 2017. Its continued momentum to expand globally will allow iRobot to improve its top-line growth and capital on its brand through local distributors. Furthermore, given the ability to mass produce and efficiently deliver across regions from Chinese manufacturing base, iRobot will be able to realize economies of scale and thus expand its operating margins.

RVC industry continues to grow rapidly with iRobot taking advantage of the growth as the number one player in the market. Specifically, in the U.S., iRobot already has greater than 80% market penetration rate. The addressable market, however, is exponentially large as many households are becoming "smarter" with an abundance of interconnected home devices such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Home and Amazon Echo speakers. As this trend continues, robotic vacuum cleaners that can be operated via mobile phones and smart speakers will be largely favored by the consumers and iRobot is in a position to take advantage of that trend. The company currently has a penetration of its products into about 10M households in the U.S. With a population of about 330M domestically, there are about 110M households, putting current penetration rate to 9%. Every household will need some type of cleaning device as due to aging demographics and consumers are increasingly looking for products that can make their lives easier and save time. Therefore, long-term addressable market opportunity in the U.S. is about 100M HH's for the long-term. If iRobot is able to capture even 15% of the entire market, that will increase sales by about $165M and market capitalization by $430M based on the industry average P/S multiple of 2.9x. This translates to about $97/share potential trading level, roughly 30% increase from the current stock price. Thus, despite the historical outperformance since its inception, iRobot is only scratching the surface of the RVC market and its continued innovation will drive its success.

Lastly, all of the investment arguments mentioned above are based on the premise that Colin Angle and his strong management team will operate the company for the foreseeable future. iRobot’s business philosophy lies in its focus on the value creation within households by building high-performance robots that could free people from repetitive home cleaning tasks. This principle is constantly pushed by the founder and CEO Colin Angle, who has an engineering background and possess the qualities not governed by short-term profits, such as creativity and the consumer oriented vision. He previously participated in the design of a rover that led to Sojourner exploring Mars. His passion towards robots and innovation is at the backbone of the culture of the company, driving the firm’s competitive edge over others. For instance, the company applies a unique R&D strategy, allocating 70% of capital in core products with lower risk and significant revenue contributor (Roomba), 20% in emerging ones being tested in the market (Braava), and 10% in the future items like Smart Home. This is very similar to Google’s 70-20-10 percent rule, established by its founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, that determines how an employee’s time should be spent: 70% on core projects, 20% on developing ones, and 10% non-core related. Furthermore, iRobot has always focused on the consumer experience, constantly reviewing user feedbacks while never compromising efficiency for anything else. Selling off the Defense and Security division is an example where the firm sacrificed monetization opportunities for a greater focus on its core business. At the center of all innovations that took place within Google lies the key leaders who took an unconventional approach and similarly, such tactic by iRobot’s management reflects its capability to innovate and create value.

iRobot management is also capable of managing its balance sheet. It has operated with zero debt outstanding and large cash balance in order to have the gunpowder to capture any acquisition opportunities going forward, as seen in its acquisition of SODC where the management of the distributor was looking to sell itself for a very cheap price. There are no red flag items in the book that may concern investors. Working capital has been managed well. Goodwill has stayed at fairly consistent level, meaning iRobot hasn't overpaid for acquisitions. On the cash flow standpoint, the firm continues to make significant contributions to capex in order to expand its business, while maintaining a positive excess cash flow of about $21M for the past three years.

Catalysts/Investment Risks

A few catalysts that may drive the stock price upwards include Q3 earnings release, holiday season sales realizing the effects of targeted marketing, and new product launches early next year.

Macro risks with the investment include the exposure to the turbulent Asian markets as Japan is going through an economic reform with Shinzo Abe in the leadership as a prime minister Rising tension between U.S. and North Korea over nuclear weapons test may pose a threat to a disruption in the U.S. equity markets as well. Intrinsic value realization could be delayed or significantly subdued for a time period if the discussions heat up over the course of the following months.

The broad market selloff is another threat that investors need to be prepared for. Current U.S. markets are valued at the high-end of the spectrum in terms of the P/E multiple. S&P 500 stands at 18.8x NTM versus its historical average of 16.3x. Almost all asset classes are valued to perfection and the volatility has been near record lows for a period of time while the Dow consistently hitting record highs. Many investors are bracing for a significant market correction in the foreseeable future and it is a significant risk to iRobot’s trading levels.

As mentioned before, new competition from players like SharkNinja and subsequent downgrade to iRobot stock by sell-side analysts may further increase pressure on the stock performance.

Conclusion

Despite the increasingly competitive market, iRobot is in a position to capitalize on the growth in the RVC market through its value-added premium products that will empower many household cleaning productivities.

