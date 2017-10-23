Finding Value In Corporate Credit

The Efficacy of Including Corporate Credit In a Total Return Bond Portfolio

In my previous piece "How to Build a Bond Portfolio in a Rising Rate Environment" I went over why investors would be wise to limit bond duration and volatility and build their bond portfolio for stability. In this piece I want to look at how we might enhance the return potential of the entire portfolio by using global corporate credit. I will also explore a few vehicles that investors can use to gain this exposure. If you have not read my previous piece I suggest you do so as I will continue with the examples used in that piece.

In my previous piece I went through a discussion about portfolio 1 and portfolio 2. We saw in the previous piece how reducing duration allowed portfolio 2 to accomplish its objective of lowering overall volatility of the stock portfolio without exposing the investor to needless duration risk. This lack of convexity in portfolio 2 prevented it from benefiting fully from a 2008 tail risk event, but also allowed it to avoid the worst of the 2009 losses as stocks snapped back and bonds sold off.

In this piece, I want to look at corporate credit. For many investors, investing in bonds means investing in a Total Bond Market Index, which generally holds a range of fixed income assets: Treasury bonds, other government bonds, Mortgage Backed Securities, Corporate credit and so forth. While investors are certainly free to follow this approach I do not, and I do not believe it is in the best interests of investors to do so either. Instead I like to be able to target specific areas of the bond market where I see value, which can be done at a low cost, competitive with index funds.

When investing in Treasury securities there is nothing wrong with holding individual bonds. This is largely due to the fact that because Treasury bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, there is little credit risk, so investors building this portfolio can focus in on their duration risk, as the main issue in portfolio construction. However, when building a corporate bond portfolio, the vast majority of investors should be finding their exposure through mutual funds. The reason for this, is that corporate bonds present certain risks to the investor. While all bond holders have to deal with managing duration and convexity, position on the yield curve and the income generation, corporate bond investors have to also deal with credit risk. You may be wondering what about ETFs?

Do not Use Bond ETFs

Dr. William Bernstein in his excellent book Rational Expectations, wrote about why investors should generally avoid bond ETFs.

"There are certain circumstances where the [ETF] wrapper does make a difference, the most important area being bonds. I highly recommend that you avoid all ETF bond funds. To understand why, I’ll need to explain some of the trading mechanics involved. An ETF, unlike an open-end fund, trades throughout the day at a discount or premium relative to the net asset value (NAV) of the underlying shares. In most cases, the spread between the two is minimal because shares are both created and liquidated by independent agents: “authorized participants” (AP) who buy up the securities underlying the funds and bundle them into ETF shares that are then delivered to the fund company. The same process also works in reverse to liquidate ETF shares. Were a significant spread to open up between the market price and NAV, the AP, in theory, should simply arbitrage that away at a profit. This mechanism works well with stocks, which are highly liquid, but not with bonds, which are not. There is, for example, only one commonly traded class of Ford Motor Company stock. By contrast, Ford has a range of bonds of varying issue dates, coupons, and maturities. Since there are so many more individual bonds than stocks, the bonds can be highly illiquid. During a financial disturbance, when liquidity becomes even thinner and most corporate bonds trade only “by appointment,” the AP mechanism fails, often at considerable disadvantage to the shareholder. The open-end fund holder, who can always buy and sell at the 4 p.m. (eastern standard time) NAV, has no such problem."

Dr. Bernstein's analysis on ETFs I largely agree with. While there is no real issue with trading U.S. Treasury securities through the ETF wrapper, I still prefer the mutual fund for these securities as well, if someone is not going to build their own portfolio of individual securities, which I see as the idea in this space.

Designing The Portfolio

When you buy a corporate bond you are giving your money to a business and they are providing you with a rate of return for buying their bond. We are going to keep things simple and assume that the bond is not callable, which creates another variable for investors to consider. While there is little chance of the U.S. Government going broke and not paying the interest and principal due at maturity on a U.S. Treasury bond, the odds of a single company having an issue are very real.

A mutual fund provides an investor with a broadly diversified corporate bond portfolio, and reduces the chances of a single bond issue taking down your portfolio. An individual investor who owns a single bond, or who concentrates their bonds in a single industry, is simply taking on unnecessary risks. Remember you do not want to lose money and one of the ways we do this is to take risk off the table that we do not need to take. We do this by investing in mutual funds to gain access to corporate credit on a global basis.

When investing money we assume that there is a risk budget, a level of risk that the investor is willing to take. Research proves that investors are far better served over the long run taking that risk through the equity market. The growth and income sleeve of the portfolio is meant to provide conservative growth of capital and income. In order to do this I rely on a range of assets from all over the world, but our primary vehicle here is going to be constructing a global bond portfolio. In reality the growth and income sleeve also contains balanced funds, and other instruments meant to provide the portfolio with consistent income over time.

If you remember from my last piece, Portfolio 2 had a much lower duration risk, and much lower returns as well. This was because the majority of the assets were being kept in ultra low risk and low return U.S. T-Bills. But the question remains: Could we have increased the return on that portfolio by adding more corporate credit exposure, without meaningfully increasing the volatility or duration risk? To test this I am going to construct a portfolio utilizing three additional mutual funds than our original portfolio 2 had.

Vanguard Extended Duration U.S. Treasury (EDV) 15% Vanguard Long Term Treasury (VUSTX) 15% Vanguard Intermediate Term Treasury (VFITX) 15% Vanguard Short Term Treasury (VFISX) 15% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill Index (BIL) 10% Dodge & Cox Income (DODIX) 10% Dodge & Cox Global Bond (DODLX) 10% Baird Core Plus Bond Institutional (BCOIX) 10%

Searching The World For Value in Bonds

Many investors may wonder why I chose these funds to access the various sectors of the corporate bond market? The first reason is that I hold all three of these funds. The second reason is because I believe the management teams of these funds represent some of the best thinking in corporate credit in the marketplace today, and both search for value in the bond market at a low cost to the end investor, without sales charges, or 12b-1 fees. In bond investing, especially, cost matters.

The Dodge & Cox funds for example are managed by an experienced team of credit specialists searching the globe for value. The best way to introduce Dodge & Cox to those who are unfamiliar with them is to allow them to introduce themselves:

"In 1930, in the midst of the Great Depression, Van Duyn Dodge and E. Morris Cox formed a partnership to provide investment counsel. Their confidence in this endeavor was fortified by Morrie Cox’s conviction that “well-conceived professional investment management could bring the force of some order into a rather chaotic investment world.” To that end, they established a blueprint for managing an investment firm emphasizing independent ownership, stability, and high ethical standards. They also developed the investing principles that remain in place at Dodge & Cox today: a long-term investment horizon, individual security selection grounded by the relationship of fundamentals to valuation, and portfolio diversification. With this foundation, we manage equity, fixed income, and balanced separate accounts, mutual funds, and UCITS funds for individuals and institutions from a single office location, two blocks from where the firm began. The firm’s independence frees us to pursue the singular goal of creating lasting value for our clients. The longevity and stability of our investment team enable us to fully incorporate the lessons from past market environments into the ongoing stewardship of our clients’ assets. Finally, we believe that the best way to succeed as a firm is to focus our resources on serving our existing clients well. The philosophy that guides the management of our investment portfolios is built on traditional principles: we invest with a long-term horizon, employ a rigorous price discipline, and conduct our own research. Our decision-making process takes full advantage of individual insights within a team-oriented culture. These factors drive the achievement of the competitive returns we seek for our clients."

Dodge & Cox has a remarkable reputation in the world of mutual fund management, and has even drawn the attention of John Bogle, the father of passive investing, who singled them out as what an active manager should be. They have been rated highly by Morningstar who called them "an exemplary firm."

Baird Core Plus Bond Institutional (BCOIX) is managed by Mary Ellen Stanek, CFA, and the team at Baird. You can find out more about the Baird Core Plus Bond Fund here. They describe the fund and its strategy as:

"The investment objective of the Fund is to seek an annual rate of total return, before fund expenses, greater than the annual rate of total return of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Universal Bond Index. Risk control is the foundation of the Baird Advisors investment discipline. Since interest rates are extremely difficult to consistently forecast over time, Baird Advisors employs a duration-neutral, risk-controlled approach. The duration of the Fund is set equal to the duration of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Universal Bond Index, thus helping to ensure a high degree of predictability in tracking benchmark returns. Incremental value is added through security selection, yield curve positioning, sector allocation and competitive execution of trades. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in the following types of U.S. dollar denominated debt obligations: U.S. government and other public-sector entities, Asset-backed and mortgage-backed obligations of U.S. and foreign issuers, Corporate debt of U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund invests primarily in investment grade debt obligations, but may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-investment grade obligations. Non-investment grade obligations, at the time of purchase, are generally rated at least B or higher by at least one major rating agency or, if unrated, determined by Baird Advisors to be comparable in quality to the rated obligations. Baird Advisors attempts to keep the duration of the Fund’s portfolio equal to the duration of the Fund’s benchmark. The dollar-weighted average portfolio effective maturity of the Fund will normally be more than five years but less than ten years during normal market conditions. The Fund may invest in debt obligations of all maturities. Baird Advisors attempts to diversify the Fund’s portfolio by holding obligations of many different issuers and choosing issuers in a variety of sectors."

Quantitative Analysis of Portfolio 3

You will recall our original portfolio 2 had duration of 7.43, this new iteration of portfolio 2 lets call it portfolio 3 for simplicity now has duration of 8.70. So an investor in this portfolio can expect their bond prices to fall 8.7% as a reaction to a 1% rise in interest rates. Now it is important to note that much of this will be offset over time with the purchase of new bonds at higher rates.

Let's look at volatility remember that portfolio 2 had volatility of around 5 and portfolio 3 we see volatility rise to just above 6, 6.01 to be exact. The return we had from Portfolio 2 was a mere 2.3%, by increasing duration and volatility by a small amount we get the performance metrics up to 3.15% over the period. So we can see that including corporate credit a bit of high yield and international bond exposure we were able to increase the return of the portfolio. When we look at the current year data, we see that portfolio 3 is up 4.29% YTD, not bad for an intermediate duration portfolio, with moderate to low volatility.

Conclusion

Investors benefit from a broadly diversified portfolio of bonds. For institutional, family office, and high net worth investors who have adequate assets to construct a single bond portfolio, it is important to spread your corporate credit exposure out over different countries, sectors, and companies. For investors who do not have enough assets to establish sufficient diversification, or for those unwilling, to construct said portfolio, a simple bond mutual fund will work. I have laid out my reasoning in this piece for why I chose to use Dodge & Cox Income (DODIX), Dodge & Cox Global Bond (DODLX), and Baird Core Plus Institutional (BCOIX). Investors may choose different funds to best meet their specific objectives. What is most important is that they build a bond allocation that provides for their specific goals, whether they be income, stability, or a combination of both.

In a rising rate environment, with economic uncertainty, it would be wise for investors to keep their duration on the intermediate to short side of the yield curve, and take advantage of any rise in rates to invest in new bonds at higher yields. Mutual funds then are a good vehicle to own as rates rise. Assuming an investor's time horizon is beyond the duration of the securities they are purchasing they will be able to roll up to higher rate bonds. This is why emphasizing low duration securities makes sense as you are able to buy new bonds more frequently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DODIX, DODLX, BCOIX, U.S. TREASURY SECURITIES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.