This Might Be The Best Time To Pick Up Aerie Pharmaceuticals In 2017

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) is standing at the cusp of transition, from a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company to becoming a full-fledged commercial organization. And with the probability of securing FDA approval for its investigational glaucoma drug, Rhopressa in early 2018, increasing after positive recommendation from FDA's Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drugs Advisory Committee, Aerie Pharmaceuticals seems all set to prove to be a very lucrative investment opportunity for investors in 2017. Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month target price for Aerie Pharmaceuticals to be around 71.13, which will be around 10% return on its current share price.

In this article, I will explain in detail why I consider Aerie Pharmaceuticals to be a promising investment opportunity in 2017.

Rhopressa Expected to Be a More Effective Treatment for Glaucoma Patients

Rhopressa is being developed as once-a-day adjunctive non-PGA therapy for lowering IOP levels in glaucoma patients. The drug differentiates itself from other marketed therapies, owing to its demonstrated ability to control low to moderately elevated IOP levels, which nevertheless can result in adverse side-effects such as vision deterioration and blindness.

The above diagram shows the distribution of glaucoma patients across IOP levels. Currently available drugs have shown lower efficacy at low IOP baseline levels. This differentiating factor has to be considered in the context of the scale and scope of global glaucoma market, where the total number of affected patients stands close to 2.7 million today and is expected to escalate to 4.3 million by year 2030. With Aerie Pharmaceuticals projecting 50% of glaucoma patients (linked above) being unaware of their condition, this area definitely presents an underserved growth opportunity for Rhopressa.

Since glaucoma is treated by lowering IOP, Rhopressa works by targeting the affected trabecular meshwork or TM, which is otherwise responsible for 80% of the fluid drainage system (linked above) in the healthy eye. The ineffective functioning of the TM pathway as well as the secondary drainage system, the uveoscleral pathway, results in fluid retention in eye and leads to increased IOP and damage to optic nerve.

Most of the currently prescribed drugs in the glaucoma segment, PGA or non-PGA, do not target the diseased TM pathway. Besides this, both PGA and non-PGA drugs have their own set of side-effects and contraindications. In such a context, Rhopressa, which has shown to have only sporadic, intermittent and mostly self-resolving side effects, is set to prove to be an effective option for eye-care prescribers as well as glaucoma patients.

In addition to this, episcleral venous pressure or EVP also plays a major role in elevating IOP at lower baseline levels. Unlike majority of existing drugs that do not target EVP which contributes marginally at high IOP levels and significantly at low IOP levels, Rhopressa also works on controlling EVP levels.

Based on 2016 data for U.S. glaucoma market, it was seen that about half of the 36 million prescriptions for the disease in the country were for non-PGA drugs. However, most of these drugs have to be delivered two to four times a day, presenting serious compliance issues. Being once-a-day therapy, Rhopressa can definitely result in improved patient compliance rates and subsequently better clinical results.

Rhopressa Expected to Be a Major Revenue Driver for Aerie

Pfizer's (PFE) once-daily Xalatan (latanoprost) is the most prescribed PGA therapy for glaucoma patients, while non-PGA drugs from beta-blocker class such as twice daily timolol, alpha agonists , and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, are prescribed as add-on therapy in cases where PGA drugs do not lower IOP sufficiently. While none of these drugs are targeted at the TM pathway, Xalatan and Xalacom, a combination regimen of Xalatan with beta blocker, managed to fetch $1.7 billion in revenues in 2016. The other non-PGA drugs have also been reaching peak sales values worth $400 million, prior to generic erosion.

In this context, if approved, Rhopressa will manage to capture a significant share of the glaucoma market, currently served by the competitor drugs due to its convenient dosing and improved efficacy and safety profile as compared to existing non-PGA drugs. The drug is projected to reach a peak sales value of $500 million.

Roclatan Demonstrated Higher Efficacy in Lowering IOP Levels Vs. Components Rhopressa, Latanoprost

The MERCURY 1 trial as well as the MERCURY 2 trial have demonstrated Roclatan's superior efficacy and safety, which is fixed dose combination therapy, as compared to its components, Rhopressa and latanoprost. This investigational therapy has shown an IOP-lowering effect higher by 1mmHg - 3mmHg as compared to component monotherapy. Further, Roclatan has also demonstrated a favorable tolerability and safety profile over duration of 12 months in glaucoma patients with baseline IOP of 20mmHg - 36mmHg.

Based on these results, Aerie Pharmaceuticals plans to file NDA for Roclatan in first half of 2018. The company is confident of positive response in the pre-NDA advisory meeting. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is also conducting another Phase 3 trial, MERCURY 3, to compare Roclatan with Ganfort, a combination of prostaglandin and timolol, used extensively in Europe. The data from this trial will be used for geographic market expansion of Roclatan.

To reduce excessive dependence on the contract manufacturer at Tampa, Florida facility, the one whose lack of preparedness has already caused delays in Rhopressa's regulatory filing, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has entered into agreement to start its own manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland. Further, the company has also planned to engage with another contract manufacturer by end of 2018, to facilitate smooth production of Rhopressa and Roclatan.

In this context, Aerie Pharmaceuticals is projecting combined peak sales for Rhopressa and Roclatan to be around $1.3 billion.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Actively Working to Expand Its Product Portfolio

Aerie Pharmaceuticals is currently focused on development of investigational small molecule therapy, AR-13154, in wet AMD indication, by targeting both Rho Kinase and Protein Kinase C. This drug works by reducing vascular dysfunction, fibrosis, and inflammation, all of which are known disease drivers not only for wet AMD but also for diabetic retinopathy. In the pre-clinical model, AR-13154 has shown to non-inferiority to Regeneron's (REGN) Eylea in reducing lesion sizes in wet AMD patients, and even improved lesion size reduction when added to Eylea as adjunctive therapy. The drug has also shown promising potential in proliferative diabetic retinopathy indication in preclinical studies. Hence, AR-13154 can prove to be a potent force in the retinal diseases segment.

To work synchronously with this and other small molecule drugs, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has also entered into a collaboration with DSM to outlicense the latter's bioerodible implant technology. This technology if used to deliver AR-13154 may help in delivering the drug at the back of the eye over long period of time. This mechanism of delivery makes it possible to use small molecule drugs like AR-13154 with relatively short lives to be used for treating retinal diseases.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals' Cash Can Sustain Operations Until 2019

At the end of Q2 2017, Aerie Pharmaceuticals' cash on its balance sheet was around $308 million (linked above), while projected cash burn rate for 2017 is in the range of $100 million to $110 million. These numbers ensure that the company can easily sustain its operations until 2019, considering that reduced R&D costs will give way to increased SG&A expenses.

However, it should also be considered that Rhopressa is expected to be launched in market in year 2018, while Roclatan may enter market by early 2019. In this context, the company will also start reporting revenues, that can effectively help cover some of the operational expenses.

Investors Might Get Fazed by Excessive Business Concentration Risk

While the product pipeline and strong balancesheet are positives for the company, investors, however, are worried about Aerie Pharmaceuticals' excessive reliance on its investigational drugs, Rhopressa and Roclatan.

In October 2016, the company had withdrawn its NDA for Rhopressa, due to under preparedness of the contract manufacturer's facility at Tampa, Florida, for FDA inspection. Aerie Pharmaceuticals now expects the contract manufacturer to meet deadlines for the newly filed NDA. With no commercialized product in its portfolio, any delay in Rhopressa's commercialization plan will have negative impact on investor sentiment and subsequently on share prices of Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Besides this, there is significant competition in glaucoma segment from existing drugs such as Allergan's (AGN) Lumigan, and Movartis' (NVS) Travtan and Simbrinza. We also have Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) awaiting FDA approval for its investigational glaucoma drug, Vesneo. In this context, Rhopressa and Roclatan will have to convince physicians and other prescribers to prefer them over other available therapies in the market.

However, despite these risks, I believe that Aerie Pharmaceuticals is a solid investment opportunity for 2017. With sufficient cash on its balance sheet, the company seems well positioned to successfully complete its transformation to become a commercial organization in 2018. Hence, I suggest retail investors with average risk appetite to consider buying this stock in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.