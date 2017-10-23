Good News: The U.S. Budget Deficit Widened To USD $666 Billion Or 3.5% Of GDP For 2017

The government deficit is an addition of funds to the private sector.

The US Budget Deficit added USD $666 Billion, Or 3.5% Of GDP For 2017 to the economy.

The U.S. government has just released their budget data for the 2017 financial year. The purpose of this report is to place this new information in our fiscal flows national balance of accounts model to see what impact this data has on business going forward.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of the U.S.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

And similarly:

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on these formulae.

The following chart shows the interplay of the three sectors over time.

From the chart, one sees that the government flows mirror the flows of the private sector and external sector with the symmetry of butterfly wings. Note how government budget surpluses and or low deficit spending proceeds a recession.

Note also how when there is a large government deficit there is a corresponding private sector surplus.

When one makes a sectoral analysis of the U.S., one finds the following:

Private Sector

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - More loans created than repaid. Externally from overseas commerce - More exported than imported. Government spending - more spent than taxed out.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources and, at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

Credit creation in 2016 was quite strong averaging over 5% for the year and made a contribution of 0.2% to GDP or about $45B. This year so far $25B of money has been created and added to the stock of loans.

The flipside of credit creation is that it adds to the stock of private debt which will one day have to be repaid and at the end of the day net to a zero contribution.

The chart below shows the level of private debt.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

Private debt levels of over 150% are associated with "Minsky Moments" where the level of private debt to GDP drains the aggregate demand for real goods and services through the twin channels of debt repayment and debt servicing. This aggregate demand collapse leads to a recession and stock market panic such as occurred in 2007-2009 in the Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is both negative and a leakage from the economy of -2.6% of GDP each year. This year is tracking the same as last year and is likely to have the same end-of-year result.

This is America's financial weakness and also its strength in terms of the acquisition of real assets. America has swapped electronic dollar credits for real goods and services.

Similarly, many of the imported products are manufactures, and the pollution associated with their production was exported. On the other hand, the manufacturing job was exported as well.

Government Sector

The government budget is in the chart below.

This is the new data that we have from the end of financial year government budget report. The news is good, and the charts show that the downward trend has been reversed.

The government has added more money to the economy in 2017 than it did in 2016.

Government spending adds directly to the private sector surplus and allows financial assets in the private sector to increase.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock-flow-consistent sectoral flow analysis framework.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business, and community, and most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government, through its Treasury, sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as matching deficit spending with a bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds with a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or decline from a drainage of funds.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are in plus and accelerating.

The sector flows at present and for some key historic points of reference are shown in the table below.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 0.2% -2.6 % 3.5% 1.1% 2017 Now 0.3 % -2.6% 3.59% 1.29% 2009 post GFC Trough 1.04 % -2.7 % 9.8 % 8.14 % 2007 pre GFC Peak 1.17 % -5.1 % 1.1 % -2.83 % 1943 War economy NA -0.9% 25% 24.1% 2000 pre-Dot Com Boom peak 3.9% -4.05% -0.94% -1.09% 2001 Dot Com Bust, peak flows 3.2% -3.74% 3.37% 2.83%

(Source: Trading Economics, FRED and Author calculations based on same)

One can see the government budget makes the largest contribution to the GDP growth rate relative to the others.

The actual numbers are shown in the table below:

GDP growth = Private Credit + Current Account + Government Total add to GDP Budget Year 2017 45B - 483B 666B $28B

If the fiscal flows maintain current trends the number for 2018 could look like this:

GDP growth = Private Credit + Current Account + Government Total add to GDP Budget Year 2018 50B - 483B 666B + tax cuts $200B = 866 $433B

What tends to happen is that when the government stimulates the economy with fiscal spending, the other sectors improve as well. This is due to lower costs of living and doing business through improved infrastructure, optimism (optimistic people borrow to consume and invest more), and higher incomes. A virtuous upward spiral and the opposite of fiscal austerity which is a vicious downward spiral.

The lower cost base makes exports more competitive and thus can improve the current account too.

Past trends show the US economy can tolerate negative fiscal flow rates of up to -1.09% to -2.83% before tipping over into a stock market panic and recession. We are thankfully not there yet. With wise economic management of the sector fiscal flows, there is no need for any "Minsky Moment" recessions or related stock market panics.

There is still opportunity and upside pre-programmed into the largest and most powerful stock market on the planet, and an investor wishing to do so can use the following ETFs to maintain a diversified exposure.

One can get investment access to the U.S. via these ETF funds.

The condition of the U.S.A economy is of world importance as it tends to be the tail that wags the dog due to the U.S.A being 25% of world GDP.

