Better Buy: Home Depot Or Lowe's?

A lot has changed in the home improvement sector since my last article on Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW). From the end of August through mid-September, three major hurricanes hit the United States and Puerto Rico causing drastic damage and destroying many homes. Though the circumstances are unfortunate, both companies will capitalize on the rebuilding that will take place. Home Depot committed $3 million to support relief efforts for hurricanes Irma, Harvey, and Maria, as well as communities affected by the earthquake in Mexico. Lowe’s also looked to help those affected by these natural disasters by committing $2.5 million to support relief efforts. Both companies have been thriving in 2017, but which should stock should be bought?

Recent Results

Year to date, Home Depot is up 21.75%, outgaining the S&P 500 by 7.6%. Lowe’s is up 12.81% year to date, trailing the S&P 500 by 1.3%. Through the first half of the year, Home Depot has reported an increase of 5.6% in revenues compared to prior year, while operating income is up 8.8%, and net income up 10.4%. When looking at Lowe’s through the first half, they reported revenues increasing 8.5%, operating income up 8.3%, and net income down 1.5%. The decrease in net income for Lowe’s was due to a $464 million loss on extinguishment of debt in the first quarter of 2017. If you exclude that item, LOW net income would have increased 21.2% through the first six months when compared to prior year. This is a big difference that goes unnoticed if an investor does not dive into the details.

Here is a look at comparable results through the first half of the year for the two companies side by side:

Source: Information derived by latest 10-Q filing

Home Depot management has always been the gold standard for operating efficiency. This is nothing against Lowe's, but trying to compare to one of the most well run, efficient retailer you have today is no easy task. This does not mean Lowe’s management is not up for task. Over the last six years, Lowe’s has seen their return on assets go from 5.5% in 2011 to 9.0% in 2016. This is tremendous improvement, but when you compare it to Home Depot’s 18.5% ROA as of 2016, it’s a tough comparison. Lowe’s has seen its operating margin go from 6.5% in 2011 to 9.0% as of the end of 2016, which again is tremendous improvement. Now when we compare this to Home Depot’s 14.2% operating margin as of 2016, it again falls short. A couple of wins to point out for Lowe’s is the fact they sport a 39 basis point lead in terms of gross margin, and have outperformed HD in this area since 2013. LOW is a fantastic company, that is growing at a high rate of speed and will continue to going forward, but when it is always getting compared to big orange, it is always second fiddle. If one were to look at LOW from a stand-alone perspective, you would be amazed at how well the company performs and the improvements they continue to make.

Looking Ahead

Through the first half of 2017, both companies have performed quite well. With all the negative news about poor performing retailers stealing headlines, HD and LOW continue to plow forward as consumers continue to spend on DIY projects.

At the end of August, the first of three major hurricanes, Hurricane Harvey, made landfall at the southern part of Texas. This was the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Wilma in 2005. The hurricane stalled over the Lone Star State dropping as much as 40 inches of rain over a four-day period in areas near Houston. Home Depot has 20 stores within the Houston area. Lowe’s has 9 stores in the Houston area. Turn the page to September and Florida was hit by Hurricane Irma, which caused damage throughout the state. Home Depot has over 150 stores in Florida. Lowe’s has over 125 stores in Florida. The last of three major hurricanes in the Atlantic region was Hurricane Maria, which demolished much of Puerto Rico, leaving a majority of residents without power. Home Depot has nine stores in the region and Lowe’s does not have any stores, but they ship to the region from Florida.

Through the devastation, these hurricanes will provide substantial amounts of business for both retailers in the months to come. Consumers will be flocking to the stores in order to rebuild their homes and/or businesses that were damaged or lost in these natural disasters. Since the first hurricane hit Texas, HD stock is up 10% and Lowe’s stock has increased 9%. As such, investors have priced some of this increase in activity for hurricane affected regions into the stock based on this recent run up.

One area that has been a drag on the sector relates to housing starts. Some of the recent natural disasters could be to blame for some of the low numbers, but when looking big picture, housing starts have decreased since topping out at 1.3 million starts in October 2016 to just 1.1 million in September 2017. Building permits also fell 4.5% in September this year, adding to some of the slowdown in homebuilding. The slowdown has been blamed on shortages of land, skilled labor, and rising building costs.

Looking ahead at the dividend potential, Lowe’s has consistently increased their dividend for 55 consecutive years now, placing them in the prestigious Dividend Aristocrat list, which tracks S&P 500 constituents that have increased their dividend payout for 25+ years. Home Depot has consistently paid a dividend for over 30 years now, though they froze the dividend in 2009 during the Great Recession. Currently, Lowe’s pays a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, or 2.0% yield. Home Depot currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share, or 2.2% yield. The payout ratio for Lowe’s and Home Depot are currently 46% and 51%, respectively. As you can see, both retailers have lower payout ratios showing the true potential the dividend has to grow in the future. Both dividends have a 5-year growth rate over 20% per year. Free cash flow per share for both companies has rose each of the last five years, which is a positive trend for future dividend growth. Based on the increasing free cash flow, low payout ratio, and rising earnings, I expect both companies to continue to increase dividends for years to come.

Valuation

Currently, HD stock trades at $163.43 and Lowe’s trades at $80.04. HD and LOW currently trade at a P/E ratio of 23.7x and 22.9x, respectively at the time of this article and Forward P/E of only 15.8x and 19.8x, respectively. Over the past five years, HD and LOW stock has traded for an average P/E ratio of 19.8x and 21.2x, respectively, which suggests both stocks are currently overvalued when looking at the past five years. Looking at the stocks from a Price/FCF perspective, HD currently trades at 21.7x, compared to a five year average of 17.70x, suggesting HD stock is currently overvalued. LOW trades at a P/FCF of 14.0x compared to a five year average of 14.9x, which suggests the stock is trading around fair value when compared to recent history.

Looking ahead to the companies' current fiscal years, HD management initially guided for same store sales growth of 4.6% and earnings growth of 10.5%. As of Q2, the company has increased guidance to have same store sales increasing 5.6%. LOW expects same store sales to increase 3.5% during the year. Both companies are off to a hot start through the first half of 2017 and both companies stand to benefit from both short and longer term trends resulting from the effects of the unfortunate hurricanes that have hammered Texas and Florida. As we have seen from other major storms, in the short-term people will turn to their stores for immediate needs in order to stabilize their homes to prevent further damage. In the places hardest-hit (such as Puerto Rico), generators will be needed to maintain some semblance of normalcy while the months pass before the electrical grid is likely to be even minimally functional.

Conclusion

As mentioned earlier, home improvement stores are a premium to consumers as they are paid for making items available immediately. A plumbing issue or roof leak will not be able to wait for Amazon to deliver items two to three days later. As for the professional consumer, they are not able to budget for many supplies in advance for fear of being oversupplied. Home remodels will continue in an increasing housing market and also when the housing market decides to take a breather.

Home Depot was worth owning on its fundamentals alone prior to the tragic storms, but now the effects of the storm will only add to the story. In the long run, we believe with Home Depot's management efficiency along with the head start in digital investments they have over Lowe’s, will push the company's sales and profits higher than Lowe's.

As HD stock currently trades, it appears overvalued due to the run up it received after the hurricanes, but fact of the matter is that the company is performing well in all facets and does not appear to be slowing down. For long term investors I believe the stock provides ample opportunity for a quality growth stock going forward.

Author's note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. If you do not currently follow me and would like to be notified of future articles, please hit the "Follow" button above. As always, I look forward to reading your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, LOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.