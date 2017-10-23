Pimco And Gabelli Fund Shake Up: CEF Weekly Update

More broadly, CEF returns have taken a bit of a pause, with the exception of buy-write funds reaching new highs.

Massive price changes to PCI and GGZ portend more price changes to other funds managed by both firms.

A quick look at last week's action in the world of closed-end funds shows two major disruptions at Pimco and Gabelli that may have important implications for the future of other funds managed by these firms. In short, we're seeing a sea change from the quiet steady-but-upward trend of 2017 that may create more pricing discrepancies between funds and thus more trading opportunities for CEF investors.

The CEF Insider indices are seeing a bit of a pause in absolute returns after reaching recent YTD-highs, with the buy-write sub-index gaining slightly despite a continually stable and low VIX:

The downtick in the Tax-Free Bond Sub-Index is particularly noteworthy. Municipal bond CEFs have had their best year since 2014 so far, but we may be seeing the beginning of a sell-off due to attempts to get ahead of end-of-year tax-loss harvesting and worries about higher interest rates hitting muni bond returns, since the yield curve remains relatively flat and is showing little indication of steepening.

Biggest Discounts

The most noticeable change to the "biggest discounts" ranking is the appearance of the Gabelli Global Small & Mid-cap Value Trust (GGZ):

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount 10Yr Avg Price %Yield on Price (GGZ) 1.63% 15.19 12.45 -18.04 10.81 0.90 (DNI) 1.69% 15.88 13.16 -17.13 15.31 4.56 (CUBA) 3.30% 8.53 7.07 -17.12 7.19 1.91 (RIF) 2.24% 23.66 19.78 -16.4 17.67 6.67 (PEO) 0.79% 22.79 19.35 -15.09 24.92 6.41 (BIF) 1.43% 12.46 10.62 -14.77 8.59 3.86 (GAM) 1.24% 42.75 36.53 -14.55 29.45 0.79 (CAF) 1.89% 28.15 24.08 -14.46 26.2 0.28 (ADX) 0.62% 18.04 15.52 -13.97 11.76 6.7 (SRF) 4.02% 9.94 8.58 -13.68 54.8 5.59

GGZ enjoyed a 25.8% YTD total return before the drop versus a 21.2% YTD NAV return (and versus a 12.4% YTD return from the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)), but the sudden price drop means GGZ's market returns are now trailing its NAV returns for the first time since March. GGZ had announced a rights offering at a fixed $11.50, with shareholders of record eligible to purchase shares at that price. The drop in price also means GGZ's annualized dividend yield, which had been negligible, has risen to a slightly-less-negligible 0.9%.

While many of the other heavily discounted funds are familiar, it's interesting to see ADX's and BIF's relative ranking improve significantly, while the emergence of CAF into the rankings again demonstrates that CEF investors, on the whole, are not interested in using CEFs to gain asset exposure if there isn't a concomitant yield. Yet CAF's NAV has risen 35.3% so far in 2017, in-line with many other steeply discounted low-yielding Asia CEFs.

Biggest Premiums

If you're worried that Gabelli HQ is doing a lot of hand-wringing because of GGZ's sudden discount, note that the Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) is the second-highest premium-priced fund:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount 10Yr Avg Price %Yield on Price (PGP) 3.22% 11.36 16.43 44.63 19.59 10.71 (GUT) 1.67% 5.53 7.1 28.39 7.14 8.45 (PCQ) 1.29% 14.2 17.23 21.34 14.35 5.36 (DMO) 2.58% 21.78 25.99 19.33 23.17 10.39 (RCS) 1.53% 7.78 9.11 17.1 10.22 9.48 (ECC) 10.05% 17.79 20.82 17.03 19.93 11.53 (PCK) 1.38% 8.68 10.15 16.94 10.01 5.59 (DNP) 1.90% 10.08 11.4 13.1 10.15 6.84 (BHV) 2.32% 15.62 17.6 12.68 17.93 4.3 (PCM) 3.07% 10.41 11.73 12.68 10.2 8.18

GUT has been at a premium for a while, which makes me wonder why Gabelli hasn't considered a rights offering for this fund. Perhaps Gabelli sees more potential in small and mid-caps than in utilities at this juncture.

It's also interesting to note that Western Asset's Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund remains the most premium-priced MBS fund, and the fund lost little ground last week despite the sell-off due to NII fears regarding the Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI). It's also interesting to note that last week's weakness in PCI and its sister fund, the Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) was not met with a similar sell-off among most of the very premium-priced funds-with the exception of the Pimco Strategic Income Fund (RCS):

While PGP's 1.7% decline last week is almost enough to bring it to PCI/PDI's range of losses, if we ratio declines to discounts it becomes clear that PGP's decline is negligible to the amount of its premium:

Premium/NAV Week Return Ratio PCI -5.25% -3.83% 137.08% PDI 2.90% -3.93% -73.79% PGP 44.63% -1.44% -3099.31%

The week's action also means that PCI has the dubious distinction of being the only Pimco fund trading at a discount to NAV (only Pimco Income Opportunity (PKO) is close to a discount with its 0.6% premium to NAV).

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

