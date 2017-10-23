BP: 6.1 Percent Yield And Upside

BP hasn’t slashed its dividend payout during the last downturn, and it is unlikely that the company will cut its dividend now that free cash flow is expected to improve.

BP (BP) makes a strong value proposition as the company's free cash flow is expected to grow and higher price realizations could drive BP's share price higher. BP's dividend is not as safe as ExxonMobil's (XOM) dividend, but BP hasn't cut its dividend during the last downturn, making a dividend cut at this point in the oil market cycle unlikely. I see BP as an interesting play on both income and growth in the next several years.

Energy companies are back in play. Big, diversified energy companies like BP fell out of favor one and a half years ago when price realizations hit the lowest levels in more than a decade. With the bottom falling out from underneath oil prices in 2016, major energy companies cut their dividend in order manage the downturn - think ConocoPhillips (COP) - while some energy companies went out of business altogether.

The 'safest' energy companies - those with international operations and upstream and downstream businesses - managed the downturn quite well. ExxonMobil and Chevron, for instance, did not only not cut their dividends, they actually raised their payouts during one of the most devastating energy market downturns in recent history.

Downstream Segment Cushions The Blow

If there was one lesson to be learned from the last energy downturn, it was that companies with upstream and downstream businesses have higher quality earnings and more sustainable dividends.

This is because downstream businesses work as a hedge against a drop in energy prices. When oil prices fall, input costs for downstream operations decrease which has a positive margin and free cash flow effect. While upstream segments take a hit from falling price realizations, downstream segments profit from a price decline and can offset some of the resulting earnings decline in the upstream business.

If you look at BP's upstream replacement cost profit before interest and taxes - the company's proxy for earnings - you'll see that the volatility in upstream earnings was brutal for the company. BP's upstream segment profit surged to $1.4 billion in the first quarter 2017 on the back of recovering price realizations before being cut in half again in the second quarter 2017. However, BP's downstream segment has consistently produced strong earnings and cash flow, partly offsetting the wild profit swings in the upstream business.

Source: BP

BP Is Unlikely To Cut The Dividend Now

BP hasn't cut its dividend during the last downturn, so why would the company cut its dividend now that price realizations are recovering and the company is selling off non-core assets to generate cash?

BP is targeting $4.5-$5.5 billion in asset sales in 2017 which is above the run-rate projection of $2-$3 billion annually. Further, BP has guided for $9-$10 billion in pre-tax free cash flow in its downstream segment and higher returns by 2021 through a combination of investments and cost savings.

Source: BP

Though some investors may be concerned over the company's high dividend, the truth of the matter is that BP's underlying cash flow and proceeds from asset sales cover both investment spending and the dividend. In other words, a dividend cut is quite unlikely in my opinion.

Source: BP

Your Takeaway

BP didn't raise its dividend like other oil majors did during the last downturn, but it also didn't cut it. BP last slashed its dividend in 2010 in order to cover costs related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill and management has made paying a stable dividend a priority. Investments in capital and technology projects in the downstream segment are expected to lift BP's free cash flow significantly in the next four years and a recovery in price realizations could support an earnings rebound in the upstream segment, too. After all that BP has been through in the last two years (collapsing price realizations, asset sales), I consider it highly unlikely that the energy company will slash its dividend now. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.