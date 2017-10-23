Amazon's Antitrust Problem

However, the irony for Amazon is that whether or not an antitrust case is eventually brought against the company (or won), the outcome may be essentially identical for shareholders.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been the subject since around the middle of July of an increasing litany of rhetoric surrounding the arguments for using antitrust law to reign in the company.

The genesis of the recent debate, from a legal standpoint, is partially attributable to a widely read legal note in the Yale Law Review titled "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox," a parody of the title of Robert Bork's earlier book on antitrust law.

The essence of the note is that the current antitrust system is ill-equipped to deal with competition issues in the digital age and, as a result, reforms are necessary to antitrust statutes to reflect present competitive realities. A summary is insufficient to do the note justice, whatever the merits of the argument, and we encourage readers to take the time to go to the source.

Clearly, the rising crescendo or rhetoric warrants attention as do the routes of potential exposure. In fact, Amazon's potential antitrust exposure is not limited to the more commonly known monopoly argument, where buyers must deal with a single seller, but also on the lesser known monopsony argument, also a potential antitrust violation, where market power is defined by multiple suppliers having to deal with a single dominant buyer. In fact, from a historical perspective, large national retailers of a scale that attracts antitrust concerns are typically more susceptible to monopsony claims since, although there is a broad selection of sellers in a market, a dominant retailer may be able to exert such significant pricing power and control over suppliers as to distort the market even if that price distortion ultimately benefits consumers.

In addition, there are other areas where Amazon may be at risk from an antitrust and, more broadly speaking, an anti-competitive standpoint. It's possible that Amazon may be susceptible to a targeted antitrust case in specific business segments - for example, in books, where the company currently controls around 40% of the U.S. market. The potential risks on the broader anti-competitive side potentially extend to the growing importance and nature of Amazon Marketplace where Amazon effectively controls the digital Main Street. This control gives Amazon the power, whether currently exercised or not, to determine which results are presented to consumers and in what order, which alone can create competitive issues. The issue would be similar to a mass market retailer filling the first few aisles of every store with its own house brands while relegating competing brands to the back of the store. Indeed, Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is facing sanctions in the European Union for similar practices regarding shopping search results, and under extreme conditions it wouldn't be impossible to foresee such forums, by essentially becoming online public squares, to becoming regulated much like public utilities. The argument surrounding net neutrality is largely based on a public utility argument, i.e., whether the pathways that provide access to the online public square should be regulated in a similar manner; it wouldn't be that great an extension of the argument to say that if the pathway should be regulated as a public utility, then so too should the public square. In essence, if the digital Main Street becomes a part of the public square, at which point should it not be regulated in much the same way?

However, if much of this sounds vaguely familiar, it is because it is. A nearly identical debate was had in the early part of the prior decade about Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT), then (and still) the dominant retailer in the United States. In 2006, Barry Lynn wrote a capstone article in Harper's Magazine arguing for an antitrust case aimed at breaking up Wal-Mart on very similar grounds, which was followed by a wide variety of essentially mimic articles arguing essentially the same points. The arguments were debated and rebutted in various forums.

In fact, with the exception of a few asides about the nature and operation of technology and the advantages massive amounts of data provide to online retailers (and other technology firms) in the context of antitrust, it's essentially possible to replace every reference to Amazon in most of the these articles and arguments with Wal-Mart and come out with essentially the same article.

In some cases, the arguments are more reasonably balanced by a recognition of Amazon's (current) limited retail scope. However, in others, the very arguments for an antitrust case against Amazon reflect the biases and perceptions of the authors more than the fundamental merits. A good example is this article from Slate classifying Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods, which represents all of 2% of the U.S. grocery market, as "breathtaking news." In this case, it's worth taking a moment to step back and consider the argument in the context of rhetoric which surrounds the argument.

We posit than the acquisition would hardly be breathtaking news if the acquirer were anyone other than Amazon, and this merits consideration. In the event Kroger (NYSE: KR) had acquired Whole Foods instead of Amazon, not only would the term "breathtaking" be nowhere to be found in the media articles about the purchase, but antitrust concerns would likely also not be anywhere to be found despite the transaction representing the consolidation of a far more significant share of the grocery market. Indeed, it may well have been lauded as a move by the grocer to diversity its market and tap into a broader segment of consumers and leverage distribution (or, depending on one's view, criticized as a desperate move to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive grocery market).

In essence, a fair amount of the antitrust speculation surrounding Amazon, aside from being convenient political rhetoric during a contested presidential campaign, is entirely based on speculation, i.e., what may happen in the future. Antitrust law is also based on what may happen in the future, but is typically rooted more in the realities of the situation than hyperbolic speculation. The key word, of course, is typically.

Indeed, this same reflexive fear, whatever the merits, is frequently what leads to the extreme stock price movements experienced by competitors when Amazon enters, or speculation arises that Amazon will enter, a specific market. The use of these reactions as an argument for Amazon's dominance (and thus the rationale for an antitrust solution) creates a circular argument. The stock price movement of competitors in the face of Amazon's actions are uninformative with respect to the potential impact of Amazon and the fact of these movements is equally uninformative from an antitrust perspective. In fact, we've also seen this story before, roughly a decade ago, when various industries (and share prices) reacted with near panic when Wal-Mart announced that it would enter this or that market. Pharmacies were destined to die when Wal-Mart added discounted prescription drugs to its retail portfolio, causing a violent reaction in the pharmacy industry, and some will remember the near panic among financial institutions when speculation appeared that Wal-Mart was planning on opening its own bank.

In reality, Amazon is still a relatively small player in U.S. retail despite the outsized attention it receives in the market and the media. Amazon accounted for around 2.5% of total retail sales (excluding automobiles, etc.) as of the end of 2016. The company's domestic retail sales were only about 10% larger than those of Target (NYSE: TGT), occasionally maligned as the firm stuck in the middle of the Amazon and Wal-Mart steamrollers, though this theme has been conventional wisdom for several years. Amazon's retail sales are growing quickly, and this will inevitably differentiate it as it continues to gain retail market share, but even under these conditions the company's growth to date has been surprisingly similar to Wal-Mart's own experience during its high growth years.

The continuation of this trend, in fact, may be Amazon's first and most convincing defense, at least from a strictly antitrust perspective - an assault on Amazon under most arguments would by necessity require an assault on Wal-Mart as well, an event that would not only be exceptionally disruptive to the U.S. retail industry but would also highlight decades of inaction by the very same regulators. This is especially true given Wal-Mart's domestic retail market share is roughly five times larger than that of Amazon.

Ironically, the perception that Amazon is on the threshold of dominating retail, the same perception that keeps the company's own share price at euphoric levels and causes the shares of potentially affected companies to collapse whenever there is speculation that Amazon is coming, may well be the greatest risk to Amazon. In politics, perception is everything, and the perception, however disconnected from the granular reality, may well be sufficient to result in an antitrust case, antitrust reform that targets technology, or more likely other regulatory actions, especially related to the collection and use of data that drives many of the company's analytics, which ultimately impairs the company's operations. In this regard, Amazon may be the victim of its own perceived (and possibly future) success.

Indeed, the added irony may well be that Amazon has an antitrust problem whether or not the company is eventually the subject of an antitrust case. The antitrust case would recognize the company's dominance and seek to limit its future growth, which would clearly be bad for the exceptional growth expectations incorporated into the share price whether or not the company ultimately prevailed in court. However, the lack of an antitrust case, especially if one is specifically screened by the government, would be an implicit acknowledgement that the company is not in fact quite the monopolistic or monopsonic threat it is perceived to be, a recognition that also brings into question the exceptional growth expectations, thus bringing down the company's share price. In this case, whether or not antitrust comes knocking on Amazon's door, the outcome for investors may be essentially identical in the long run - and therein lies the problem.

We don't expect an antitrust case in Amazon's immediate future, although it's possible that a significant bankruptcy and liquidation in a specific market, such as books, which pushes the company's market share significantly over 50%, would result in a targeted antitrust case. The greater risk is the implementation of additional regulatory burdens that, while not exclusively focused on antitrust concerns, have a similar effect.

In conclusion, we don't see a significant risk to Amazon in terms of antitrust. However, this does not mean that we're particular fans of the company's shares, believing that Amazon investors should be far more concerned about the likely decline in revenue growth over the next decade and what happens when, after the revenue party begins to fade, investors begin to demand, perish the thought, meaningful profits.

Author's Note

We were preparing to submit this article when, lo and behold, Barron's hit our proverbial doorstep with a feature article, "Breaking Up Tech," which discusses, in a similar vein, the antitrust and regulatory risks associated not just with Amazon but also technology stalwarts such as Alphabet and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). Barron's article focuses less on the specific antitrust aspects and more on anti-competitive practices, which may not rise to the level of antitrust litigation but would nonetheless inspire additional regulation. The article also includes interesting commentary and observations on the impact of antitrust cases, whether or not successful, on companies. The article is a worthwhile supplement to our own views on the issue.

