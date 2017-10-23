Rowan - October Fleet Status And ARO Drilling Debut

The stock rallied a whopping 60% in a few weeks and break out from the descending channel pattern around mid September. RDC is now a hold.

The company surprised with a number of new contracts in the Jack-up segment. ARO Drilling has been officially launched with four Jack-ups contracted until October 2020.

Photo: Jack-up Rowan Norway

Investment Thesis:

It is not a secret, the offshore drilling industry is not doing well and drillers are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that seems to slip further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment, which is not enough to push oil majors to invest again in exploration CapEx.

However, the market is far from being dead and I have noticed some tendering activity the past few months, especially in the jack-up segment -- Recently, the floaters segment has appeared to move as well -- Unfortunately, the Rowan's (RDC) UDW group is clearly a weakness for the company now, with three out of four Drillships ready stacked.

Rowan's rig fleet is very versatile and the company owns an especially large Jack-up fleet, which represents about 82.5% of the total backlog, including the long-term effect of the new JV 50/50 created with Saudi Aramco. I have commented on this issue on February 13, 2017. Please click here to read my article.

Rowan is doing particularly well in this terrible environment, if we judge by the number of contracts the company signed this month in the Jack-up segment.

Evidence suggests that the offshore drilling industry is definitely recovering. Ensco (ESV) released its fleet status last week as well, and shows the same optimism. Please read my article here.

However, the recovery is less pronounced in the floaters segment with struggling day rates and harsh competition that we witness weekly. The recent contract awarded to Transocean (RIG) is an eye opening. Please read my article here.

RDC rallied a whopping 60% in a few weeks with a positive breakout of the descending channel pattern in September. I expect the stock to consolidate a little and I recommend to take some profit off the table at or above $14 if possible.

Fleet Status analysis:

October 19, 2017, company fleet status. [Click here]

Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

# Name Year Built Specification K feet Information Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location Information 1 Rowan Resolute 2014 10/12 (Drilling 40k) Mid 11/17 Mid 11/17 - 8/18 [266d] 608 580 [Anadarko] US GOM

Jack-Up. (10 Jack-ups contracted to Saudi Aramco).

ARO Drilling - JV Rowan/Aramco.

# Name Year Built Category Contract End Current Day rate K $ Location Indication Off-rate 1 Gilbert Rowe 1981 10/20 69 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 2 Bob Keller 2005 10/20 130 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 3 J.P. Bussell 2008 10/20 130 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 4 SAR-202 2012 10/20 195 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East

Cold Stacked rigs.

# Name Year built Location 1 Cecil Provine 1982 Sabine Pass, Texas 2 Rowan California 1983 Bahrain

Warm Stacked/Ready Stacked/ Available.

Total Fleet:

Class Operational Available Cold Stacked Total UDW Drillships 1 3 0 4 Jack-up 21 3 2 26 Total 22 6 2 30

Backlog estimated as of October 19, 2017 and revenue repartition between the JU and UDW (Graphs).

Commentary:

Rowan companies released its fleet status report on October 19, 2017.

1 - The jack-up rig Rowan Norway with Repsol Sinopec in the UK ended on October 18, 2017, and the jack-up is now available.

2 - The jack-up rig Rowan Stavanger started its contract with Repsol Norge in early October. The contract is for approximately 225 days followed by six priced options for approximately 60 days each.

3 - The Rowan Viking jack-up is currently working for Lundin in Norway under a day rate of $219K/d with an end date set for May 2018. The current contract is followed by four priced options.

4 - In the UK, the contract end date with Perenco for the jack-up Rowan Gorilla VII was pushed from August to November 2017 due to well in progress. The contract has a priced option to extend for a period of 15 to 110 days.

5 - Starting from the second quarter 2018, the jack-up rig Rowan Gorilla VI will be working for Shell offshore Trinidad under an undisclosed day rate. The end date is set for September 2018. The contract is estimated to last for 150 days and also includes priced options to extend for four additional wells.

6 - Bob Palmer jack-up rig has received a contract extension with Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia. The contract end date is set for December 2017. The day rate is $198K/d.

7 - The Rowan EXL III jack-up rig's contract with Arena in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ended on October 13. The rig has now been awarded a new contract with W&T Offshore for an undisclosed day rate, ending in December.

8 - Rowan EXL II jack-up rig has been awarded a contract with BP Trinidad for five wells with an expected start date in late 1Q 2018 and expected

duration of one year.

8 - The Ralph Coffman jack-up has been awarded an extension by an unnamed client for an additional well offshore Trinidad. The rig comes off contract in January 2018.

9 - Also in Trinidad, the Joe Douglas jack-up has received a contract extension for four wells with an estimated duration of one year followed by a priced option to extend for one additional well.

10 - ARO Drilling started with 4 Jack-ups, including the SAR-202 bought from Saudi Aramco.

Rowan and Saudi Aramco launched offshore drilling JV ARO Drilling.

According to OffshoreEnergyToday:

As part of the initial startup of ARO Drilling, Rowan and Saudi Aramco contributed equal amounts of cash into the joint venture. Following these contributions, Rowan sold three of its jack-up drilling rigs to ARO Drilling, including the J.P. Bussell, which was previously idle, and Saudi Aramco sold one of its jack-up drilling rigs to ARO Drilling. Following the purchase of these drilling rigs, ARO Drilling distributed excess cash in the amount of approximately $88 million to each of Rowan and Saudi Aramco maintaining each party's 50% ownership interests in the joint venture. ARO Drilling also now manages the operations of Rowan's seven remaining jack-up rigs currently in Saudi Arabia. Rowan and Saudi Aramco have agreed that ARO Drilling will purchase twenty future new build rigs that will be constructed by a Saudi Aramco manufacturing joint venture and are expected to be delivered between 2021 and 2030. Each new build is expected to have a sixteen year drilling commitment upon delivery to ARO Drilling.

