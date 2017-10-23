Parker-Hannifin, Total Return Is Great And A Dividend King

Parker-Hannifin growth can continue with the increasing population and the increases in the need for more industrial products as the economy continues to grow.

This article is about Parker-Hannifin (PH), a global leader in motion and control technologies and why it's a buy for the total return growth investor. Parker-Hannifin is being reviewed because of comments from my previous article Danaher: Total Return Is Great And The Recent Earnings Report Hit A Triple. There were three comments on comparing Danaher (DHR) with PH and the comment discussion wanted to know what I thought. The companies are very much alike but in different industrial products. So I did this focus article and came to the conclusion that both are a buy for the total return growth investor with PH having a little better income if that is what you need, but PH is at the target price.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Parker-Hannifin has a good chart that mostly follows the economy. In a good year like 2013 and this year 2017 PH out-performs the market and the economy.

Fundamentals of Parker-Hannifin will be reviewed in the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Parker-Hannifin passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Parker-Hannifin does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a dividend yield of at least 1%. It has a steadily increasing dividend for over 60 years with a yield of 1.45%, a dividend King. The average five-year earnings payout ratio is moderate at 38%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying other companies and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. PH easily passes that. Parker-Hannifin is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $24.2 Billion. The size of Parker-Hannifin plus its cash flow of $1.52 Billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 14% easily meets my requirement of 5.1%. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. PH passes this guideline with the great total return of 122.06%, more than the Dow's total return of 77.05% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $25,050 today. This great total return makes Parker-Hannifin a good investment for the total return investor looking back, but its yield is a bit below average for the income investor. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. PH 's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $185.0, passing the guideline. PH 's price is presently at the target price. PH is at the target price at present and has a bit above average PE of 20, making PH a overvalued buy at this entry point if you want a company that has a good steady growth in a growing segment of the economy. It would be better to buy PH at a better entry point. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The good total return makes it a great company to own for the investor that wants growth going forward but is highly correlated to the economy. PH is fairly valued at present, and a lower entry point is desired. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes PH interesting is the steady long term total return and continued growth prospects.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. PH 's total return over-performed the Dow baseline in my 57.5-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57.5 month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 122.06% makes Parker-Hannifin a good investment for the total return investor looking back, but it does have a below average dividend yield for the income investor. Parker-Hannifin presently has a yield of 1.45%, which is below average for the income investor but does have a fair growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.69/quarter, or a 6% increase in January 2018.

DOW's 57.5 month total return baseline is 77.04%

Company Name 57.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Parker-Hannifin +122.06% +45.02% 1.45%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on August 3, 2017, Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $2.45 that beat estimated earnings by $0.14 and is up compared to last year of $1.90. Total revenue was higher at $3.50 Billion more than a year ago by 18.2% year over year and missed expected by $20 Million. This was a good report with bottom line increasing and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in February 2018 and is expected to be $2.04 compared to last year at $1.61 a good increase.

The graphic below shows the year over year comparison in earnings, which are doing great.

Source: PH earnings call slides

Business Overview

Parker-Hannifin designs manufactures and markets motion and control technologies industrial products in the United States and around the world.

As per Reuters:

Parker-Hannifin is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision-engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment. The Diversified Industrial Segment consists of Automation Group, Engineered Materials Group, Filtration Group, Fluid Connectors Group, Hydraulics Group, and Instrumentation Group. The Aerospace Systems Segment produces hydraulic, fuel, pneumatic and electro-mechanical systems and components, which are utilized by domestic commercial, military and general aviation aircraft's."

Overall Parker-Hannifin is a business with a good forward CAGR projected growth that performs better than the market long term. If you want an above average total return but with low dividend yield in the industrial products business, then PH may fill your needs.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From August 3, 2017, earnings call, Thomas L. Williams (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said:

Before getting into the financials, I'd like to start our report on the safety of the company. During 2017, we were able to reduce our recordable injuries by 22% compared to the prior year. This builds on significant year-over-year improvements in the last several years. Our global team continues to focus on achieving our goal of zero accidents through a multi-faceted plan, which includes utilization of high-performance teams. This team process generates higher levels of engagement and ownership across all of our key performance indicators. Now, the financial highlights of the fourth quarter results. This was an outstanding quarter for Parker across many measures. Fourth quarter sales were $3.5 billion, an 18% increase compared to the same quarter a year ago. Notably, organic sales increased 6%, while acquisitions contributed 13% and currency was a slight negative. We are particularly pleased with the strong organic growth of 6% for the second consecutive quarter, driven by improving conditions in many end markets. The CLARCOR acquisition, which closed in late February, was the main factor influencing the 13% increase from acquisitions."

The graphic below shows the strong cash flow that can be used to buy bolt-on companies as indicated by the CEO above.

Source: PH earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of the top management to the continued growth of Parker-Hannifin and to deliver good value to its customers and shareholders across the world.

Takeaways

Parker-Hannifin is an investment choice for the total return growth investor with its great total return and increasing market in the growing worldwide economy. Also as a dividend King PH should be considered for the conservative long-term income investor. Parker-Hannifin will be considered as a buy when an open slot is available in The Good Business Portfolio. Right now the portfolio does not have an open slot at present. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Recently on October 16 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 11.3% of the portfolio to 11.0%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Wrote some LB November 17, strike 42.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time they will be moved up and out.

The increased position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio, I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sell gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, " 3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return ".

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.6% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.4% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.5% of the portfolio and Boeing is 11.1% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position. My money management rules say to trim Boeing now, but I will wait until after the next earnings report, which I expect to be good.

Boeing is being pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

