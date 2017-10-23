Nokia's Collaboration With Amazon Is Not A Game Changer

Given there are dozens of companies already offering such services ices, I do not expect Nokia's results to be impacted much.

SD-WAN related services are forecasted to grow by almost 70% CARG until 2021, but the space is already crowded.

Nokia and Amazon are teaming up to help service providers migrate SD-WAN services to the cloud.

Nokia (NOK) shares were up 5% last Friday, on the news of a strategic collaboration with Amazon (AMZN). According to the announcement, Nokia will help its service providers migrate to AWS, and both Nokia and AMZN will "collaborate on 5G use cases for service providers". Nokia will help large enterprise customers with IoT applications via its Nuage Networks SD-WAN services.

Nokia and AWS are working together to bring a unique and powerful set of solutions that will enable service providers to implement cloud strategies faster leveraging Nokia's expertise in wireless, wireline and 5G technologies. Large enterprises require fully managed connectivity to access cloud infrastructure, and fully integrated IoT and analytics solutions to enhance their productivity and ease of digitalization. The two companies will work to deliver differentiated solutions using Nokia SD-WAN and its IMPACT IoT platform in combination with AWS Greengrass, machine learning and artificial intelligence services.

In a nutshell, this collaboration will help Nokia sell its Nuage Networks SD-WAN platform (software-defined wide area network) to large enterprise customers. This collaboration is based around this service.

If you are not familiar with the term SD-WAN, that's because it's a relatively new term. In short, traditional WANs were not designed for cloud applications and the connectivity challenges of today's enterprise needs. SD-WAN platforms connect multiple WANs via a centralized policy controller, and include analytics and security that make them perfect for cloud based applications.

This new cloud based networking trend is so much in demand, that IDC forecasts the SD-WAN market for infrastructure and services will see 69.6% CARG growth between 2017 and 2021 and reach $8B. It's no wonder Nokia is in a rush to join forces with AMZN.

However, because these services are so high in demand, there are many players in the space. And the space is not just occupied by pure play SD-WAN companies, but also traditional network infrastructure companies.

SD-WAN as a means to IoT via 5G

IoT means a lot of things, among other SCADA devices, or any device that can be connected to a network. The difference is that in an IoT networking environment, all these devices are connected to public networks, thus being exposed to security threats.

However with SD-WAN networking, the functions necessary to make IoT work, such as policy controls, encryption, physical path selection, routing and so on, are all performed over the Internet in a secure manner. In fact, it would probably not be possible (or extremely difficult) to deploy robust IoT networks without SD-WAN networks.

When 5G becomes available, it is expected to handle about 1000 times more data than today's cellular networks. By default 5G will be the backbone of IoT networks.

While 4G is good enough for most things today, it will not be enough to connect millions of cars to the internet, vending machines, smartphones, and just about every device you can imagine.

Nokia is well place to take advantage of IoT and 5G, but is not alone

Nokia's Nuage Networks is well placed to take offer SD-WAN to service providers and large enterprises customers. In fact it has several impressive wins over the past several months. Among others Telus (TU), a Canadian telecommunications company, Italian cloud services provider AscoTLC, and Spanish multinational operator Telefónica (TEF).

However there are many players in the SD-WAN space, and Nokia's task of making its mark will not be easy. Perhaps the most formidable opponent in the space is Cisco (CSCO), who recently acquired Viptela, that offers Cloud-first SD-WAN solutions for enterprises and telecom carriers.

Juniper's (JNPR) SD-WAN variation Contrail, is probably one of the most well established offerings. And then there are many small players that have received plenty of VC funding like, Aryaka Networks, CloudGenix, Silver Peak, Talari Networks, VeloCloud and many others.

All of the above companies offer products and services that cater to large enterprise customers and service providers, and most have longer experience in the space than Nokia. So Nokia's battle will not be an easy one.

So is Nokia a buy based on Friday's news?

I don't think so. Even if IDC is right and the SD-WAN space reaches $8B in 2021, that's not a very big number considering how many companies in the space offer these services.

It might be a double edge sword for Nokia. SD-WAN applications are suppose to lower the cost for service providers and enterprise customers. So in other words, while Nokia will be providing these solutions, it might be selling less of its legacy communications equipment.

No one is expecting Nokia to grow revenue over the next several years. Revenue for 2017 is expected to come in at $26B, and for 2018 at $26.6B. In addition, EPS is not such that renders Nokia shares a bargain. Analysts are expecting EPS of $0.30 for 2017 and $0.36 for 2018. So assuming analysts are right about revenue growth, a 12 month forward P/E of 17 is not exactly a bargain in this market.

With the recent jump in Nokia's stock over the past several months, any benefit arising from SD-WAN revenue in the future is probably already backed in the stock.

Finally, let's not forget 5G is several years out into the future, and IoT will only pick up after that. So things are still very liquid, and it's very difficult to come to any conclusion as to how successful Nokia will be (or not) pertaining to its SD-WAN strategy.

The fact that Nokia is partnering with AMZ is positive, however everyone today is offering similar cloud solutions. It's not as if Nokia has an edge over everyone else.

Investor takeaway: I think Nokia shares are fairly valued today, and I do not see much upside from current levels based on Friday's news. At the same time however, I do not see Nokia shares a short opportunity either.

For long term minded investors, current levels will probably give you market perform results. At least until IoT and 5G enter the picture, in which case we will all reevaluate the situation. However that's still several years out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.