Coca-Cola's Risks Going Into Q3

Photo credit

Coca-Cola (KO) has been a hot stock thus far in 2017, something I surely didn’t think I’d be saying a few months ago. The company’s well-received Q2 report has optimism levels high on the stock, not the least of which is due to a new CEO that seems to know what he’s doing. The Q3 report is out in just a couple of days and here are the things I’ll be watching as KO knocks on the door to new highs yet again.

KO is right at its highs once again as it has found itself poking out above prior highs near $45 a few times this year. The most recent attempt sent shares fractionally higher than the September run to $46 but it has come off slightly going into the report. The Q3 release will determine if KO makes another new high this week or if it comes off and either way, it will be a momentous event.

If the stock breaks out, I could see some robust buying coming in as investors love the new-high club. Should KO break out, we could see $48 pretty easily. If it doesn’t, a double top could very well be in place and we could see the shares retrace much of their 2017 gains depending upon the fundamentals and what caused the break down. Right now, we’re sitting on the edge so no one knows which direction it will take. But one thing I do see is a bearish divergence between the momentum indicators and the stock itself.

During a strong rally the momentum indicators and the stock tend to move in tandem, meaning that when the stock makes a new high or low, the momentum indicators confirm the move by moving in sympathy. That hasn’t happened in the past couple of months for KO and while this alone is not a reason to sell or short the stock, it does say that perhaps buying momentum is slowing. That, in turn, makes it more difficult for the bulls to move the stock higher even if the report is terrific. By way of extension, that makes a downward move more likely in my view.

Now, the two things I’ll be watching for when KO reports are volume and margins. KO has done a nice job of covering up weak volume for years now with pricing and mix gains but at some point, it has to figure out a way to ship more product. Volume has been terrible for a long time and I don’t expect that to change in Q3. KO has tried over the years to diversify away from soda but it is still a soda company and given that the data continue to weaken, that’s not a good thing. Pricing and mix will be positive in Q3 but will volume follow suit? The cards are stacked against KO and I think we’ll see flat at best in terms of volume. Regardless, this is your demand indicator for KO so shareholders should take note.

Second, KO is finally focusing on margins for the first time in a long time as new top man Quincey makes his presence known. He’s focusing on SG&A costs first so I’ll be keen to see what sort of progress was made in Q3, although it is early. If KO is to continue rallying it will need strong margin growth because, as I said, revenue is going to remain weak. However, if KO can find some margin in SG&A and input costs down the road, it could add some incremental growth to its EPS expansion rates and that could be the catalyst the bulls need to send the shares higher.

KO’s earnings release comes at an interesting time for the stock. It is knocking on the door to new highs yet again and that indicates that investors are very confident the report will be strong. That’s fine as long as it is but that also means that the runway for upside surprise is pretty short. That’s what high expectations will do to you. However, there is ample room on the downside to disappoint and I’m afraid that if KO doesn’t crush Q3, it may see the double top form that I mentioned earlier. I’m not outright bearish on KO any longer because I think Quincey is a worthy improvement over Kent, for whom I have very little respect. Quincey has shown he means business and will make tough choices in order to improve KO’s prospects going forward. Betting against that sort of thing is difficult But at the same time, KO is at new highs and nearly 24 times earnings, so it is anything but cheap. The bottom line on the Q3 report is that volume and margins will be in focus for me and that I see the cards stacked against KO in terms of more gains. I’m not shorting it here because crazy things can happen, but I do think there’s some risk here if you’re long.