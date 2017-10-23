Big Bakken Loss - Capital Allocation Matters

Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) entered the Bakken with much fanfare in 2011. It bought in to a position held by Concho (CXO) and two others. If a smart, long term value creator like Concho is selling, perhaps you shouldn't be buying. This turned out to be the case here.

After years of under performance and likely hundreds of millions of dollars in capital deployed, with limited cash flow generated, Linn is now selling these assets for $285 million. This is actually a good sale for them, as it is at ~1.5x the proved developed reserve value of $186 million as of year end 2016. New management seems to be taking the company in the right direction, albeit with painful write downs and asset sales for fractions of the initial purchase prices and capital amounts deployed.

There are a few read throughs and take-aways from this. First, it is extremely important to focus investments on companies led by great capital allocators and managers. The 2011 transaction may have been a good signal to sell Linn and buy Concho. Old LINE charts wouldn't help as the stock went to 0, but CXO has materially outperformed XOP since the Bakken asset sale announcement.

I have written about this elsewhere, and have highlighted the value creation over time by apt capital allocators vs industry wide returns and specific competitors. Particularly the value from divestitures and buybacks, which have fueled the remarkable recent divergence in share price performance by Apache (APA) and Anadarko (APC):

This is also a concerning read through for remaining Bakken focused operators. Oasis (OAS), Northern Oil (NOG), Continental (CLR) and Whiting (WLL) trade at a premium to the valuation implied by Linn's divestiture. Halcon (HK) recently exited as well, at a similar valuation, supporting the read-through here and raising questions about the appropriate market valuations of these equities.

It appears the better call was to exit the Bakken in 2011 as Concho did. Or even, as Halcon did recently, exiting to private equity at an attractive relative valuation. While it remains to be seen how Halcon's buy in to the Permian plays out, the market certainly commended the divestiture, especially on a relative performance basis vs other Bakken focused public companies, as measured from immediately prior to Halcon's announcement until today:

This is less of a stark contrast than the APA / APC differential, perhaps driven by market skepticism of Halcon's Permian activity, but it is still a material performance difference driven by de-leveraging and exiting a lower ROI resource play. And it is noteworthy for other E&P management teams weighing alternatives of asset sales (like Linn and Halcon did) vs equity raises, like Earthstone (ESTE) recently. And buybacks.

Places to look for such strong capital allocation are management teams that are doing it on their own, like Anadarko, as discussed here. Growing while spending within cash flow and buying back stock seems to be a winning formula. I've written about another smaller well run company here. And numerous companies are targets of talented activist investors, like Energen (EGN), which may improve capital allocation and/or drive realization of asset value going forward. Given LNGG's recent asset sales, I will be taking a closer look to see what is left and if it merits investment. New management is certainly signaling a very different approach from the past.

