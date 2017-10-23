Buy Altria Before Earnings

Photo credit

Altria (MO) has had a tough go of it for the past few months as the stock was rudely rebuffed from the $75/$77 area where it made new highs earlier this year. Shares fell below the 200DMA after the Q2 earnings report and haven't recovered, spending a lot of time since in the $60 to $65 range. Heading into the Q3 report due out in a couple of days, MO looks much cheaper than Philip Morris and despite my concerns about the dividend, it looks like a better pick as of now.

We'll begin with the chart because I think the technical picture is highly relevant here as we've seen the stock break down over the past few months. A long uptrend that began a couple of years ago gave way this summer and MO fell below the rising 200DMA and never recovered. That has caused the 200DMA to roll over and it is actually now slightly negatively sloped. That's not a disaster but it isn't good, either, and that means that the time for the bulls to get in the game and fix things is running shorter. If the Q3 report isn't good enough to send the stock up a few dollars, we could see a prolonged period where MO languishes in the $60s.

One good sign is that the bulls have managed to get the stock to levels that are nearly overbought, which is something that hasn't happened since the last run to new highs. That's a good thing because it shows conviction on the part of bulls and it also shows that there is indeed some buying interest out there. The only way it will actually get to overbought is with a strong report so we may not see it this time around, but having the momentum indicators confirm the rally from the summer lows is encouraging.

MO has some big shoes to fill in the Q3 report as it said in the Q2 release that adjusted EPS growth would come in around 8.5% for this year. That's a bunch considering that revenue is growing in the low single digits and that the buyback isn't what it once was. But MO stood firm on its guidance and remember that the first half of the year only saw 3% adjusted EPS growth, so management is expecting big things from the second half. That sets the stock up with huge expectations going into the report, which is something I normally shy away from. Huge expectations can lead to disappointment even if the report is strong, but MO management put themselves in this position, so they must feel confident.

So how is MO going to get there? MO will need to report not only higher revenue but higher margins as well in Q3 if it is going to get to its stated adjusted EPS goal. Revenue excluding excise taxes was up 2.6% in the first half and it will take at least that much in Q3 if MO is to have a shot at high single digit EPS growth. Total volume for the industry continues to fall in the mid-single digits so MO faces an uphill battle. But despite its own volume woes, it has managed to push through pricing increases to keep revenue growth afloat and we'll need to see the impacts of that in Q3. I don't expect volume will even be flat in Q3 so pricing increases will need to pick up the slack. If revenue is weak, it will throw a wrench in MO's guidance to be certain and I'd expect the stock to go lower.

MO has done a nice job of growing profitability thus far in 2017 as adjusted OCI margin expanded 220bps to 51.4% in the first half. MO will need that and more in Q3 and Q4 if it is to hit its guidance because we know volume is going to be weak. Pricing increases are the primary reason margins were favorable in the first half and we know MO has been able to successfully implement those, so we should see a strong margin performance barring some unforeseen event. If we don't, the stock will get hammered because right now, that's the only real source of earnings growth. Margins are going to be critical for MO not only in Q3 but beyond as well as the industry continues to grapple with terrible volume for smoking products.

All that being said, MO is only going for 18 times next year's earnings, putting it at a PEG of 2. That's normally a bit dear for me but considering MO's ample dividend and the fact that many - if not most - dividend stocks are trading at PEGs in the 3 or 4 range, MO looks downright cheap here. I still have concerns about the chart and I want to see volume get closer to zero with some margin expansion. However, the pieces are in place for MO to represent good value here and as much as I cannot believe I'm saying it, I'm actually a bit bullish on MO going into the Q3 report. Profitability is supposed to ramp in the second half and it is time for MO to put up or shut up, so I think the odds are stacked in favor of the bulls here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.