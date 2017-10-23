First Horizon Offers Value In Crowded Financial Sector

First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) reported Q3 2017 earnings on 10/13 with EPS of $0.32 ($0.02 beat) on revenue just under $325 million (approximately an $18 million miss). FHN is one of the many bank stocks trading near its 52-week high as the sector sees continued bullishness due to expected interest rate hikes and potential deregulation. The regional lender had a solid quarter and tends to go under the radar as one of the nation's smaller regional banks.

Core Banking Metrics

On a year-over-year basis, FHN posted strong loan and deposit growth of 6% and 5%, respectively. The average deposit balance, however, was down 2% sequentially. This was achieved despite cutting adjusted expenses 5% compared to Q3 2016. The combination of these two tailwinds led to a 26% boost in pre-tax income and a 22% jump in EPS. Although expectations for higher interest rates has been driving financial stocks, the growth in the 10-year Treasury rate has been somewhat stymied since its initial jump after the 2016 presidential election:

Source: CNBC

Despite this occurrence, FHN has managed to increase its Net Interest Margin 12 basis points sequentially to 3.19%. NIM expansion during this period certainly bodes well for the bank with more interest rate hikes expected to come in the future. The margin expansion led to a 5% increase in Net Interest Income sequentially. The company's Regional Banking segment, its primary profit driver, was a standout performer in the quarter as it grew Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) an impressive 20% year-over-year leading to a 22% increase in pre-tax income. Another eye-catching metric from the Regional Banking segment is the efficiency ratio of 53%. While that is already a strong result by itself, the achievement becomes greater once the comps are brought into consideration. First Horizon's efficiency ration is down 386 basis points sequentially and 505 basis points year-over-year. That is an excellent job by management of slimming down the bank's cost structure now to better benefit from future rate increases and potential deregulation.

There were also some negatives in the quarter, however, as adjusted fee income was down 12% sequentially and corporate overhead expenses represented a headwind of $0.07/share as integration efforts stemming from FHN's merger with Capital Bank (expected to close in Q4 2017). Another potential concern with First Horizon is its shareholder return policy. The company currently has a yield just under 2% and does not have a share repurchase plan in place. While the rather stringent allocation of capital to shareholders may be partially caused by the merger progress, it still could prove to be a point that causes hesitation for investors as many financial institutions have some sort of program in place, with many actually having quite a robust policy of repurchasing shares.

You also might have noticed above that whenever future interest rates hikes or deregulation were mentioned they were always preceded by "expected" or "potential." That is because the likelihood of these two events actually happening has seemingly decreased since the 2016 Election. They're also two of the primary trends that have been lifting this sector higher all year. If interest rates fail to rise materially higher and deregulation efforts don't come to fruition, investors in the financial sector will be looking for names with stronger shareholder returns.

Valuation

As mentioned above, many financial stocks have enjoyed 2017 so far (as well as the final two months of 2016) and are near 52-week highs. First Horizon is no exception:

FHN data by YCharts

But where does it go from here? You can clearly see a plateau being hit in the middle of 2017 but the bank stocks regained their muster in the third quarter setting themselves up for an interesting end of the year. First Horizon is projected to earn $1.02/share according to The Wall Street Journal, putting its P/E ratio at about 19x with the stock at current levels. The next two years, however, look very promising according to estimates from the Journal. The table below summarizes EPS estimates and the corresponding P/E multiple (using the closing price of $19.29 on Friday, Oct. 20):

Year EPS P/E 2017E 1.02 18.91176 2018E 1.23 15.68293 2019E 1.48 13.03378

The following chart shows the forward EPS of FHN as well as a few competitors. As you can see in the chart, First Horizon is more attractive on a price/2018 earnings basis than 2 of the 3 competitors chosen.

FHN PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Conclusion

The possibility of interest rate hikes and deregulation has lifted financial stocks since the 2016 presidential election but the future is starting to become more difficult to predict in a macro sense. This makes picking a winning financial stock tougher and I expect valuation to be much more important going forward for companies in this sector. Combine strong loan/deposit growth with prudent expense management and attractive future valuation and you have what looks like one of the wiser picks among banking stocks. I would like to emphasize that, for future earnings potential, 2018 is projected to be a year of strong earnings growth for FHN, but when looking at the stock on a price/2019 earnings basis is where the real value is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.