Uncertain Future For IBM If It Does Not Solve A Critical Issue

Q3 was well received by both investors and shareholders, but there is still a long way to go.

IBM (IBM) has struggled for quite a few years with a dangerous downturn in revenue associated with a decline in earnings. In my opinion, the company will have to do much more to overcome the market demands. It must become a company with sustained growth - even somehow reduced to no more than 2% or 3% - allowing investors and shareholders to see added value and a real potential from a long-term perspective.

We are aware of the problems the company faces and the strong need for the ongoing turnaround to be successful. After 22 quarters of continued revenue decline, the Q3 report came with an almost symbolic decrease of 0.4%. For a company of this size, the effort was necessarily formidable and I believe there are reasons for a cautious optimism. In fact, the new strategy of the company seems to indicate that the return of sales growth may be near.

In spite of the problems, for shareholders there has always been a strong appeal: its dividend yield around 3.5%, which is remarkably high for an IT company. The dividend has been proudly paid systematically since 1913, and even with annual increases in the last two decades. In fundamental terms the decline in the number of shares outstanding has been pleasing to shareholders as a way to raise EPS. We may even say that this is done too insistently because in this way its free cash flow is largely spent on dividends and buying back shares. Few funds remain for real expenditures on endogenous development and timely and essential acquisitions of companies.

In Q3 2017, IBM's strategic imperatives (cloud, analytics, security and mobile technologies) represented 45% of IBM revenue reaching $8.8B, and showing 10% growth year-over-year. Its traditional IT business reached $10.4B of revenue, a decrease of 9% over the same quarter of the previous year. It important to say that strategic imperatives are growing steadily but at a growth rate of no more than 10% in the last 12 months.

The crucial point lies on the ability of the company to increase both revenue and gross margins in the strategic imperatives. It is important to note that the company between 2012 to 2016 recorded sales ranging from $104.50B to $79.92B and EPS between $14.37 and $12.74, respectively. It is a continuous and most relevant drop. It should also be noted that in this period the number of outstanding shares decreased from 1,155M to 932M.



I see the company's situation as having an absolute need to recover. Last quarter seemed to indicate that the path followed is correct but without yet giving sufficient assurance of reversing the situation. It's a typical case of having to wait and see - in my case, in a somewhat optimistic attitude.

Looking at the 7-year chart above, we can confirm the company's share price degradation as the period considered before was progressing. Only from the beginning of 2016 can we see a reversal with a real recovery of prices, although showing great volatility. At that time, the potential for the stock price to rise was broad given that it was a long way from the most important resistance line at ~$180. It was up to that level (at $179.13) that prices showed up. Then, a Fibonacci retracement of ~24% has followed its course, signaling a pullback down to $139.13 last August. This intermediate bottom has made room for new climbs. However, prices encountered difficulties in the subsequent rise and only after the Q3 report has the market decided that results were good and it was time to move up. I think the possible continuity of the climb has also to do with the need to wait and see. For this reason, I think now there will be some time of price consolidation waiting for news.

Conclusion

IBM has had the great merit of achieving a strategic transformation that enables it to reverse its poor results in recent years. Nothing is yet assured, but it is clear that a company of the size of IBM is able to fetch capabilities that many would not expect. The vertical rise of its shares may show an exaggerated perception, but it is a sign of confidence. For me, I think it's time to wait and see - that is, it's time to hold.

