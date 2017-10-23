Eat Some CAKE For A Sweet Return?

The basis of the investment thesis behind Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is that it is a high quality company trading at a fair price, or better- which fits exactly into the famous idea of Buffett, rather buy a great company at a fair price than a fair company at a great price. I have owned if for years for both myself and clients- full disclosure, so that is how I am familiar with it.



The investment case for the Cheesecake Factory is that it has a solid business in the casual dining area which is currently going through a soft patch. The company continues to grow its revenues, with last year the top line ahead by nearly 10% and the year before 5%, so let's call it a 7-8% grower. The company is cash generative, over $300 million last year and free cash flow approaches $200 million. The balance sheet is strong with little current or long term debt but does have lease obligations over the next three years to the tune of about $400 million ($1.2 billion long term). Cake is located in nearly 200 locations, and 15 are overseas (licensed). One of the issues is many believe CAKE is very much tied to the economy, and malls specifically. My anecdotal experience is they are tied to high end malls, and another Seeking Alpha article found them to be highly correlated to malls close to Apple locations. Another issue recently has been same store sales guidance of down 1%.



Over the last 20 years, CAKE has performed quite well for shareholders and with plenty of room to grow, I believe in time this stock price will prove an opportunity. The management has been at the helm for the last 20 years, the valuation at 14X forward earnings and a multiple of 6X EV/EBITDA (not including leases) is reasonable, and the company has been buying back stock as well.



Because of maintaining same store sales and full year guidance, as well as a soft patch in the dining industry, the whole sector is down. Cheesecake has outperformed the Nasdaq over the last 25 years as a public company and trades at a below market multiple- 14x forward earnings versus the market multiple of 18. Its strategic competitive position is excellent as it is the leader in the upscale casual dining space (casual dining has three segments, upscale, core casual, fast casual). It has a debt free balance sheet, generates over $300 million in operating cash flow, and nearly $200 million in free cash flow, which it returns all to shareholders. If you are a long term investor, and want something to buy and hold and own for a long time, this fits. The company is large, nearly $2.3 billion in revenue with adjusted operating margins this year of 8.8 percent, which is low for my taste but they have room to improve.



They have grown every year as a public company, last year 8% and they will open 8 company owned restaurants this year and 4 licensed locations. Management believes they have room for 300 locations in North America and with minimal penetration internationally, clearly they have a long runway ahead. Their operating plan is to grow operating margins gradually by having revenue growth outpace leasing costs and general administrative expenses (holding those fixed). They pass on 2% menu increases per year (approximately) and plan to grow the top line through the licensing model internationally and opening restaurants, and having their support infrastructure (bakeries and distribution centers) become more efficient and grow volumes. What is great about the company is all free cash flow goes to buybacks and dividends, and they just increased the dividend 21% which has doubled since they started it.



The balance sheet has no long term debt and they lease all of their operating restaurants in the United States- they have total lease obligations of $1.2 billion, of which $400 million are over the next 3 years. They license 15 international locations. On the balance sheet, of total assets of $1.3 billion, $900 million come from property plant and equipment, so it is asset heavy, which is not attractive for me in general, but given the high level of free cash flow the restaurants throw off, their model clearly works.



I think Cheesecake would suffer in a recession, but they are a long term growth story, and regarding the mall issue, they have numerous formats which aren't all related to malls. The key is they are really a high end destination, and the high end mall or destination holds up better over the long term and the key is that they have a long runway. I don't think they are immune to a downturn, but I think its high end locations kind of insulate them from problems because their customer base has more disposable income and are willing to spend it in any economic cycle, unless you have a terrible economy, and even then in 2008 they managed through it.



The management team is seasoned and the vast majority have been with the company for over 20 years. The Chairman of the Board and CEO is the founder, David Overton. The newest member, is the CFO, who comes from Disney, Danone, and Kinkos in various finance positions. The president of the bakery has been with the company for 30 years, and the President has been with the company for 20 years. It is an excellent company and has been voted one of the top 100 companies by Fortune.



If you look at the unit volumes of the individual restaurants over the last three years, they continue to grow. The average restaurant does $10.7 million in volume. The company targets a 20% average return for new openings and an average cash return on restaurants of 24%, 24%, and 23% over the last three years. Return on invested capital for the last three years was 17%, 15%, and 14%. With operating margins of only 8.8%, there is plenty of room to grow them through expansion of their take out program (only 40% penetrated), opening new locations each year (both operated and licensed), efficiency in ordering, and potentially cutting down that huge menu (250 items to maybe 200 or so, my thinking not theirs). They will open their first location in Toronto in a few weeks and I expect it will perform extremely well. When investors rethink casual dining, as they ultimately will, CAKE will be at the top of the list. Also, if comp store sales improve, the stock goes up, as the whole industry trades on that metric. Also, you saw Ruby Tuesdays got taken private today, so clearly the sector may see increased merger and acquisition activity.



As for risks and price targets, if it earns 3 bucks a share and trades at the market multiple of 18-19, it goes to $54-57, a nice return from today's levels. It will probably take a year or so, maybe more, so this is one to be patient with. As for risks for the industry, clearly a highly competitive environment but I think the high end mall is pretty well positioned both domestically and globally, it is the mid tier and low end malls where there is way too much capacity. I think the mix of revenue (cakes and alcohol), and locations in higher income demographics minimizes risk, to the extent anything does in a downturn.



I recently participated in a podcast where I discussed CAKE – check it out here.



Disclosure: I am/we are long CAKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Y H & C Investments, Yale Bock, and clients of Y H & C Investments own CAKE. Investing money in capital markets involves risk and could result in losing money. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Future results are likely to be different from past performance. All equity portfolios involve risk and may lose money. One should research any investment and make sure it is suitable with your objectives, risk tolerance, risk profile, liquidity considerations, tax situation, and anything else pertinent to your financial situation. Also, attaining or holding the CFA credential in no way suggests performance will be superior than a market index or market return.