Top Energy Sector Gain Dog Is Energy Transfer For October

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October top-yield Energy stocks showed 2.55% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big high ticket dogs took over the energy sector for October.

The sector consists of six industries and the top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented all six, ranging in yield from 6.55%. These are dogs with lots of room to roam.

The midstream firm, ETP topped the October broker-vetted Energy Sector gains list, while CCLP, from the equipment and services industry, was top dog by yield, as calculated 10/18/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Believe 28.8% To 60% Net Gains Are Due For The Ten Top Energy Dogs By October 2018

Five of ten top gaining Energy Sector dogs based on analyst 1-year target prices, were verified as also being members of the top ten dividend-yielders for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Energy sector, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

Ten prayerful profit-generating trades revealed in YCharts for September 2018 were:

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) was projected to net $601.62, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

NuStar Holdings (NSH) was projected to net $399.67, based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was projected to net $376.32, based on dividends, plus a median of ten analyst target estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Archrock Partners (ARLP) netted $341.58 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 130% more than the market as a whole.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) was projected to net $336.81, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Blueknight Energy (BKEP) was projected to net $333.04, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole

American Midstream (AMID) was projected to net $332.27, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than to the market as a whole.

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) was projected to net $326.15 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from two broker-analysts, less fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 125% more than the market as a whole.

CSI Compressco (CCLP) was projected to net $321.70, triggered by target price estimates from seven analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 110% more than the market as a whole.

EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) was projected to net $288.42, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 107% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 36.58% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Energy Dogs By Yield Represented All 6 Energy Sector Industries For September

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts September 13 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from all six Energy Sector Industries revealed the actionable conclusions highlighted in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 October Energy Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Dividend Dog Metrics Identified 10 Top Energy Equities By Yield

Top ten Energy dogs selected 10/18/17 for top yields represented four of the six industries constituting the sector: (1) equipment & services [2 listed]; (2) refining & marketing [2 listed]; (3) midstream [5 listed]; (4) drilling [1 listed]; (5) exploration & production [0 listed]; (6) integrated [0 listed]; .

Top yield energy stock, CSI Compressco (CCLP) [1], was one of two equipment and services representatives listed. The other equipment firm placed fourth, USA Compression Partners (USAC) [4].

Two refining and marketing firms placed second, and third: NGL Energy Partners (NGL) [2]; BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) [3].

Five midstream outfits placed fifth, through ninth, American Midstream (AMID) [5], NuStar Energy (NS) [6], Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) [7], NuStar Holdings (NSH) [8], and Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) [9].

One drilling firm placed tenth, Seadrill Partners (SDLP) [10], to complete the top ten October Energy Sector top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: Ten Energy Dogs Showed (21) 20.96% To 49.77% Upsides, While (22) One Projected A 2.5% Loss By October, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates were more tools to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Broker- Analysts Expected (23) A 14.98% Median Target Price Upside and (24) A 19.98% Gain From Top 30 Energy Dogs By October 2018

Energy sector top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of October 18, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analysts' median 1-year targets reported by YCharts projected a 12% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 15% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no oversold conditions in sight next year the Energy sector top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 2.55% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Energy Stocks To October, 2018

Ten top Energy dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Energy dogs selected 10/18/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of six industries in their sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted (25) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Energy Dogs Delivering 35.21% Vs. (26) 28.15% Net Gains by All Ten by September, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Energy kennel by yield was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 2.55% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of those ten. The sixth lowest priced Energy top yield dog, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 60.16%.

The five lowest-priced top Energy dogs for October 18 were: Seadrill Partners (SDLP); CSI Compressco (CCLP); NGL Energy Partners (NGL); American Midstream (AMID); USA Compression Partners (USAC), with prices ranging from $3.64 to $16.71.

Five higher-priced Energy dogs for October 18 were: Energy Transfer Partners (ETP); NuStar Holdings (NSH); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT); Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP); NuStar Energy (NS), whose prices ranged from $17.76 to $35.27.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

