Opus Bank's (OPB) CEO Stephen Gordon on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 23, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Brett Villaume - Director, Investor Relations

Stephen Gordon - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Fitzmaurice - Senior Executive Vice President and Senior Chief Credit Officer

William Han - Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Jacquelynne Bohlen - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Matthew Clark - Piper Jaffray

Brian Zabora - Hovde Group, LLC

Timothy O'Brien - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP.

Timothy Coffey - FIG Partners, LLC

Christopher York - JMP Securities, LLC

Brett Villaume

Thank you, Dan. Good morning, and welcome to Opus Bank's investor webcast and conference call. Today, I'm joined by Stephen Gordon, Opus Bank's Chairman, CEO and President; Brian Fitzmaurice, Senior Executive Vice President and Senior Chief Credit Officer; Nicole Carrillo, our Chief Financial Officer is not with us on the call today. Joining us to cover our financials is Will Han, Chief Accounting Officer.

Our discussion today will cover the Company's performance during the third quarter of 2017 and information contained in the earnings press release issued earlier this morning. A slideshow presentation that accompanies today's call is available on the Opus Bank investor webpage at investor.opusbank.com.

Today's discussion may entail forward-looking statements which are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You'll find a discussion of these forward-looking statements in our recent FDIC filings and on Page 10 of this morning's release.

Today's call will include a question-and-answer session following the discussion. For listeners who are participating via WebEx, should you have any questions, you may submit those using the Q&A feature located on the right-hand side of your WebEx window. The white triangle just to the left of the question mark and letters Q&A should be pointing down. Clicking on that triangle opens up and closes the Q&A dialog box.

I'll now turn the call over to Stephen Gordon, Chairman, CEO and President.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you, Brett. I will now provide an overview of our results for the third quarter and then pass it over to Brian Fitzmaurice, Senior Chief Credit Officer; and Will Han, Chief Accounting Officer to go into more detail on our credit metrics and financial performance. We will address questions at the end of our prepared remarks.

I am proud of our performance during the third quarter of 2017 and I am especially proud of the hard work and determination of all of the Opus’ team members that resulted in our increased profitability this quarter and over the course of 2017.

Net income increased $2.3 million, or 13% from the prior quarter to $20.5 million, and earnings per share was $0.54, up $0.06 sequentially. Our return on average assets increased to 1.09% and return on average tangible equity was 12.79%, driven by improved core profitability, improved credit, lower expenses, and continued strong contributions from Opus’ diverse lines of business and sources of non-interest income, including our alternative asset IRA custodian subsidiary, which surpassed $16 billion in assets under custody in the third quarter, as a result of both additional book, account transfers, and organic growth, and our Merchant Banking division, which includes our broker-dealer subsidiary, Opus Financial Partners, and our SBIC Fund.

Non-interest income was 22% of Opus’ total revenues in the third quarter. During the quarter, we continue to make rapid progress in reducing the portfolio loan balances we previously announced as targeted for planned exits, including a 27% decrease in enterprise value loans, a 26% decrease in Technology Banking loans, and a 34% decrease in Healthcare Practice loans. These balances are now down significantly since the end of 2016 and we anticipate progress will continue in the fourth quarter and into early 2018.

As a result of the reductions in these portfolio loan balances, as well as net recoveries of $1.1 million, we recorded a $10.6 million negative provision for loan losses in the third quarter. Our quarterly new loan fundings increased sequentially to $375 million and most importantly, surpassed loan payoffs when you net out the planned exits achieved during the quarter. Organic payoffs have been elevated industry-wide and as our new loan fundings have been ramping over the course of the year, we anticipated that these lines would cross at some point in the middle of the year and in fact they have.

And while we cannot predict the level of organic payoffs going forward, our pipeline of new loan fundings is building and it's currently in its highest level so far this year, which gives us confidence which we will achieve our previously stated new loan funding goals for 2017.

During the quarter, we also began to realize the benefits of the investments we made earlier in the year to enhance our credit administration, enterprise risk management and banking operations. These investments, which have been a drag on our efficiency during 2017 are now resulting in improved profitability and importantly are expected to be lower going forward as Opus trend toward operating in a more normal manner.

Nevertheless, despite carrying elevated expenses associated with legacy issues during this quarter, total non-interest expense declined 6.4% from the prior quarter. Our capital ratios are quite strong and as our total risk-based capital ratio improved 92 basis points to 15% and our Tier 1 leverage ratio increased 70 basis points to 9.28%.

Our tangible book value per share has increased rapidly during 2017 and grew to $17.22 as of September 30, up $1.38 or 9% since the fourth quarter last year. Tangible book is now approaching peak levels of early 2016 just before we acquired PENSCO.

Furthermore, our balance sheet remains highly liquid and flexible with $1.6 billion in low earning cash and high quality government agency investment securities and we stand to benefit from anticipated future loan growth in a potentially rising interest rate environment, additionally and particularly due to our largely floating rate loan portfolio, our strong relationship based core deposit and low deposit beta.

Our positive deposits increased 1 basis point in the third quarter of 2017, to 0.45% and it stayed consistent over the past year as interest rates have increased. In fact, while the Federal Reserve has increased its Fed funds target interest rate by 100 basis points since December of 2015, Opus’ cost of deposits has actually decreased over that time by 2 basis points.

Notwithstanding, the progress we made during the third quarter and year-to-date, we continue to remain diligently focused on the work ahead of us and we are dedicated to delivering the kind of performance our shareholders expect of us and we expect of ourselves.

I will now turn the discussion over to Brian Fitzmaurice to go into more detail on our loan portfolio and credit metrics.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Thank you, Stephen. During the third quarter, we continued to make progress in repositioning the bank’s loan portfolio by reducing the loan balances of portfolios that we've identified as planned exits or deemphasize lending areas.

We have reduced enterprise value loans by 27% to $479 million, which is down to almost 50% of the year-end 2016 balance of $915 million when we began to track the levels of such loans. We also reduced our portfolio of technology loans another 26% to $49 million. This compares to the balance of technology loans at year-end 2016 of $190 million and the peak of $280 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Furthermore, we reduced Healthcare Practice loans by 34% during the third quarter to $29 million, which compares to the year-end balance of $68 million and the peak balance of $137 million. I should also note that approximately $19 million of technology loans and $2.5 million of Healthcare Practice loans are also enterprise value loans and are included in the period end totals for both categories I just provided.

On the previous quarter's earnings conference call, I clarified that not all of our enterprise value loan relationships have been identified as planned exits. The percentage of enterprise value loans that we identified as eligible for retention in the third quarter is consistent with the second quarter percentage of 46% or $221 million. We continue to make progress in resolving our most troubled assets with a $13 million net reduction in classified loans. However, we experienced net inflows of $14.5 million in special mention loans.

Although, it's disappointing that we had net inflows, I am encouraged that the enhanced portfolio management practices that we've implemented throughout the year are resulting in the early identification of potential problem loans. It is important to remember that as has been the case since we first identified our enterprise value portfolio, certain of our workout loan relationships are susceptible to significant loss given to fall rates.

However, we remain highly focused on the remediation of problems loans and working through the process of rationalizing our previously identified portfolio of the enterprise value and technology loan relationships. We are optimistic that we will report continued progress in future quarters.

Non-performing assets decreased to $65 million or down from $69 million in the prior quarter as we rode off $4.8 million of repossessed assets that were the final exposure to a technology asset that was foreclosed on in the second quarter. As a result of the write-off, non-performing assets now consist entirely of non-accrual loans. NPAs to total assets move down 1 basis point to 0.89% as of September 30.

In accordance with our established allowance for loan and lease losses methodology, we recorded a negative provision for loan losses for the third quarter of $10.6 million. The material factors that drove the negative provision during the third quarter were $9.6 million decline in reserves due to changes in portfolio mix and declines in loan balances, a $5 million decrease due to lower loss factors used to determine loan loss reserves on pass rated credits and a net recovery of $1.1 million. These factors were partially offset by $2.9 million from risk weighting migration, an addition to specific reserves of $2 million.

Our methodology to establish reserves for the pass rated portfolio is heavily weighted towards current quarter charge-offs and recoveries. In quarters where we experienced loan losses, we will generally see an increase in the factor used to establish the allowance on pass rated loans and conversely in quarters where we have net recoveries, we would generally see a reduction in the factor used to establish reserves on pass rated loans.

As of September 30, 2017 our allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased to 1.54%, a reduction of 14 basis points and we had $18.6 million of specific reserves, all of which were allocated to C&I loans. Along with the general reserves on C&I loans of $38 million, the reserve coverage ratio was 4.3% on our total C&I portfolio as of September 30.

Recently there has been some conjecture on certain media and entertainment loans in our portfolio. Once we close the loan, we don't comment on specific loans to our clients. However, I think by providing some color on our approach to the Media and Entertainment business and specifically film and television, it may prove helpful in understanding our risk appetite.

First, when we entered into a broadly syndicated loan, it is generally with agent banks that are large and usually have decades of experience in the sector. We focused on highly structured asset-based loans that are designed to transfer the repayment risk from either the performance of the borrower or the performance of the single firm to acceptable counterparties that have purchased the media content or from tax proceeds due from various government counterparties. These counterparties generally execute documentation that confirms the amount of their obligation and agree to send the proceeds to either a bank “Bank Controlled Account or Lockbox”.

In my professional experience, the collection of loans structured in this manner has a very high success rate of collection even in the event of default and bankruptcy. In fact, they are structured to be self liquidating regardless of the performance of the borrower. That said, in the unlikely event that a counterparty does not perform in its payment obligations, the loan may experience some volatility. We will continue to monitor the portfolio like we do all of our portfolios in accordance with our credit monitoring policies.

I will now turn the discussion over to Will to cover our other financial results for the third quarter.

William Han

Thank you, Brian. Net income in the third quarter of 2017 was $20.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, up from $18.2 million or $0.48 per diluted share in the prior quarter. On a year-to-date basis, net income was $46.4 million or $1.23 per diluted share compared to $30.4 million or $0.87 per diluted share for the nine months ended in the year-ago period, as our net income has steadily increased over the course of 2017.

The increase in net income for the third quarter was primarily driven by the higher negative provision as a result of continued progress on the credit front discussed earlier by Brian, as well as declines within our expense base, partially offset by a decline in net interest income.

Non-interest expenses decreased $3.1 million from the prior quarter mainly due to a 35% decline in professional services and a 5% decline in comp and benefits. It is noteworthy to indicate that within our expense base in the third quarter there was $569,000 of strategic initiative-related expenses mainly related to investments in our infrastructure to improve our credit administration, enterprise risk management, and banking operations, as well as expenses related to the branch sale transactions during the quarter, which were part of our expense reduction initiatives we announced in the first quarter of this year.

Our efficiency ratio improved to 67% for the third quarter of 2017 from 69% for the second quarter and when excluding the strategic initiative-related expenses, our efficiency ratio was 66% for the third quarter. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2017 decreased $2.7 million or 5% compared to the prior quarter, mainly due to lower interest income from originated loans, while total interest expenses remained almost unchanged.

The decrease in interest income from originated loans mainly has to do with a 4% decline in average balances of originated loans driven by loan payoffs and prepayments including planned exits as well as lower net benefit from prepayment and interest recovered on non-accrual loans. While planned exits decrease our potential future of credit volatility they also had a negative impact on our loan interest income. New loan fundings of $375 million during the quarter were offset by originated loan payoffs of $267 million, loan sales of $6 million, and planned exits of $161 million.

Net interest margin contracted 5 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.15%. On a taxable equivalent basis, our net interest margin was 3.17% for the third quarter as compared to 3.22% in the prior quarter. The decline mainly has to do with lower yield on originated loans driven by lower net benefit from prepayments, planned exits, and interest recovered on non-accrual loans while our cost of the deposits increased only 1 basis point.

Non-interest income increased only 1% quarter-over-quarter. However, there were notable events we believe are important to highlight and understanding the recurring and non-recurring nature of our revenues. During the third quarter, non-interest income included a $4.8 million write-off of other repossessed assets, in other words a negative income item as well as gains totaling $3.9 million from the sale of $96 million of deposits and other assets from five banking offices and $618,000 from the sale of investment securities.

Additionally, there was strong contribution across our diverse sources of revenue during the third quarter, with $2 million from our Merchant Banking division, $1.9 million of treasury management and deposit related fees, $1.5 million of escrow and exchange fees and $7 million from our alternative asset IRA custodian subsidiary which closed on a bulk transfer transaction during the third quarter and increased total assets under custody to over $16 billion.

I'll now hand the discussion back over to Stephen.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you, Will. Thank you, again for joining our conference call today and we’ll now take questions. Operator, if you would please open the call for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jackie Bohlen with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Please go ahead.

Jacquelynne Bohlen

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Stephen Gordon

Good morning.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Good morning.

Jacquelynne Bohlen

Stephen, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you believe you’ll previously hit the loan funding guidance. Was that the $1.4 billion that had been discussed on previous calls? Is that what you're referencing?

Stephen Gordon

Yes. That’s correct, Jackie.

Jacquelynne Bohlen

Okay. So when I think about just the loan fundings that you intend on and the mix that how you want that to come on to the balance sheet. How are you thinking about that just based on what you've done year-to-date and where you like to see it in future quarters?

Stephen Gordon

Sure. So as you know we have a very strong Income Property Banking division that historically has been a strong contributor to the Company's overall net loan growth. And within that, we’re one of the more significant multi-family lenders on the West Coast and that portfolio continues to perform extraordinarily well, and we would anticipate seeing good growth, good loan fundings out of that operation over the course of the quarter.

Additionally, we're seeing ramping going on in the fourth quarter as we enter the fourth quarter in our C&I related division. So we anticipate contribution during the quarter from the various divisions that comprise all of our C&I efforts here in Opus. So that mix will probably during the quarter be more heavily weighted towards the income property banking side. But we still anticipate seeing good contribution out of the C&I side, and that C&I includes Commercial and Specialty Banking division.

Jacquelynne Bohlen

Okay. And are there any Specialty Banking divisions in particular that you expect to see stronger funding?

Stephen Gordon

We’ll see as the quarter goes along. Things are generally timing related, sometimes the loan slips into the next quarter and it might be disproportionate in terms of its contribution. But we’re seeing good pipeline growth across most all of our divisions.

Jacquelynne Bohlen

Okay. And then thinking about the enterprise value loans and if I heard correctly, roughly, $221 million of that $479 million balance are eligible for retention. So when I think about intended runoff going forward, might we continue to see reversed provisioning as those loans flow out of the portfolio similar to the quarter, maybe not in its level, but just in the general sense of it?

Stephen Gordon

I wouldn't say necessarily reverse provisioning from the whole portfolio. It's just going to reflect the activity in the portfolio. So it's going to be higher release per loan if it's in the criticized classified category or if it's got some reserve set aside. So the pace of the runoff is we put – we’re working very hard to reduce the exposure to the loans that have identified as problems, the loans that are not identified problems are really customer-driven events if they are looking for refinancing for more money or if the Company sell et cetera. So we don't have a lot of insight into the runoff.

Jacquelynne Bohlen

Okay. So very dependent on the type to runoff then. And is it fair to say that with loan fundings somewhat skewed more towards income property that those require a lower level of provisioning also?

Stephen Gordon

They do, yes.

Jacquelynne Bohlen

Okay. Thank you. I’ll step back for now.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you, Jackie.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Clark with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Matthew Clark

Good morning.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Hey, Matt. How are you?

Matthew Clark

Good. Thanks. Wondering how much of the enterprise value portfolio was in criticized and then how much of that – how much of the EV portfolio was also in non-accrual at the end of 3Q?

Stephen Gordon

So criticized is, special mentioned $18 million, classified $18.8 million, non-accrual $33.3 million.

Matthew Clark

Okay, great. And then the $64 million of downgrades, can you just talk about the – what migrated there certainly by industry type and the types of situations?

Brian Fitzmaurice

It’s generally either general C&I with kind of broad-based or the Healthcare Provider sector. And then from a product perspective, it's going to be the C&I loans, but also real estate either owner-occupied or in the case of healthcare, it's classified as commercial real estate that's because of providing for instance skilled nursing from a real estate – from the entity, the facility itself.

So it's primarily, again, just kind of – it’s centered in the C&I portfolio. And I think it's fair to characterize them as more of a just a general downgrades that you would see the C&I portfolio versus kind of the very drastic drop offs we saw in late 2016 and early 2017. So I guess my way of saying is a better quality downgrades than what we had seen when I first arrived.

Matthew Clark

Okay. And then the organic loan yield this quarter down 10 basis points, we see some reasoning in the release about it. But trying to get a better sense of where that core loan yield is relative to new production and where the trend might go from here?

William Han

This is Will. Just to give some context on the drop from the prior quarter. It was largely impacted by lower net benefit from prepayments of about $270,000. That had impacted about 2 basis points, but largely what we had last quarter was $570,000 of interest recovered on non-accrual loans that paid off and then outcome of all the planned exits that occurred.

And so there’s some volatility there and exposures that we have this quarter that didn't occur, so that also sort of contributed to decline, but what we're also saying is these planned exits are higher yielding loans sort of where are these planned exits was 5.35%, which is higher than sort of more organic related payoffs, which had a variable of about 4.6%. So the combination of all that sort of contribute to the decline.

Matthew Clark

Got it. Okay. And then on the cost saving – the cost saving initiatives you guys had, you announced last quarter, just curious how much of that you realized in 3Q and what’s left by year end?

William Han

So I would say the cost saves that we initially announced several quarters ago, I would say largely have been realized, but they've generally been reinvested in a lot of the infrastructure related expenses that we’ve incurred, related to enterprise risk, banking operations, credit administration. So that's generally the case from what we've seen so far. We track how much we save, but generally we are also tracking how much we reinvested as well.

Stephen Gordon

Then concur with that a certain amount of those expenses, we anticipate running off and reducing as we get down towards the end of the year here. And so the recent quarter and the quarters actually have been burdened by some of that heightened expense, elevated expense that we've been carrying due to legacy issues and we anticipate again that’s going to reduce meaningfully as we get towards the end of the year.

Matthew Clark

So you anticipate the run rate of core expenses to fall from here still. Is that fair?

Stephen Gordon

That’s correct. Good. There's a decent amount that's been falling into professional expenses and we anticipate that reduction occurring as we start hitting the end of the year.

Matthew Clark

Okay. And then just last one for me on – any thoughts around additional branch sales, targeted deposit runoffs or are we pretty much done?

Stephen Gordon

We're pretty much done there and we're now focused on deposit growth.

Matthew Clark

Got it. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Zabora with Hovde Group. Please go ahead.

Brian Zabora

Thanks. Good morning.

Stephen Gordon

Good morning.

Brian Zabora

Question on reserves, do you know how much the reserves are against that $479 million in enterprise value loans?

William Han

Yes. It’s $28.5 million.

Brian Zabora

Okay, great. And then on the margin, do you think – how do you look at rate going forward, some of the loans coming on at lower yielding, but you do have the higher securities. Do you think we still – could there be a mix shift and that could help see the margin or could we see some additional pressure going forward?

Stephen Gordon

We're still thinking around that same level. We've been indicating around the [320, 220]. I would also anticipate that as Brian indicated, we're getting down pretty low as it relates to the exiting of the enterprise value loans and heading towards that number that he reflected as currently around $220 million that's eligible for retention against the number where we currently are roughly around $460 million.

And you can see that we’ve had quite a bit of velocity of success around the reduction of enterprise value loans. So I’d anticipate that as we get towards the bottom of that planned exits then you'll start seeing the true net loan growth coming through, meaning that if you net out of the planned exits this quarter, we actually had loan growth of over $100 million and [indiscernible] by obviously the planned exits.

So while we succeed with the planned exits, it's a double-edged sward at the same time. So as we get down towards the bottom of that then we’d anticipate seeing the – that growth would actually show.

Brian Zabora

That’s helpful. And just lastly, you mentioned I think last quarter that the efficiency ratio maybe declined to the low-60s, is that still the case?

Stephen Gordon

No, we’re still thinking the same way.

Brian Zabora

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tim O'Brien with Sandler O'Neill & Partners. Please go ahead.

Timothy O'Brien

Good morning.

Stephen Gordon

Good morning. How are you Tim?

Timothy O'Brien

Fine, thanks. Stephen, how are you?

Stephen Gordon

Well, thank you.

Timothy O'Brien

Glad to hear it. First question, criticized loans were about flat up slightly in the quarter. Can you give some qualitative detail beyond what you've already said about, how that might trend here going forward, just a little color?

Brian Fitzmaurice

It's difficult, so I think the classified loans that we’re highly focused on those and we have action plans. We need every week to try to resolve those and we've shown consistent, especially from the first quarter, consistent progress. So I think we had such significant progress in the second quarter. Things we're going to do in the third quarter kind of get pushed, but I would think that we would continue to see good progress there. On the special mention side, it's a little more difficult, we’re having more inflows than we’d like. We've had a significant amount since last year.

So I'm hoping there's a slowdown there. And again, we're highly focused there too on making a decision as to whether we work with the client or we think it's a more deep issue and then we try to work them out. So I would hope, we can't see the future, but I would hope the – it would decline in coming quarters just because we've had a fair amount of inflow over the last year.

Timothy O'Brien

And contrast that with your views on non-accrual balances, do you expect, I mean trend down there?

Stephen Gordon

As it sits today, we have action plans against each asset and we’re hopeful those reduce. Even though the number was relatively static, we resolved two loans and we had one loan that had been substandard for the entire year move into non-accrual. So even that is a fairly active portfolio and I think as I’ve said in the past, many of these assets we make it resolve through a sale in those process – the processing are just kind of take along to get through and they get renegotiated. So yes, I think we'll continue to have progress in that bucket as well.

Timothy O'Brien

And then the color was good on kind of allocate – what’s the driver behind the reserves, that was great color, so we appreciate that. And then one last question – go ahead Brian, was there something you were going to say?

Brian Fitzmaurice

No.

Timothy O'Brien

Do you guys have a dollar amount of loans tied to that group, the entertainment group that lending practice? How much in total loans, do you guys have there in that book?

Brian Fitzmaurice

$58.8 million outstanding.

Timothy O'Brien

And is that predominantly production from this year?

Brian Fitzmaurice

It's going to be a combination, but it's…

Timothy O'Brien

A little bit from last year?

Brian Fitzmaurice

Yes, I mean it's a practice that's in existence if I remember correctly year before. So it's going to be a combination, but a little bit more heavily weighted in 2017.

Timothy O'Brien

Yes, I know you guys brought a new director and I believe there this year and then the other thing is…

Brian Fitzmaurice

Yes. I think he was here previous year as well.

Timothy O'Brien

I'm sorry. Can you characterize for us as for as that book is, can you give us any kind of described common characteristics, underwriting characteristics that support those loans? I know Stephen gave good color on earlier in the call. First for example, do any of those have bond support, surety bond or something behind them?

Stephen Gordon

Yes. So I provided some color, but yes, generally if it’s production risk, there is bonds associated to haven't completed. So I mean we're generally trying not to take any type of box office risk. We've on the production, so that if it's not completed, the bonding company performs, then we deliver into a completed contract generally. So it's – then it becomes counterparty risk and we assess those counterparties and we allocate advance rates by their financial strength or our ability to look into their financial strengths, sometimes it's a little bit opaque.

And so it's really highly – as I said in my comments, we’re really trying to transfer the repayment risk from the borrower, which could be an SPV or could be a studio to those actual assets that we pay in and the bank control those cash flows, so they flow directly into the bank as opposed to through the borrowers.

So I think when I put this in a – in relative to most asset-based lending, I put the Media and Entertainment side on the lower end of risk because the projects have been completed. There’s usually not a lot of offset risk. It's just a clean repayment risk with the timing of the inflows contractual as you can look at it. So I actually like that business quite a bit.

Timothy O'Brien

Is there a way to breakdown the $58.8 million I guess between production and maybe what are the kinds of loans, other besides production loans in their book?

Stephen Gordon

I mean so there's – it’s really two and when we say production, I mean it could be…

Timothy O'Brien

I guess specific to a project…?

Stephen Gordon

Yes, it could have already – it's usually already completed cont, so it’s a combination of financing production with the bond and so we get the counterparty, it could already be released content, where we just with the collection of contracts. The other side works closer there would be the music space, where you're secured by the catalog of music that's used in – on the radio and place in commercials et cetera. And that you collecting the proceeds based on kind of looking actuarially at the utilization of the portfolio, their ability to generate revenues in the future. That's really the few – generally those are the two places we're playing.

Timothy O'Brien

And maybe in some general operating lines kind of run the business kind of lines in a few cases?

Stephen Gordon

Now they're generally none come to mind. I mean they're generally yes – exactly.

Timothy O'Brien

And is there typically as far support is concerned behind those loans, is it typically for the full amount or is that a requirement for you guys? It's sort of like you might have maximum LTV requirements or cash flow requirements on income properties or something like that. Is there some metric that you use that's kind of a baseline that you won't typically go below unless somebody has net worth or whatever some exogenous circumstance gives you comfort. But something along those lines like kind of a max LTV or something like that that’s tied to this kind of lending?

Brian Fitzmaurice

Yes, so we’re not doing enterprise value loan. So our loans are very kind of when I was described. It’s an asset-based loan against counterparty that has advance rate based on our assessment of their financial strength. There are various components of a borrowing base. It could be a film library generally the advance rates are under 50% and there could be some of very small piece that's in something where you've sold 60% or maybe of a small advance against territories that haven't been sold. But again I can't even actually think of the components in our transactions today that are like that.

So yes again it's – trying to take the reliance away from trying to assess the cash flow of the borrowing entity and relying on the repayment from the counterparty. Generally, because I think in the space, used conventional cash flow covenants are generally source and use of at least point one times, since – everybody is trying to use their cash flow to redeploy them to the next project. And so again they're kind of design those – it’s a top stop spinning that you just collect out of your borrowing base.

Timothy O'Brien

I appreciate that. Thanks Brian for the help and color on that. And then one last question, just on the deposit runoff this quarter, so $92 million in the branch sale, $25 million of higher cost deposits, there was another piece of deposit runoff, do you have any color on that Stephen?

Stephen Gordon

Yes. Actually, it is. As we exit the Technology Banking loans predominantly, we're down, that amount is down from last quarter to where we are currently. That makes up pretty much the difference. So you end up exiting the Technology Banking loans, you end up exiting the deposit relationship with it.

Timothy O'Brien

Thanks for the color guys.

William Han

Just to clarify the balance of the branch sales is $96 million of deposits.

Timothy O'Brien

$96 million, excuse me.

William Han

Right.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tim Coffey with FIG Partners. Please go ahead.

Timothy Coffey

Thank you. Most of my questions have been answered, but I did want to ask about forward provisioning going and future quarters, given the high level of reserves you have now and the declining kind of business risk as you exit some of these businesses – business lines. How should we think about kind of provisioning on new loans going forward?

Brian Fitzmaurice

So we have our loss factors depending on what category that we are going to have specific losses or season loss factors for provisioning. I try to keep away from the forward guidance because since 30 years I've been running almost 30 years of trying to estimate it. Not being cavalier, today it's also very mathematically driven and so there is not even much latitude there, you have your methodology, you apply your mathematical factor, you have some latitude in the qualitative, but I think even those are largely mathematical derived.

Timothy Coffey

Sure. I can appreciate the conservative nature on estimated forward provisions, but would it be safe to say that on new loan production going forward, you might not need to reserve about 150 basis points of every new dollar loans?

Brian Fitzmaurice

Yes. So I mean that's – that happened this quarter, right. I mean, so we did our loss estimation and we dropped down 35 basis points I believe. Again, in my comments, I try to say that’s a little bit of that number swings depending if you have net recoveries are in net charge-offs for the quarter, and right now those factors are driven all that high because of our charge-off experience over the last 18 months.

Timothy Coffey

Okay. Understood. Thank you very much, Brian. Those are my questions.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you, Tim.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris York with JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Christopher York

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions.

Stephen Gordon

Good morning.

Christopher York

So forgive me if I missed this, but what was the average yield on the enterprise value loans that you exited in the quarter? And then maybe what is the weighted average yield on the portfolio that are still subject to asset?

Brian Fitzmaurice

So I can tell you that from the planned exits, the average yield on those was 5.35%. As far as the yield on existing was on the book right now, we would have to get that number back to you.

Stephen Gordon

It's 5.57%.

Christopher York

Okay. And then if that 221 numbers you quoted is that a function of Q3 exits or is that forward-looking?

Brian Fitzmaurice

That’s as of point in time.

Stephen Gordon

And that 221 is that which is eligible for retention at this point.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Right. Yes, that's the part. And I will say that to the point now if we do a little expansion on that then if we really like the credit, it’s an increase in credit, we're actively participating so that we retain that relationship. There is a little more passive in previous quarters, but the more we learn the credits – for the credits, we really like – we are making some efforts to retain them.

Stephen Gordon

And Chris please keep in mind that the 5.50% number that they just referenced, the 5.5% number. That’s on all the remaining enterprise value loans which includes the $221 million identified for retention.

Christopher York

Got it. Okay, so – all right, yes, [indiscernible]. So 258 is maybe your headwind that you said in your prepared remarks could exist over the next two quarters?

Stephen Gordon

Yes. I mean, those break into what’s criticized, classified and just what we think adds some risk element that isn't that attractive to us. It’s expensive to move those relationships, so if you're in the past category, you may stay with us for longer than two quarters because there's usually a reason to drive your change, considering you’re buying something or you’re being sold.

Christopher York

It makes sense. And then are there any deposits that we should think about that would be tied to that maybe 258?

Stephen Gordon

I don't have the number handy. I would say that these clients are generally powers as opposed to net depositors. They probably have some it thump. Just kind of generally speaking that they probably have operating deposits, but not a bunch of other cash that they haven't already deployed.

Christopher York

Okay. Fair enough.

Stephen Gordon

And if its technology that falls inside of that enterprise value we’re down to very little left in technology related deposit.

Christopher York

That’s helpful. And then maybe if recoveries and then specifically with the tech portfolio, how should we think about that I know sometimes the repayment nature of early stage tech loans can be binary and depended upon the next fund raise. So I mean do you think that there could be some potential recoveries there?

Stephen Gordon

Yes, I think this portfolio generally doesn't have a lot of net recoveries imbedded in it. Since it’s not particularly intact a lot of our situations. The companies have actually no longer and existence as opposed to just waiting for some additional funding?

Christopher York

Okay. Helpful, guys. And then Brian, you touched a little bit about this in the prepared remarks about the routine and characteristics in the [indiscernible] company, are the repayment characteristics that you laid out there and then comfort [indiscernible] deal?

Brian Fitzmaurice

I am sorry. I really didn't reference any borrower. I was just giving you the complexion of our portfolio generally how we approach it. And so what I described is our approach to the lending in the space and I think it's been a fairly comprehensive discussion.

Christopher York

Got it, okay. And then given that your credit quality and your capital ratios are stabilizing, any thoughts maybe on updating us on your view for dividend distributions and whether or not we should expect any return of capital there in 2018?

Stephen Gordon

That's always something that we would evaluate and consider the board level and determine as we go alone.

Christopher York

Got it. And that’s it for me. Thanks guys.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Clark with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Matthew Clark

Hey, Brian, I just wanted to clarify the criticized loans within the enterprise value portfolio. I think you mentioned special mention of $18 million and classified of $19 million, non-accrual of $33 million, does that sound right?

Brian Fitzmaurice

Yes, $18 million special mention, classified 89.5 sorry, yes, for total amount of $7.9 million and $33.3 million is of that is on non-accrual.

Matthew Clark

Of the 89…

Brian Fitzmaurice

Yes.

Matthew Clark

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Brian Fitzmaurice

You bet.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tim O'Brien with Sandler O'Neill & Partners. Please go ahead.

Timothy O'Brien

Okay. I heard you guys loud and clear earlier, but there's interest from some investors on the TWC loans given the [indiscernible] you guys flew earlier last year and earlier this year. Is there anything else you can tell these guys about that stuff? And I understand if you don't want too, but I thought I'd ask?

Brian Fitzmaurice

Yes. We're not going to make any comments on any of our borrowers Tim. No additional color.

Timothy O'Brien

All right. Just thought I’d I try. Thanks.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Okay. Thank you.

End of Q&A

Operator

And we have no further questions in the queue at this time. I would now like to turn the call over to Stephen Gordon, Chairman and CEO for closing remarks.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you again for joining us on the call. And we look forward to talking with everybody at the end of the next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you to everyone for attending today. This will conclude today's call. You may now disconnect.

