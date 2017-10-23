GlycoMimetics: Buy The Dip

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase an initial pilot position in the near term.

Shares of GlycoMimetics (GLYC) have risen by 7% since I stated that substantial year to date returns were only the beginning of a bigger move in the stock price. Shares have lost almost a quarter of their value since peaking above $14 less than a month ago.

GLYC data by YCharts

Key points to the original bull thesis include the following:

GMI-1271 is a unique clinical candidate that recently received Breakthrough Therapy Designation and has generated buzz due to early results in treating patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Data presented at ASCO was encouraging, with the overall response rate of 41% significantly exceeding historical controls and the 60-day induction related mortality rate of just 8% also measuring up well.

Results in newly diagnosed elderly patients were also striking, with overall response rate of 68%, 60 day mortality rate of 8% and 9 evaluable patients who achieved CR/CRi observed to have disease-free survival of 100% 6 months post treatment.



I considered their upsized secondary offering in May to be a significant win for the company, taking increased institutional interest as a sign of good things to come (over 8 million shares priced at $11.50). I also noted that two key healthcare investors I keep tabs on, BVF and Baker Brothers, were aggressively adding to their bets on the stock.

Lastly, I expected near term catalysts to boost shares higher. These included continuing updates from the early-stage study of GMI-1271 later this year and in early 2018, with some patients being treated with multiple cycles of the drug candidate in the phase two portion. The outcome of discussions with the FDA regarding design of a pivotal trial and opportunities with other overlooked pipeline assets (such as GMI-1359) could also provide a boost to share price.

On September 28th the company filed a $250 million mixed securities shelf offering, leading to concerns that management would again seek funding from capital markets. Back in May they received aggregate gross proceeds of $92.6 million in a well-received secondary offering. I reiterate that as of June 30th they reported a cash balance of $119.1 million, while quarterly research and development expenses totaled $5.7 million. General and administrative expenses increased to $2.5 million.

I agree that if management decides to ¨go it alone¨ instead of partnering or being acquired, significantly more resources will be needed to market GMI-1271 should it reach approval. However, I find it hard to believe that they would sell shares with current weakness as there is no need. It´s more likely that they were increasing their capacity to raise capital in the future, as is the common practice among many legitimate biotechnology companies. If future data updates boost the stock significantly higher, management could hardly be faulted for taking advantage of strength and adding even more cash to their war chest. A higher cash position also allows them to negotiate from a position of strength in the event of interest from a potential acquirer.

Keep in mind that Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) acquired Celator to gain control of its AML treatment Vyxeos in a $1.5 billion deal. GMI-1271 appears to be the superior asset when comparing data across trials (with the usual caveat for comparing early-stage studies with pivotal programs), with significantly greater CR+CRi rates achieved. No incremental toxicity was observed when added to standard of care 7&3. Yet, the stock only sports a market capitalization slightly exceeding $350 million (with over $100 million of cash on hand).

Figure 2: Superior complete remission rates versus standard of care and Vyxeos (source: corporate presentation)

Back in August well-regarded Suntrust analyst Yatin Suneja (4 star Tipranks ranking and 63% success rate) slapped the stock with a $21 price target, calling AML data ¨convincing¨. Today, Dr. Jotin Marango at Roth Capital initiated with a $25 price target stating that the GMI-1271 program ¨has generated some of the best phase 2 data in the AML world in the last two years¨. I note that Dr. Marango is a recent addition to Roth´s healthcare research team whose background as Chief Operating Officer at the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (oversaw collaborations in translational therapeutics) places him in a unique position to give professional insights in this arena.

There is a strong rationale for testing GMI-127 in multiple myeloma, an indication with a much larger opportunity to be addressed where E-selectin expression is associated with poorer clinical outcomes. GMI-1271 is currently involved in a phase 1 open-label trial (n=24) to be utilized in combination with chemotherapy for treating these patients, with top-line data to be come by mid-to-late 2018.

Figure 3: GMI-1271 restores sensitivity of bortezomib in an E-Selectin overexpressing model of multiple myeloma (source: corporate presentation)

GlycoMimetics is a Conviction Buy.

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase an initial pilot position in the near term. Those wishing to add to or fill out their positions should do so in the near future as well. This is a unique oncology story, one which I consider to be attractive across all time frames. Investors with long term time horizons should do well here as GMI-1271 progresses in both AML and other indications. The stock´s big move earlier this year came on their presentation of data at ASCO, and I expect that further strength could result from their ASH (American Society of Hematology) presentation (dates December 9th through 12th with abstracts available online November 1st).

One key risk here is the possibility of disappointing data from further updates of GMI-1271 early stage studies. While responses in AML have been very promising, true durability of these responses remains to be determined. Any safety concerns or setbacks with ongoing trials would be looked on unfavorably. While the company has a strong cash position currently, it is still possible in the near to medium term that they again choose to tap capital markets in order to strengthen their position. If management decides to truly go it alone instead of partnering or being acquired, investors could have to wait significantly longer to realize profits on their positions in the stock.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.