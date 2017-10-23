Progressive's Dashboard Report - September 2017 Update

However, the company remains, in our view, overvalued relative to its peers and its historical ratio averages.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the fourth largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies. Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

In October, the insurance company reported Q3 results. In spite of the losses related to the catastrophe events occurred during the third quarter, the Q3 EPS was higher than expected and amounted to $0.38 per share. In terms of a monthly view, the September combined ratio amounted to 99.9%, the catastrophes losses representing 7.6 loss ratio points (vs. 1.9 loss ratio points last year).

On a YTD basis, the net income increased by 57% to $1,015.9 million. The results were mechanically affected by the catastrophe losses. On a year-to-date basis, the catastrophe losses represented 4.1 loss ratio points vs. 2.9 points last year.

Unless the improvement of the situation in September (most of the losses related to Hurricane Harvey were reported in the August report), the company remains, in our view overvalued relative to its peers and its historical ratio averages.

After Harvey, Progressive Affected by Irma

In September, the net earned premiums amounted to $2,048.6 million or a 15% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew at least by 13%.

Source: September Report

Compared to August reported amount, the net earned premiums slightly increased by 1.4%

On a YTD basis, the net earned premiums grew by 14% to $18,884 million. The increase of the turnover was mainly driven by the personal business (more than 85% of the total net earned premiums) which reported a 14% premium rise on a YoY basis.

Source: September Report

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. In spite of an excellent track record, Progressive was hit by the negative consequences of the catastrophe events occurred during the last two months (Harvey and then Irma).

Source: Internal

The catastrophe losses affected the combined ratio by 7.6 percentage points. Last year, the catastrophe losses represented only 1.9 loss ratio points. Furthermore, all of the vehicle catastrophe losses were attributable to Hurricane Irma.

At year-to-date level, the net combined ratio improved by 1.8 percentage points, with a low net combined ratio in all segments except for the property business. Hurricanes (both Harvey and Irma) affected the operating performance of the company but the excellent results from the beginning of the year offset mainly the effect of the catastrophe losses occurred in August and September.

Based on the previous report, we have estimated that the combined ratio reported for September would have amounted to 98%, and the YTD combined ratio would go down to 93.7%. The reported combined for September was 99.9% with 7.6 percentage points related to catastrophe losses.

The technical result we forecast for September was higher the one published by Progressive. On a year-to-date level, the results published by Progressive were slightly lower than our expectations, mainly due to a worsened combined ratio.

Source: Internal

As stated in the previous reviews, we remain optimistic about the ability of the company to deliver an excellent combined ratio on a long-term horizon. Furthermore, we could expect a price increase of the renewed and new policies, affecting the operating performance positively.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

The earnings per share reported by Progressive for September were in the lower part of the range we forecasted ($0.05-$0.11 per share).

Source: Internal

Based on an estimated combined ratio of 98% and a net earned premiums amount of $2,545 million, we could expect the company to deliver earnings per share of $0.15 for October 2017. In our worst-case scenario, the earnings per share would amount to $0.07. If the combined ratio would improve to around 97%, we could expect the monthly EPS to be about $0.17.

Source: Internal

In our base case, the book value per share would mechanically increase to $16.12, while it would rise only to $16.04 if the company would not succeed to reach our expectations regarding both underwriting performance and portfolio growth.

Source: Internal

Valuation

Based on the estimated earnings per share and the book value per share which would be reported for October, we can determine a forward valuation of Progressive by the multiples method. We use two approaches:

1. Historical multiples based on the P/E and P/B historical ratios of Progressive.

2. Valuation multiples based on a peer comparison.

The chosen peers are the following:

Atlas Financial Holding (AFH), a niche insurer specialized in commercial motor insurance (mainly taxi and limo segments)

Allstate (ALL), a well-diversified insurer, primarily engaged in property insurance products but selling also life and retirement insurance products.

Arch Capital (ACGL), an insurer which provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines.

Travelers Inc. (TRV), one of the largest U.S P&C insurance companies.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), an insurance company which operates through several segments (Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, P&C Others, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds and Talcott Resolution)

Chubb (CB), a global insurance organization.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), a P&C multiline insurer which provides products for various business lines and operates mainly in the United States.

American Financial Group (AFG), an insurance holding company which is focused on commercial products for businesses. The company merged with National Interstate (NATL) which was a P&C insurer specialized in passenger transportation, recreational vehicles, trucking and moving industries.

Mercury General Corp. (MCY), a P&C company which offers insurance products for private passenger automobile, commercial properties, and vehicles.

The next chart shows that Progressive is overvalued regarding its historical averages or its peers.

With an intrinsic value of $33.08 per share, the stock may be overvalued by more than 30%. As before, we still consider Progressive as overpriced.

Dividend Estimation

Progressive's dividend is paid annually in a lump sum, in an amount that is calculated on the basis of the insurance operating performance for the year. The annual variable dividend will be based on the following formula:

Source: Progressive's Dividend Policy

Based on the updated disclosed gainshare factor and different assumptions regarding the combined ratio, we have calculated an estimated dividend for three scenarios:

Source: Internal

As the dividend is strongly correlated to the operating performance, we consider the base-case combined ratio is 95%. Hence we estimate the dividend per share would be between $0.32 and $1.12 and would be rather near to $0.78.

Conclusion

The fourth quarter should be better than the third one, Progressive having been already affected by the catastrophe events. The natural disasters occurred during the third quarter should be an excellent reason to re-price the renewed and new policies. Even if Progressive succeeds to deliver a relatively strong performance in a challenging market (motor insurance segment is one of the most competitive mass insurance markets), the market valuation of the company seems to be above its intrinsic value. We consider that the intrinsic value is around $33-$34 per share. Furthermore, we expect an FY 2017 dividend of $0.78 per share.

