A Look Into Western Asset's Closed-End Funds

While some funds now attract premium prices, those prices are unjustified, and a sell-off is inevitable.

Having recently read Stanford Chemist’s insightful article on Western Asset Income Fund (PAI), I wanted to go more in depth about Western Asset as a fund manager to try to explain why PAI is attracting such a strong premium to NAV after trading at a discount for most of its history.

To do so, we should take a closer look at who Western Asset is, what funds they manage, and how the market views these funds vis-à-vis their long-term total performance.

About Western Asset

Western Asset Management Company is one of the few CEF managers based on the west coast, with headquarters in Pasadena, CA. The firm manages $428.8 billion across mutual funds, ETFs, and CEFs, with $5.98 billion of those assets in CEFs. At barely 1% of total AUM, CEFs make a relatively small portion of the firm’s business—not unlike Pimco and BlackRock. On Wall Street, Western Asset is known as a relatively sizeable player in corporate and municipal debt markets, but by no means as large or as important as BlackRock, Pimco, or Fidelity. This also contrasts with parent company Legg Mason, whose expertise extends into private and public equity.

The Funds

Of the 26 CEFs currently managed by Legg Mason, 17 carry the Western Asset brand. Several of these funds are very old by CEF standards, such as the Western Asset Income Fund, which has been active since 1973. These are:

Symbol Name Asset Class Fund Fees NAV Price %Premium/Discount EMD Western Asset Emerg Mkts Debt Emerging Market Bonds 1.52% 17.77 15.68 -11.76 EHI Western Asset Global High Inc High Yield Bonds 1.83% 11.36 10.28 -9.51 HIO Western Asset High Income Opp High Yield Bonds 0.89% 5.66 5.13 -9.36 HYI Western Asset High Yld Def Opp High Yield Bonds 0.67% 16.9 15.57 -7.87 MNP Western Asset Municipal Part Municipal Bonds 1.41% 16.58 15.34 -7.48 HIX Western Asset High Inc Fund II High Yield Bonds 1.69% 7.79 7.24 -7.06 GFY Western Asset Variable Rate Diversified Bonds 1.85% 18.33 17.24 -5.95 TLI Western Asset Corporate Loan Corporate Bonds 2.27% 11.39 10.74 -5.71 SBI Western Asset Intermediate Mun Municipal Bonds 1.21% 10.22 9.73 -4.79 GDO Western Asset Glb Corp Def Opp Corporate Bonds 1.51% 19.2 18.29 -4.74 WEA Western Asset Premier Bond Corporate Bonds 1.40% 14.57 13.93 -4.39 MHF Western Asset Muni High Income Municipal Bonds 0.66% 7.95 7.74 -2.64 MMU Western Asset Managed Muni Municipal Bonds 1.19% 13.94 14.05 0.79 IGI Western Asset IG Defined Opp Corporate Bonds 0.76% 21.04 21.26 1.05 PAI Western Asset Income Fund Corporate Bonds 0.69% 15.29 15.81 3.4 MTT Western Asset Muni Defined Opp Municipal Bonds 0.69% 21.28 22.67 6.53 DMO Western Asset Mortgage Def Opp MBS 2.58% 21.78 25.99 19.33

Current Premiums to NAV

A quick glance at these funds shows wild variation in fees and current market pricing. With only 5 funds trading at premiums (and MMU’s premium virtually non-existent), Western Asset is not comparable to Pimco in that tremendous market demand results in consistent price premiums.

There is also a tendency towards steep discounts. While the average discount is 2.95%, if we exclude DMO as an outlier, we see that the average discount for Western Asset funds is 4.34%, a bit bigger than the average CEF discount of 3.6% as of Friday, October 20. It also seems that high yield and emerging market bond funds are the most discounted. While this is unsurprising (many EM funds are heavily discounted despite strong recent returns), when we look at these funds yields the reason for EMD’s steep discount is a bit less clear.

Historical Premiums to NAV

Almost all of Western Asset’s funds are trading at smaller discounts than their historical averages:

Symbol Name Asset Class Fund Fees NAV Price %Premium/Discount Long-Term %Premium/Discount EMD Western Asset Emerg Mkts Debt Emerging Market Bonds 1.52% 17.77 15.68 -11.76 -10.8 GFY Western Asset Variable Rate Diversified Bonds 1.85% 18.33 17.24 -5.95 -8.66 EHI Western Asset Global High Inc High Yield Bonds 1.83% 11.36 10.28 -9.51 -8.18 GDO Western Asset Glb Corp Def Opp Corporate Bonds 1.51% 19.2 18.29 -4.74 -7.2 TLI Western Asset Corporate Loan Corporate Bonds 2.27% 11.39 10.74 -5.71 -7 MNP Western Asset Municipal Part Municipal Bonds 1.41% 16.58 15.34 -7.48 -6.21 HYI Western Asset High Yld Def Opp High Yield Bonds 0.67% 16.9 15.57 -7.87 -5.77 HIO Western Asset High Income Opp High Yield Bonds 0.89% 5.66 5.13 -9.36 -5.07 SBI Western Asset Intermediate Mun Municipal Bonds 1.21% 10.22 9.73 -4.79 -4.61 PAI Western Asset Income Fund Corporate Bonds 0.69% 15.29 15.81 3.4 -4.55 MHF Western Asset Muni High Income Municipal Bonds 0.66% 7.95 7.74 -2.64 -3.34 MMU Western Asset Managed Muni Municipal Bonds 1.19% 13.94 14.05 0.79 -1.82 IGI Western Asset IG Defined Opp Corporate Bonds 0.76% 21.04 21.26 1.05 -0.76 HIX Western Asset High Inc Fund II High Yield Bonds 1.69% 7.79 7.24 -7.06 0.71 DMO Western Asset Mortgage Def Opp MBS 2.58% 21.78 25.99 19.33 1.31 MTT Western Asset Muni Defined Opp Municipal Bonds 0.69% 21.28 22.67 6.53 1.41 WEA Western Asset Premier Bond Corporate Bonds 1.40% 14.57 13.93 -4.39 1.55

With average long-term (10 years or since inception, whichever is sooner) discounts of 4.06% for all but DMO and 4.39% including DMO, it’s clear that the bid is on for these funds in 2017.

It’s also interesting to note that with both historical and current discounts, there is something of a correlation between management fees and discounts, with higher-fee funds trading at bigger discounts, with the obvious exception of DMO.

Current Yields and NAV Discounts

In most cases, CEFs get heavy discounts if they yield little and tend to earn premiums if they yield more, no matter how sustainable those yields may be. This is one of the market inefficiencies that I find attractive about CEF investing.

In the case of Western Asset, however, all funds offer high yields for their asset class and, in some cases, for CEFs broadly. Thus the discount to NAV we see for EMD is not a result of a low yield, as is the case for an EM fund like the Aberdeen Emerging Market SMC Opportunities Fund (ABE). If we take a look at these funds’ current yields and their current discounts, we see little correlation:

Symbol Name Asset Class Fund Fees %Premium/Discount %Yield on NAV %Yield on Price MHF Western Asset Muni High Income Municipal Bonds 0.7% -2.64 3.85 3.95 SBI Western Asset Intermediate Mun Municipal Bonds 1.2% -4.79 3.99 4.19 PAI Western Asset Income Fund Corporate Bonds 0.7% 3.4 4.51 4.36 MTT Western Asset Muni Defined Opp Municipal Bonds 0.7% 6.53 4.74 4.45 IGI Western Asset IG Defined Opp Corporate Bonds 0.8% 1.05 4.85 4.8 MNP Western Asset Municipal Part Municipal Bonds 1.4% -7.48 4.52 4.89 MMU Western Asset Managed Muni Municipal Bonds 1.2% 0.79 5.42 5.38 GFY Western Asset Variable Rate Diversified Bonds 1.9% -5.95 5.07 5.39 WEA Western Asset Premier Bond Corporate Bonds 1.4% -4.39 5.56 5.81 TLI Western Asset Corporate Loan Corporate Bonds 2.3% -5.71 6.32 6.7 HIO Western Asset High Income Opp High Yield Bonds 0.9% -9.36 6.15 6.78 HYI Western Asset High Yld Def Opp High Yield Bonds 0.7% -7.87 6.75 7.32 GDO Western Asset Glb Corp Def Opp Corporate Bonds 1.5% -4.74 7.09 7.45 EMD Western Asset Emerg Mkts Debt Emerging Market Bonds 1.5% -11.76 6.75 7.65 EHI Western Asset Global High Inc High Yield Bonds 1.8% -9.51 7.02 7.76 HIX Western Asset High Inc Fund II High Yield Bonds 1.7% -7.06 7.55 8.12 DMO Western Asset Mortgage Def Opp MBS 2.6% 19.33 12.4 10.39

Obviously in DMO’s case, the double-digit yield has resulted in a massive premium, but EMD’s 7.7% yield is almost the most generous of the funds yet its discount is the biggest of the group. Similarly, PAI, MTT, and IGI have premiums yet yield less than 5%.

Looking at the yield on NAV column, it is clear that DMO’s dividend is unsustainable—but buyers clearly don’t care. Western Asset’s other funds, however, demonstrate rather sustainable yields on NAV relative to their asset class (roughly speaking, 8% for high yields is the start of unsustainable territory for a levered fund, while 5.5% would be a stretch for a levered muni bond fund).

Current Z-Scores and Historical Returns

I am not a fan of Z-scores as predictive indicators of CEF performance, but sometimes comparing Z-scores to historical returns is useful in determining whether a fund is overbought because investors are chasing long-term performance in the short term.

Ticker Fund Name 1yr Z-Score Long-Term CAGR DMO Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp 0.89 15.74% WEA Western Asset Premier Bond 0.19 8.98% EHI Western Asset Global High 0.57 8.81% MMU Western Asset Managed Muni 0.64 8.46% HIX Western Asset High Inc Fund II -0.27 7.90% MNP Western Asset Municipal Partners -1.38 7.31% HIO Western Asset High Income Opp 0.13 7.21% EMD Western Asset Emerg Mkts Debt 0.42 7.16% GDO Western Asset Glb Corp Def Opp 1.6 6.99% PAI Western Asset Income 1.07 6.90% IGI Western Asset IG Defined Opp 0.2 6.85% MTT Western Asset Muni Defined Opp 0.92 6.27% SBI Western Asset Intermediate Mun -0.53 5.93% GFY Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic 1.01 5.80% TLI Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund -0.95 5.54% MHF Western Asset Muni High Income 1.98 5.39% HYI Western Asset High Yld Def Opp 1.2 5.20%

Unsurprising to me, 1-yr Z-scores and 10-year CAGRs show no significant correlation (I am choosing 1yr because that’s about the period when CEFs started their strong capital inflows—there’s no clearer correlation with shorter time frames). We don’t see consistent short-term buying pressure on funds that outperform.

This chart also explains DMO’s incredible premium to NAV; investors see the incredibly strong total returns, the 10% dividend yield, and click “buy”. Of course there are other MBS-focused funds trading at a discount to NAV with better total returns and more sustainable yields, like the Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Opportunity Fund (PCI). Those funds are also attracting more scrutiny than DMO.

Long-Term Total Returns

We also do not see a clear preference for any one asset class over a long period of time, with a confined range of 10yr CAGRs (standard deviation of 0.2431) and high yield funds slightly outperforming corporate bond funds, which slightly outperform municipal bond funds:

Symbol Name Asset Class Long-Term CAGR GDO Western Asset Glb Corp Def Opp Corporate Bonds 6.99% IGI Western Asset IG Defined Opp Corporate Bonds 6.85% PAI Western Asset Income Fund Corporate Bonds 6.90% TLI Western Asset Corporate Loan Corporate Bonds 5.54% WEA Western Asset Premier Bond Corporate Bonds 8.98% GFY Western Asset Variable Rate Diversified Bonds 5.80% EMD Western Asset Emerg Mkts Debt Emerging Market Bonds 7.16% EHI Western Asset Global High Inc High Yield Bonds 8.81% HIO Western Asset High Income Opp High Yield Bonds 7.21% HIX Western Asset High Inc Fund II High Yield Bonds 7.90% HYI Western Asset High Yld Def Opp High Yield Bonds 5.20% DMO Western Asset Mortgage Def Opp MBS 15.74% MHF Western Asset Muni High Income Municipal Bonds 5.39% MMU Western Asset Managed Muni Municipal Bonds 8.46% MNP Western Asset Municipal Part Municipal Bonds 7.31% MTT Western Asset Muni Defined Opp Municipal Bonds 6.27% SBI Western Asset Intermediate Mun Municipal Bonds 5.93%

Considering the descending risk/reward profile of munis to corporate debt to high yield debt, this is unsurprising. Also considering DMO’s focus on MBSs and the fact that it IPO’d in February 2010, its outsized returns are more a result of the fund’s age than any unique outperformance of the asset class or fund’s management.

Charting these returns on a graph versus indices is also instructive in determining whether these funds can and are delivering alpha.

Starting with corporate bond funds (and including GFY), we see these funds have easily beaten the index fund iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD):

While it isn’t exactly fair to compare DMO and EMD to the SPDR Barclays High Yield ETF (JNK), I suspect many investors would consider the latter as a passive fund for their speculative and/or high-risk credit allocations, which accurately describes MBSs and EM debt. Interestingly, HIO, EMD, and HYI are underperformers (bearing in mind the apples-to-oranges comparison with regards to EMD):

Finally, all funds have handily beaten the iShares National Municipal Bond ETF (MUB) over the long term. Note the most active fund (MMU) and similarly aggressive MNP are the biggest winners by an extremely wide margin:

Conclusions

A quick assessment of Western Asset’s funds demonstrates that most deliver alpha and beat their benchmarks, most offer relatively sustainable dividend yields, and most are “earning their keep”—that is, providing superior returns despite their fees (which diverge from one another quite extremely).

We originally jumped into these funds to determine the cause of PAI’s current premium to NAV. The data indicates there is no discernible cause—it isn’t driven by the asset class, the fund’s relative outperformance compared to other Western Asset funds, and it isn’t the result of the market’s affection for Western Asset as a fund manager (unlike Pimco). I must conclude that the fund inflows are random and arbitrary, supporting Stanford Chemist’s sell recommendation.

More broadly, however, is the issue of Western Asset’s funds on offer. There are a variety of desirable and interesting funds priced at discounts to NAV that investors could consider, while discounting the naïve premium price of DMO and the recent inscrutable premium price of PAI as aberrations that will be repriced when the market eventually makes these funds more efficient.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long EHI, HYI, HIX, WEA, and PCI.