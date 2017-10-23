AmTrust Financial Services From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

Researching AFSI has convinced me that it might not be such a terrible idea.

Shoot me now because I might be breaking one of my cardinal rules.

While searching for newly issued preferred opportunities, I came upon AmTrust Financial Services' (AFSI) preferred offerings and figured that I'd check them out in spite of the fact that all are non-cumulative, which is normal for insurance companies. I accomplished this by utilizing Hp's suggested Preferred Search Application, which can be downloaded from that link.

As usual, I will do the research as I write.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of an AFSI preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type AFSI in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:

Here we learn that ASFI is a large multi-national insurance holding company that offers property and casualty insurance and a wide variety of other types of insurance coverage.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that AFSI offers a number of preferreds ranging in coupon rates from 6.75% to 7.75% and a single 7.25% note.

Let's click on AFSI-E, chosen because I usually choose the preferred that offers the highest coupon note:

I don't like it because it's a non-cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that its payments are suspended, they do not accumulate and are not owed the shareholder and will not be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. I don't even think the company will suffer sanctions or restrictions if the preferred payments are suspended. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds, but in certain instances, it might not be such a bad idea.

These shares are callable on 3/15/21 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means your dividends are secure for at least 4 years.

It pays a yearly dividend of 1.9375, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.484375 on 3/15, 6/15, 9/15, and 12/15.

At the time of its IPO, 3/8/16, these shares were unrated by Moodys and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:



It displays how AFSI performed over the past 5-years. As far as I'm concerned, it has not performed well of late, but its shares ended the 5-year period at a slightly higher price than they had begun it.

On a more positive note, for the past 5-years, although all are not shown above, DividendInvestor.com illustrates that AFSI has consistently increased its common dividend year over year. This is apparently a very healthy canary in the coal mine.

Let's take a peek at AFSI's Finviz financial highlights.



Its market cap is $2.75 billion. It earned $180.50 million on sales of $5.89 billion. Its B/S value is $15.22 and D/E a negligible 0.53. However, YTD is has lost -48.79% in value.

Now let's consider a preferred investment in this company. At present, I suggest a watch and wait because I have a feeling that in a short period of time we might be able to pick up some tremendous bargains simply because of the downward trend of its common shares, which if this trend continues will certainly further negatively affect its preferred share values. This might also be accelerated because of the recent massive destruction caused by hurricanes and the California forest fires.

The following screenshot is taken from the new non-cumulative page I set up on my IB trading platform, which I intend to monitor for any attractive entry bids as they come available.

I provided the yearly dividend payments of each preferred under the notes column. The last column contains Friday's closing prices. To figure the yield of each all you need do is divide the yearly dividend by the price to figure the effective yield at that price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.