Sand In My Shoes - Adding Some AT&T On The Recent Pullback

However, these are short term effects and the overall story is still solid in my opinion.

They will have a worse Q3 report than many people originally expected due to effects from the hurricanes and earthquake in Mexico.

If the story has not changed, is now a good time to be adding to my position?

The stock of AT&T has had a little trouble lately, and the question I asked myself was if the fundamental story had changed.

AT&T (T) is a huge part of many people’s dividend growth portfolios with most of the other authors I regularly read considering it a pillar of their portfolio. With my initial position I was really just nibbling around the edges. With my most recent addition it now constitutes right around 10% of my portfolio.

When I made my initial purchase, the yield was 5.04%. The most recent purchase I made when T had a 5.37% yield. And since I’m terrible at picking the bottom of a stock, it has an even higher yield as I type this. Also, this stock currently pays a dividend of $0.49 per share per quarter, but this payment on November 1 will be the fourth quarterly payment at its current rate. AT&T is a dividend champion, meaning they have raised their quarterly payout each year for the past 25 years or more. They currently have a string of 33 years and every expectation is there will be a 34th increase, probably announced this week. Recent history and current fundamentals suggest the dividend increase will not be anything to write home about, but it should still be an increase.

One of the concerns many people have with AT&T at this time is their balance sheet, specifically the amount of debt. At the time of their last annual report, they had $114B in long term debt. While I share this concern, looking at the amount of free cash flow that AT&T generates does alleviate some of it for me. Recently they have added a lot more debt preparing for the upcoming Time Warner (TWX) acquisition/merger. Assuming the TWX deal goes through they will add even more. The amount of debt AT&T has is one reason the dividend hike is expected to be modest.

The five year growth rate of the dividend is 2.2%. Last year the dividend hike was from $0.48 to $0.49 per share per quarter. It is likely not prudent to raise the dividend by a huge amount given their debt service costs and the fact that soon there will be a lot more T shares on which they will have to pay dividends. The TWX merger calls for more than $40 billion in stock (roughly 15% of the current number of shares outstanding) to be issued to current TWX shareholders. So caution in the size of the increase is warranted. But even if the hike is only a penny (a 2.04% increase), the yield will increase to about 5.6% if the price of T were to remain the same.

Analyzing the TWX merger

Almost exactly one year ago, AT&T announced they were acquiring Time Warner. I can’t say it better than this, because AT&T probably paid an army of marketing professionals to write it, so I’ll just quote it here:

The deal combines Time Warner's vast library of content and ability to create new premium content that connects with audiences around the world, with AT&T's extensive customer relationships, world’s largest pay TV subscriber base and leading scale in TV, mobile and broadband distribution. Source

Under the terms of the deal, which could close any month now, existing TWX shareholders will receive $107.50 in cash and AT&T stock - $53.75 per share in cash and depending on the price of AT&T stock, they will either receive 1.437 shares of T or 1.3 shares. At the present price, TWX shareholders will receive 1.437 shares.

According to Seeking Alpha, the number of TWX shares outstanding is 777.8M. This means the total cash needed is $41.8B and the number of new AT&T shares issued will be 1.12 billion shares.

AT&T originally set up a $40B bridge financing facility for the transaction. In July they closed a $22.5B bond offering, which should be the final piece of funding they need to close the deal since they had nearly $26B in cash at the end of June. Also at the end of June they had almost $133B in long term debt, so if you add the recent $22.5B bond offering you can see why some people are nervous. They will also assume TWX net debt of about $22-23 billion.

A quick look at quarterly numbers

A few weeks ago AT&T did reiterate their full year capex and free cash flow guidance, while also warning that the hurricanes and the earthquake in Mexico would take about $0.02 off of their earnings per share and $90 million of revenue. "Ninety million?! Whoa, that's a lot!" you might say.

Well, yes. But in their most recent quarter ending June 30 they had revenues of just under $40B, and EBITDA of $14B. They earned $0.64 per share. For this upcoming quarter their revenues are expected to exceed $40B and they are expected to earn $0.73 per share according to analysts’ consensus. Their free cash flow last quarter was $3.7B and their expected free cash flow for 2017 is $18B. Their dividend currently costs AT&T about $3B per quarter, meaning the payout ratio is very close to 70%. The assumption is the Time Warner deal will be accretive to free cash flow, and I will be interested to see what those numbers look like assuming the deal closes.

It's all about cash

There is one main reason a lot of dividend growth portfolios contain AT&T, and that is because owning a lot of shares of AT&T means you get lots of cash each and every quarter. In addition, for the last 33 years you got more cash each quarter than you got last year. I rounded out my position to an even 100 shares, which means if my assumption is correct and AT&T raises the dividend to $0.50, next year I will get $200 in dividends. That's not bad on my cost basis of just under $3,800.

Since this portfolio is a chunk of retirement money for me, my goal is to grow the income the portfolio throws off from dividends so the fetching Mrs. Soule and I can live comfortably. AT&T is very good at sending cash to the pockets of their owners, and until I need the cash to pay bills I will keep investing the cash they send me in other dividend growth stocks, or possibly (probably) in some more AT&T in the future.

Sand in Shoes Portfolio with More T

Below you can see what the portfolio looks like with the 44 shares of T added to the mix:

And here are the new sector weightings. As you can see I now have nearly 10% in the Telecom sector.

Consumer Discretionary 9.1% Consumer Staples 4.3% Energy 9.5% Financials 27.3% Health 12.7% Industrials 4.9% Materials 0.0% REIT 10.7% Technology 7.1% Telecom 9.9% Utilities 3.9% Cash 0.6% 100.0%

Conclusion

AT&T is now a "full position" in my portfolio. However, the company reports earnings after the bell on October 24. Depending on what happens to the price of the stock, do not be surprised if I add perhaps another 50 shares later this week. Of course, whether or not I take that action will not depend solely on the price of the stock after the earnings report - it will also depend on the content of the earnings report and the earnings conference call.

If I feel the difficulties they are experiencing are short-term in nature, and long term the company is well positioned to continue to generate cash and as a result pay their shareholders a large and ever increasing dividend then I am extremely interested in owning a larger piece of the company.

As always, thank you for reading and good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG, AMGN, BAC, BLK, C, CSCO, HD, HRL, MMM, MMP, OHI, SO, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.