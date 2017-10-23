Can Apple's Loss Become Google's Gain?

A few days ago, I argued that Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 8 series was probably a decoy and iPhone X and iPhone 7 were really the products the company was trying to sell. Although still early days, recent reports seem to confirm this theory. Apple's latest pricing strategy in some measure is a replica of the past. In 2014, it tried to segment its user base by introducing the iPhone 6 Plus at a $120 premium. In its endeavor to capture the more affluent and technophile smartphone user base with the iPhone X, Apple seems to have exposed a chink in its armor - a weak product in the $649 - $849 price band. The Pixel 2 series sells near that range and is as good if not better than the iPhone 8, opening up the game for Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) to make some decent gains next year.

Defining the market

The shrinking divergence in the user experience of premium Android phones and the iPhone is a key reason why I think Apple may taste limited success with its latest maneuvering on pricing. Remember the time when the iPhone had a clear edge over its Android peers? Well, it is hard to say that today. This is especially true in the $649 - $849 segment where the iPhone is pitted against some really good smartphones. The iPhone X probably offers a different user experience but it also comes at a steeper cost. We are therefore narrowing this analysis for phones within the $649 - $849 segment.

Based on the segment defined above, I have shortlisted a relatively similar set of phones. I say "relatively similar" because if you look at the reviews of these smartphones there is no consistency in how they are ranked. It differs from one reviewer to another. Note that I am not segmenting phones based on the their storage capacity. The manufacturers price them that way.

Storage 32 GB 64 GB 128 GB 256 GB iPhone 8 $699 $849 iPhone 8+ $799 $949 Pixel 2 $649 $749 Pixel 2 XL $849 $949 Samsung S8 $725 Samsung S8+ $825 iPhone 7 $549 $649 iPhone 7+ $669 $769

A key question one may ask is whether I'm ignoring the loyal brand buyers in this analysis. It is a fair question but look at it from the vantage point of the Pixel 2 series. The Pixel has to penetrate the more fickle consumer base before appealing to the blind believers of Apple. How big can this consumer segment be? The Pixel entered the market last year and showed that even under its flawed distribution architecture, it could find more than a million users willing to test a new brand (considering Pixel as a new brand and ignoring the Nexus lineup). And as the perception of improvement from new product cycles drop, I think this flaky market has room to become wider. In the short to medium term, who wins the market share of less devoted fans becomes the difference between an earnings beat and an earnings miss. In the long run, consequences could be fairly serious.

Google has a dominant strategy for the Pixel 2

When we look at the pricing and the way Google segments the Pixel lineup, it is clear that it follows a dominant strategy for Pixel 2. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are essentially the same phones with different screen sizes. Similarly the preference for Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) S8 and S8 plus largely boil down to how big your hands are. The features of iPhone 8 plus, on the other hand, are better than that of the iPhone 8. When we look at the pricing in the 64 GB internal storage capacity, the Pixel 2 offers a better features to price payoff relative to the S8 and the iPhone 8 series. Pixel 2 also has a dominant payoff against the iPhone 7 series. The dominant payoff is in the form of better features, attribute of being a new model, higher internal storage capacity (against 32 GB) and the complimentary Google Home Mini being offered along with the phone.

Samsung S8 has a dominant strategy for large screen devices

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 5.8" screen size which is almost as large as the Pixel 2 XL (6") and bigger than the iPhone 8 plus (5.5"). With the flexibility of an expandable memory, the S8's price point is a dominant strategy against consumers only considering larger sized models. As seen in the table above this dominance increases as the internal storage capacity of iPhone 8 plus and Pixel XL increase.

Interestingly there also is a clear loser in the game where only larger screen sized phones are in contention. And that is the Pixel XL. I say interesting because Google is the last to launch its products. The pricing strategy of its competitors is revealed to it before the Pixel launch. Is the company intentionally trying to suppress demand for the Pixel XL? Does that highlight a problem within its distribution architecture? Given how secretive Google is, I doubt if we will ever know.

Conclusion

If there was a year where the Pixel could get a bump in market share purely because of an easier competitive landscape this is probably it. It's not that Google will have smooth sailing as there are a few home-grown problems of its own. A phone persistently out-of-stock won't sell well and to that end Google shareholders may hope that the firm does not encounter the supply chain problems that cropped up last year.

