Stitch Fix Files To Raise $100 Million In U.S. IPO

Investors should be cautious about the transferability of its business model from younger demographics to the wider population.

Given the firm's dramatic revenue growth and capital efficiency, I expect to see a highly valued IPO.

Stitch Fix sells clothing using its proprietary data process combined with personal stylists for each customer.

Clothing seller Stitch Fix has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although that number may be a placeholder figure.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its class A common stock.

The company provides an online-based personal clothing shopping and styling service customized for each client.

We don’t know the proposed terms of the IPO, but I expect to see a valuation above $3 billion given the firm’s revenues, growth rate and capital efficiency.

San Francisco, CA-based Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 to provide personal shopping service that combines the use of data and personal stylists to deliver clothing and accessory items direct to the consumer.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Katrina Lake, who previously managed the blogger platform at Polyvore, which is a fashion eCommerce company and served as an associate at The Parthenon Group, which is a consulting firm.

Below is an early interview video of Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake:

The firm strives to understand each customer’s taste and style over the course of a membership using a combination of human stylists and data algorithms.

Stitch’s service includes personalized shipments of apparel, shoes and accessories, which are selected by hand-selected by Stitch Fix stylists. Clients have the option of automatic shipments after filling out a style profile.

Market and Competition

Stitch Fix is a part of the eCommerce subscription box industry. According to research conducted by Shorr Packaging, visits to subscription box websites have grown from 722,000 visits in 2013 to 21.4 million in 2016, representing a 3,000% increase.

The market for clothing by subscription box is varied and fragmented. Competitors that provide subscription box clothing include:

ThredUp

Urbane Box

Trunk Club

Thrift Fix

Natalie Attired

Wantable

Five Four Club

Financials and IPO Details

Stitch Fix’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Dramatic topline revenue increase, although at a decreasing rate

High and stable gross margin

Positive cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past four years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Stitch Fix S-1)

Revenue

FYE 2017: $977 million, 34% increase vs. prior

2016: $730 million, 113% increase vs. prior

2015: $343 million, 370% increase vs. prior

2014: $73 million

Gross Margin (%)

FYE 2017: 44%

2016: 44%

2015: 42%

2014: 35%

Cash Flow From Operations

FYE 2017: $39 million cash flow from operations

2016: $45 million cash flow from operations

As of July 29, 2017, the company had $111 million in cash and $153 million in total liabilities.

Stitch Fix intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its class A common stock.

For each Class B share, shareholders will have ten votes vs. one vote for Class A shares.

The firm’s institutional shareholders are Baseline Ventures, Benchmark Capital Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners, and it has raised only $42.5 million in investment capital to date, which indicates extremely high capital efficiency.

Stitch Fix says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Increase capitalization and financial flexibility Create a public market for Class A common stock Acquire complementary businesses, products, services or technologies General corporate purposes including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures

Listed managers of the IPO include Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, Piper Jaffray, Stifel and William Blair.

Commentary

Stitch Fix is a standout performer in the subscription retail industry.

Its financial growth is nothing short of tremendous as it looks to exceed $1 billion in revenue in FYE 2018.

Gross margins are high and stable, and the firm is CFFO positive.

One-to-one personalization, or mass customization, is the holy grail of retailing because it provides clients with a customized approach to clothing style discovery and purchase.

It began with a women’s apparel focus and then expanded more recently into menswear, maternity and other subcategories.

Stitch Fix is in a great part of the online market - apparel is the fastest growing segment of online commerce. But that growth means that other retailers are gunning for it, as evidenced by Walmart’s (WMT) numerous apparel acquisitions of younger brands and Amazon’s (AMZN) rumored eyeing of several clothing brands.

Although I’m impressed with its growth rate, I can’t help but wonder whether its historical focus on younger demographics who are willing to try out new services and pay a subscription for clothing will fail to transfer over to older demographics not interested in that business model.

If it does fail to appeal to older demographics, customer acquisition costs will rise dramatically, and the business model may suffer.

We don’t yet know the proposed valuation or price per share, although, given the firm’s revenues and growth rate, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the company raise more than the $100 million placeholder figure and a valuation above $3 billion.

When we know more details, I’ll provide a final opinion.

