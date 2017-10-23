Tesla And EV Market Share Update

In my last article, I looked at Tesla's (TSLA) market share in various segments and Tesla was holding up well. With numbers from Inside EVs for Q3, things look even better now. In spite of the competition, Tesla maintains the top spot in EV and Plugin market share and maintains strong share in the auto segments that it competes in.

The source data for all charts comes from InsideEVs and Good Car Bad Car.

The Tesla Model S

Here is the Model S market share among large luxury sedans:

Some folks consider the Model S a mid-size sedan. Here is the Model S market share if it counts as one:

Here is the Model S market share among EVs:

Even as more EVs (mainly the Model X and the GM (GM) Chevy Bolt) join the ranks, the Model S commands over a quarter of the market and outsells the Chevy Bolt which sells at half the price.

Model S Plugin market share:

Tesla Model X

Here is the Model X market share in the mid-size SUV segment:

However, the Model X is bigger than many mid-size SUVs and is priced similar to the large SUV segment. Here is the market share if it counts as one:

Model X EV market share:

Model X plugin market share:

Tesla Brand

Here is Tesla's share of the total luxury market:

Basically, Tesla in the overall luxury market is transitioning into the early adopters from the innovators with only two models:

Here is Tesla's market share in EVs:

Here is Tesla's market share in all plugins:

With the upcoming Model 3, Tesla's luxury market share is poised to explode. It will also help Tesla to gain even more market share in both EVs and plugins.

The Competition

My previous article included the words "onslaught of competition". This prompted people asking me what exactly the competition was. Here is a list of plugins introduced recently, all of which have failed to make a dent in Tesla's position:

BMW 530e

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Mini Countryman PHV

Volvo XC60 PHEV

Cadillac CT6 PHV

Honda (NYSE:HMC) Clarity Electric

Toyota (NYSE:TM) Prius Prime

BMW 330e

Chevy Bolt

Mercedes GLE 550e

Mercedes c350e

BMW 740e

Here is the state of the plugin market in 2017:

Here is the state of the EV market:

Plugins and the Total Car Market

So far plugin vehicles are a very small but fast growing part of the car market:

Here is how EV's are doing among plugins:

This is to be expected as most of the "competition" listed above consists of plugin cars. EVs still managed to hold on to more than half the market. I expect the Tesla Model 3 to change all that next year and electric cars will grow significantly as a percent of plugins.

As someone who drives an EV (a Nissan Leaf) and is on the wait list for a Tesla Model 3, I firmly believe in the superiority of electric vehicles. Eventually electric vehicles will win the war. Almost every auto brand is expected to launch electric cars by the end of the decade and here is a projection for electric car sales in the US:

While this might look optimistic, this is not not the case at all. It assumes 5 million EV sales in 2030. If auto sales continue at their current pace, over 25 million cars will be sold in 2030. Of these I assume 1/3rd will be plugin and 60% of those will be purely electric. Once again, this is a very pessimistic projection. In my opinion, by 2030, plugins will make a majority of the market and EVs will command more than 60% of the plugin market.

Conclusion

Currently Tesla has a massive lead in selling electric vehicles along with building the infrastructure and manufacturing capability for both. In spite of 12 new plugins introduced, Tesla's market share has barely budged down. The Model 3 will put Tesla back to growing market share early next year at the latest. Currently Tesla bears may have something to rejoice in the short term as the Model 3 ramp is having issues with production. As soon as that ends, Tesla may have an insurmountable lead in electric vehicles over at least the luxury competition.

As long as other manufacturers try to command a price premium for electric cars over conventional ICE vehicles, they stand at a competitive disadvantage to Tesla. As other manufacturers attempt to source batteries, form consortiums for charging, lobby governments to loosen fuel economy standards, Tesla is speeding ahead and the others dig themselves a deeper hole to fall in. Seriously, would you consider buying an electric vehicle from a manufacturer that says or does this or this or this.

While electric vehicles are currently a small segment of the total auto market, they are fast growing and any manufacturer that doesn't join the bandwagon is likely to suffer in the next decade. While a lot of time has been spent by the most prolific writers who cover Tesla on picking out small negative details, the big picture remains intact. While other automakers think they might be competing with Tesla with their plugin vehicles, they clearly are lagging with no end in sight. If like me you believe that electric cars are the future, there is only one auto stock worth owning: Tesla.

