London Gold And Silver In The Wake Of Brexit - Follow The Metal

While gold and silver trade on futures exchanges all over the world, the most active and liquid futures contracts are in the United States on the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Gold and silver have long histories as both commodities and means of exchange or currencies. These hard assets have been stores of wealth and safe havens during periods of fear and uncertainty. The precious metals have served as instruments that facilitate flight during times of war and political change. In the twentieth century, the two metals still provided value and security for many currencies around the world through gold and silver standards that provided backing for paper money. However, in today’s world, the notes printed by governments around the world depend on the full faith and credit of the countries that print the money for their value. At the same time, gold remains one of the most important foreign currency assets in the world as central banks around the globe hold the metal. When central banks report their assets, they classify their gold holdings as foreign exchange reserves.

Gold and silver have served a myriad of functions over thousands of years. They are money, ornaments via jewelry, and both have industrial uses. However, gold and silver continue to hold an exceptional place in our world as hard money assets. When it comes to the physical market for these precious metals, the hub of the international market is in London. The values of gold and silver transcend borders and are in many ways global means of exchange. The 2016 Brexit vote and ongoing divorce negotiations between the U.K. and Europe are a rejection of globalism which could threaten the position of London as the center of the international precious metals market.

London is the hub of the international gold and silver markets

London is the world’s center of trading for physical allocated and unallocated gold and silver. Allocated precious metals are owned by individuals or governments with specific bar numbers and weights while unallocated gold and silver is a book entry at a bullion broker that represents physical metal. London is the worldwide hub for trading over the counter gold and silver, and each day, the prices of both metals are “fixed” by the primary bullion dealers that make their homes in the capital of the United Kingdom. The Bank of England regulated the London bullion market, and most central banks buy and sell the precious metals in the London market. Additionally, vaults in London hold more than 7,000 tons of gold and 32,000 tons of silver worth more than $320 billion. The precious metals are hidden away in vaults managed by the Bank of England, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), Standard Bank (OTCPK:SBGOF), and other primary bullion dealers. Considering that the United States is the world’s biggest gold holding nation with 8,133.5 tons and Germany is second with 3,381 tons, the amount in London vaults represents a large percentage of holding in the world. Moreover, since central banks are major participants in the international gold business, London has served as a hub for trading and storage for many years.

When London was just another city within the European Union, the future of its position of a leadership role the precious metals market was never in question. However, Brexit could be changing the future of the city as the international hub and storage location of choice for many central banks.

Brexit is causing financial businesses to move

Brexit is a very ugly divorce with the European Union in Brussels and Frankfurt looking to punish the U.K. for their leaving the Union. Many of the major banks have already begun moving major centers from London to other European cities because of coming restrictions. However, given its long history as the center of bullion dealing, it is unlikely that gold and silver trading hubs will move to Frankfurt, Paris, or another European city. In fact, the only other traditional candidate in Europe for precious metals would be Zurich, the hub of platinum group metals trading. Like the U.K., citizens of Switzerland voted against joining the Union in three separate referendums in 1992, 1997, and 2001. Meanwhile, banks continue to relocate employees from London to other European capital cities as the final divorce nears.

Central banks store lots of gold in London

The biggest and most active participants in the global gold market are the central banks. Together, they hold over 32,000 tons which are around 18% of all of the gold ever mined in the history of the world. While some of the gold held by countries remains within their borders, many like to diversify geopolitical risk by storing gold in vaults in other friendly countries around the globe. The U.S. Federal Reserve holds lots of gold as a custodian for other nations as does the Reserve Bank of Australia. However, it is the Bank of England and bullion dealers in London that is one of the major depositories for central bank gold around the world. Time will tell if Brexit results in a change in the status and other European nations will repatriate their holdings away from the U.K. capital. However, one of the reasons why London is a major storage center for bullion is its position as the trading hub. When central banks chose to mobilize their reserves by lending or participating in buying or selling programs, it is critical for them to have a stockpile in the city that is the hub for trading for liquidity and secrecy purposes, and so far, London has maintained that position. The bottom line when it comes to the future of London as the world’s capital for gold and silver trading is its ability to keep the metal within the U.K.

The London Bullion Market Association is working hard to change the ways the market operates as it has been a secretive business that has lacked transparency seen in many other markets.

Transparency is critical for keeping the precious metals business in the U.K. - Or is it?

Central banks around the world have depended on the secretive nature of the London Bullion market when it comes to their confidential transactions. After all, a huge buying or selling program by a central bank could move the price of gold or silver dramatically and cause significant financial harm to the buyer or seller. A perfect example lies with the British themselves. Their well-publicized sale, in the interest of transparency, of half their reserves in the late 1990s and early 2000s, caused the price of gold to drop to the lowest level since the 1970s when the yellow metal fell to a bottom of $252.50 in July 1999 and remained below $300 until 2002. After the U.K. gold 50% of their holdings, the price of gold exploded to the upside leaving many government and central bank officials with egg on their faces.

Over decades, huge quantities of the precious metals have traded through the daily fixings which operate on anonymity. Additionally, the over-the-counter trading in gold and silver on an unallocated basis has afforded major market participants, including central banks, supranational institutions, and large pools of capital to trade gold and silver in a non-transparent environment. However, these days, that runs counter to the trend of increased regulation and transparency.

The London Bullion Market Association has teamed with Boat Services Limited to create a trade reporting platform that would comply with regulators demands for transparency. The World Gold Council has been working with the London Metals Exchange, which is now owned by the Chinese, to create LME Precious, another over-the-counter trading platform, and some of the major bullion dealers are working together with Autilla Inc. to do the same. Meanwhile, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Intercontinental Exchange are both working to facilitate more transparency in the bullion markets. At the same time, the Tokyo Commodities Exchange also operates a liquid gold futures contract, and China is the world’s leading consumer of gold, putting it in a position to attract business in the precious metals arena in the years ahead. In the wake of the Libor scandal and questions about collusion during the gold and silver fixings over recent years, things are going to need to change in London, or they will see their business in the precious metals migrate to other areas of the world.

London dealers need to change their ways

London is going to need to change the way it does business dramatically to keep the precious metals business within its city. However, responding to the trends towards more regulation in the gold and silver over-the-counter markets creates a double-edged sword. Central banks have been on the leading edge of demand for more transparency, but they like to operate anonymously when it comes to their market operations. I ran a bullion trading business in London during the late 1980s, and early 1990s for Salomon Inc. and many of our central bank customers wanted to conduct their many lending, buying, and selling programs under a shroud of secrecy.

Meanwhile, there are many other financial capitals, exchanges, and companies that would love to beckon the profitable and highly active gold and silver trading business away from the shores of the United Kingdom. All over Europe, the bad taste from Brexit is likely to make that desire strong. There is no question that the operation of financial markets will change dramatically over coming years as a result of Brexit from the European Union. When it comes to the gold and silver market, following the metal will determine if London keeps control for the future. If gold and silver storage facilities in other countries begin to attract deposits at the expense of London, we will likely see the traditional hub for trading lose its competitive edge.

One thing to keep in mind is that technology is changing all markets, and it will not be long before trading and bids and offers in markets across all asset classes are made robotically. The bullion markets are about to undergo a significant change where those who demand transparency will develop platforms and those who require secrecy may go underground. It will not be long before blockchain technology shows up in the international gold and silver markets. After all, before Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies, it was only gold and silver that was the global means of exchange that central banks could regulate but not control supplies. The cryptocurrencies have both properties as they fly below the radar of control by central banks and regulators. When trying to figure out how to retain the international bullion business in London, the LBMA should look towards Bitcoin and blockchain technology as a potential solution, or they may quickly see the business slip through their fingers. As physical markets, the best way to watch the future of the bullion market evolution is to watch the metal and where it flows over the coming months and years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.