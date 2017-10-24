A Perfect Bullish Storm For Lumber

The lumber futures market that trades on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is a highly illiquid instrument. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. NYMEX crude oil futures have an open interest of over 2 million contracts, and the metric in NYMEX natural gas stands at over 1.37 million contracts. COMEX gold has an open interest of almost 530,000 contracts, and in COMEX copper the metric stands at just over 305,000 contracts. All of these exchanges are divisions of the CME, and all offer market participants a high degree of liquidity allowing buyers and sellers to enter and exit long and short positions easily with tight bid-offer spreads making the cost of hedging, speculations, investment and all other market activities attractive. When it comes to the lumber futures market, dating back to 1972, the highest level of open interest was at 14,403 total contracts in 2008, and today the metric stands at only 6,823. Therefore, lumber is an illiquid market compared to the many other commodities that trade in the futures arena. However, lumber is a critical building block of infrastructure, and the price of futures is a significant benchmark when it comes to understanding economic conditions. Just like base metals, minerals, and energy commodities, lumber is an essential for construction and economic expansion.

The highest for wood price since 2004

The price of lumber has been in a bull market since hitting bottom in late September 2015 at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of CME lumber futures highlights, the price of lumber has been moving steadily higher since the September 2015 lows and is now trading at over $400 per 1,000 board feet. Source: CQG

As the long-term quarterly chart illustrates, lumber futures rose above technical resistance at the $399.80 per 1,000 board feet level in April 2017 and is now trading at the highest price since 2004 as it recently hit a high of $435.60 on Monday, October 23. The next level of critical resistance stands at $464 the 2004 high and at $493.50 per 1,000 board feet, the 1993 peak which was the highest level dating all the way back to 1972.

Three factors have created a perfect bullish storm for the price of lumber over recent months.

New home construction caused a rally

The rally in the price of lumber commenced back in late 2015 as economic conditions improved following years of historically low-interest rates after the 2008 financial crisis. In the United States, the housing and mortgage-backed securities debacle in 2008 caused the prices of residential real estate to plunge from lofty levels. Demand for housing declined because of uncertainty about the future of the economy. In response to the crisis and to avoid a prolonged recession, or worse, the U.S. central bank slashed interest rates to historically low level, and the Fed Funds short-term rate fell to zero percent. Additionally, the Fed instituted a program of quantitative easing which caused longer-term rates to drop to unprecedentedly low levels. The central bank policy aimed at inhibiting savings and encouraging borrowing and spending to stimulate economic conditions. Low-interest rates sparked a boom in new home construction and the demand for wood, which is an essential ingredient in home building, began to increase. New home construction across the United States in an environment of the lowest interest rates in history provided support for lumber. While rates have increased and the Fed is now reducing their swollen balance sheet, mortgage rates for qualified buyers remain at attractive levels, and the construction boom continues across many areas of the United States.

Storms starting in August increased demand

In late August and September, a pair of hurricane storms that hit Texas, Louisiana, and Florida caused demand for wood to spike as many homeowners scrambled to cover windows with wood as the category four and five hurricanes approached coastal areas. At least three storms devastated areas in the three states and also wreaked havoc across many islands in the Caribbean. In the aftermath of the storms, many homes suffered catastrophic damage which means that they must be rebuilt from scratch. As the home building boom continues across the United States, the need to rebuild existing damaged homes has added to demand for wood over recent months and has sent the price of lumber soaring. While economics and low-interest rates ignited the bull market in wood futures, Mother Nature’s wrath via Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Jose have exacerbated the situation.

Fires launched the price to multiyear highs

Most recently, fires in Northern California that reduced many homes in Sonoma and Napa to ashes has reignited the price of wood. These wealthy regions in the wine country will need to be replaced, and the demand for two-by-fours and other wood products is now increasing once again. In the wake of the fires in California, the price of lumber futures has rallied to new highs.

It has been nothing short of a perfect storm for the price of wood since September 2015, and since late August, widespread storms and fires have pushed the price of the industrial commodity to the highest level in thirteen years. As demand continues to rise, it is possible we will see the price climb even higher and approach or move through the 1993 peak.

At the same time, lumber is not the only industrial commodity that is rallying these days as the perfect storm for lumber has occurred at a time when other construction building blocks are moving to the upside.

Industrial commodities continue to move to the upside

The Chinese Party Congress that began on October 18 sparked buying in many industrial raw material markets. Base metals and oil have moved higher over recent months. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of COMEX copper futures illustrates, the price of the red metal has moved from lows of $1.9355 in January 2016 to its recent peak at $3.2595 per pound on October 16, 2017. Copper traded at just under $2.90 per pound on September 22 and exploded to the highest price since 2014 over recent sessions during the lead up to the Chinese Party Congress. At the same time, base metals including copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin, have been the best performing sector of the commodities market of 2017 posting a better than 16% gain through the first three-quarters of the year. Source: CQG

At the same time, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures has moved from $26.05 per barrel in February 2016 to just under the $52 per barrel level as the price of the energy commodity has doubled since the 2016 lows. Oil traded to a low of $42.05 on June 21 and has since moved almost $10 to the upside as the demand for industrial commodities has increased.

The bottom line is that lumber is not alone and other industrial raw material prices are moving to the upside. Meanwhile, Mother Nature has created some of the best fundamentals for the wood market these days.

Unlike many other industrial raw materials, lumber is not a tradeable commodity because of the lack of liquidity in the futures arena. However, there are ways to participate in the ascent of the wood market for those who believe it is heading for a peak above all-time highs dating back to 1993 on a confluence of bullish events. Source: Barchart

WOOD, the Ishares Global Timber and Forestry ETF, is trading at multi-year highs but is likely to keep moving higher alongside the price of lumber futures. Source: Barchart

CUT, the Guggenheim MSCI Global Timber EFT is also at highs but is likely to reflect future price action in the lumber market. Source: Barchart

Finally, Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is a real estate investment trust that owns timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers, and real estate in the United States and has long-term licenses in Canada. WY is trading around the $35 per share level which is well below its 2007 high at $87.09, likely because of trade issues between the U.S. and Canada.

Lumber closed on Monday, October 23 at $435.60 per 1,000 board feet which was a new high and the highest price since 2004. While all industrial raw material prices are moving to the upside over recent months, lumber could have the best fundamentals out there because of Mother Nature’s wrath which has turbocharged the price of the industrial commodity. Lumber could have its sights set on all-time highs over just under $500 per 1,000 board feet in the months ahead.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I’m uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.