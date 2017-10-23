Solar Plant Sales, A Tipping Point To Invest In Canadian Solar

Stock can offer 54 to 84% return on the current PE of 9.82. Cash flows can support aggressive development in Japan and back Recurrent developments in the US.

It is apparent that the market valuation of Canadian Solar (CSIQ) does not include impending solar plant sales. The most obvious reason for it is limited public visibility to the scope of transactions

and their financial implications. The company has made a few nondescriptive announcements to date, and the buyers and not the company disclosed financial details, leaving a vast majority of the investing public unaware.

A recent uncertainty about tariffs on solar imports to the US and their implications for the company likely added skepticism about timing to invest. The ITC proceedings to address Suniva and SolarWorld claims and the following scenarios of the outcome have dominated industry discussions and the internet. The ongoing concern about the future of solar in the US has compelled many experts to offer a variety of opinions, including the impact on “Chinese companies,” tagging Canadian Solar into the group to lose on the outcome.

I have written in the past about Canadian Solar’s plant sales as the key to the growth of earnings. This article signals an opportunity to invest before it becomes obvious to the market that the company already started executing on the promise to cash its chips. I also argue that Canadian Solar is not like any other Chinese company. The investment in the US market via a subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, and the potential of 4GW of projects to be developed is a convincing reason to stay in the US, and the company may already have ways to avoid tariffs. If I consider financial results of solar plant sales, the upside for the stock is between 53 to 84% based on $15.94 closing price on Friday, October 20th.

The presentation below is a rendering of the financial picture after those sales are made. Some projects have more details published already. For few, the buyers have announced their financial results. For some, I am using estimates, from similar transactions made in the market.

The table below captures transactions that are expected to be completed in the next two to three quarters.

The company has recently announced the time for the third quarter release and in it, an update to a sale of the 6 US solar projects to two buyers. Below is the fragment of the statement:

Recurrent Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in the U.S., has recently entered into agreements to sell to two separate buyers its interests in a total of six utility-scale solar power plants in the U.S. Both deals are currently going through government approval process. During the earnings call on November 9th, the Company will provide further updates, as usual, on its solar power plant assets.

Shenzhen Energy, which is one of the buyers, has issued details of own purchase to Shenzhen Stock Exchange, in Chinese. Projects to be bought are Mustang, Garland, and Tranquility, representing 393.7MW. They will provide Canadian Solar with $232M in cash, representing the return of invested equity in projects and gross margin. Two tables below have the details of the transaction. The first explains details of the projects in the assessment by Shenzhen. I added info from 20-F to show a carrying value of the two projects, in which the company has 49% interest after majority ownership was sold to Southern Company (SO). Those values are recorded in the investment in affiliates line on the balance sheet. The reduction in value of equity is based on project's depreciation at $7M per quarter.

The second one is my explanation how the transaction could impact Canadian’s balance sheet.

No details are available for the transaction involving Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP), the second buyer. This approval from ITC is the only publically accessible description. In the calculation of this transaction, I estimated invested equity to be 20% and gross margin to be 10%. I have also estimated lower price per watt. A majority of the projects being purchased have tax equity investors, so I assumed that transaction would bring less value to Canadian Solar.

Luckily, the transaction of taking over the Australian plants by Foresight is captured in this release, and the buyer released the amount paid for the equity portion. The same detail is offered for The Falck transaction in this release. The Sempra sale is listed under Sempra Energy's (SRE) disclosure in their 10-Q and is expected to be recognized by Canadian during Q3. The transaction lists $124M paid in cash, which is a price for the equity in the project and includes the gross margin. I expect a gross margin to be 40%.

The details of the listing of Japanese IPO for Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund have been extensively covered in the attachment, in Japanese. The fund shares will trade on Tokyo Stock Exchange on October 30th, under symbol 9284: JP.

I could determine the following about the IPO.

The actual price for 72.7MW to be purchased by the fund is $272M or 30.433B yen, meaning the price per watt is about $3.74/watt. The company is selling 13 projects, which I listed in the table below (highlighted in green). The IRR of the plants is 6%. The table also illustrates generation and the fit in tariff per kWh for each project.

The Canadian Solar Infrastructure fund is selling 186,690 units at an average price of $894 per unit, bringing about $167M. Domestically, the plan is to sell 129K units, and an additional 48K are to be sold overseas. 8K is an oversubscribed option. The value is based on existing capital of 150M yen and 1500 units.

$142M (expected after the fees) is a massive amount of equity versus the price of $272M. The balance of the transaction is covered by the debt assumed by the fund.

Based on the sales of all the listed projects, Canadian Solar is looking at the radical improvement of the balance sheet. The table captures overall impact of those transactions.

To summarize all the transactions, the company would sell in the vicinity of $1.9B of solar plant assets and collect $2.3B in revenue. The sales would bring back $567M in invested equity into cash, based on an assumption of 20% equity investment in each project. The gross profit, estimated at 20%, would bring $464M, and the net income, due to the capitalized operating expenses would be around 70% of gross margin, at $325M.

The sales transition the company's balance sheet and are the reason for the return on investment, up to 84%, based on $5.25 EPS.

For example, the invested equity returned via transactions, plus the net income, would increase cash account by some $892M, producing three times higher level of cash than in Q2. The short-term debt would be reduced by $1.3B. The net income would increase equity by 30% via retained earnings. The $325M of net income would deliver $5 per share based on 62M shares.

One potentially negative impact on this picture is the cost of the manufacturing business, which may not be profitable or perhaps may just reach a level of zero profit by the end of 2017. This concern is built on the first part of the year when the company was unable to produce profitability with the manufacturing branch. A conservative in approach, the view dismisses the moderate improvements in efficiency from the employment of PERC in association with black silicon modules.

The contrary view is that generation 4 modules would increase the high end of efficiency average from 340W to 370W, giving an 8% efficiency boost across the Ku modules. Consistent with the company’s expectations, the cost per watt would slip below $0.30 per watt on this increase. Along with efficiency, added wafer capacity, the transition to black silicon and mono-PERC cell production this year, full utilization of it and finally doubling the ingot production, at a minimum, they all support at least zero profitability scenario.

The company, among many locations, manufactures in Canada, at the beginning of the year having a capacity of 30MW. There is evidence that the company is hiring more headcount, exceeding the one when the capacity was at 500MW. The business is running continental shifts covering 24 hours a day, every day. Based on findings from ITC, Canada is excluded from injury findings. Therefore, this expansion is likely in support of the US market. Canadian Solar is serving its own interests to supply its subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, which is publicly declaring to have 4GW of available projects in the US.

The debate on conditions facing the company when tariffs are in place is focused on the cell capacity if Canada was left alone by the decision of President Trump. In some commentaries, modules made in Canada with a foreign cell, as procured from Thailand, would still be considered as NAFTA made and under current agreements, free of safeguards. Canadian has confirmed this to be its solution to tariffs, a position that is dissatisfactory to SolarWorld but has been accepted by Suniva.

The above could make not only Canadian Solar but also Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) as potential beneficiaries. Finally, as a viable option, in the past, Recurrent bought modules from Norwegian REC and First Solar (FSLR) for Tranquility and Astoria projects, so the company is not averse to other manufacturers if pricing was manageable. Both REC and FSLR are expected to avoid tariffs, the first one due to a location in Singapore and second due to the different raw material.

In my view, I do not see tariffs to be something of a "break it or make it" condition for Canadian. To the contrary, I believe that Canadian Solar, depending on the outcome, may even move to have a capacity in the US, to support Recurrent.

Currently, the stock is trading at the level of $15.94 based on the expectations of $1.62 EPS or PE 9.8. In the first half of 2017, the company earned $0.42. If I assume the rest is achieved via solar plant sales, the $1.50 from $5 made by sales of solar plants is spoken for in 2017, including adjustment for manufacturing loss of $0.30.

The expectation for 2018 is $1.78, but in the balance of sales, the number should be closer to $3.50 per share with zero profitability from manufacturing. The conservative view will deduct $1 and produce EPS of $2.50 if manufacturing is still at a loss.

In my view, the $1.78 from analysts does not include 30MW sold in Japan, 150MW in the UK, a portion of China's 186MW (some will be sold in Q3) and 108MW in India. No analysts adjusted CSIQ EPS on sales to Foresight or Falck for Q4. It is an oversight that may be corrected, but luckily, it has not, therefore offering an attractive entry into the stock.

The PE of 9.82 with EPS of $2.50 produces $24.55 share price. At $3, it is $29.46 with returns of 54 to 84%.

In addition to the portfolio of the projects being actively sold, the company has 362MW in Japan in development and is bidding for additional 210MW. Recent news disclosed more investment in Brazil and a joint venture in Israel. The company will participate in auctions in both countries. There is also a project in Mexico that will likely be sold. None of those additions find consideration in the share price. The value does not even see Recurrent's 4GW, and perhaps the market looks upon the developer as a burden. However, I assume this as another mistake made by the market. I see Recurrent as a value confirmed by a quote from a statement made by the CEO, Shawn Qu about the US market:

Rest assured, we remain fully committed to serving the U.S. market and are evaluating all options to allow Canadian Solar to continuously support the U.S. solar market, low or high water.

Based on the amount of the future cash flow generation from solar plant sales, new projects lined up for 2018, and strong support for Recurrent and its 4GW project pipeline, Canadian Solar should be considered by investors who are looking for undervalued situations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.