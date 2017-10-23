Target Never Needed To Be The Cheapest

It's hard to believe that despite the recent run-up in Target's (NYSE:TGT) shares to almost the $62 level, the company still has a very attractive dividend yield of 4%-plus. It just illustrates how cheap the company really got when shares fell to close to $50 back in early July. Currently, despite the sizable run-up in the share price, we are still looking at a company with an earnings multiple of 12.48. That is almost five points off the company's average earnings multiple over the past five years. Its price/cash flow ratio of 5% looks particularly attractive, as this valuation metric is currently at its lowest level for more than a decade.

Based on earnings of $4.50 per share, Target shares would be back at their five-year average earnings multiple at around the $78 level. That is still a 30% move from its current share price, which is meaningful. Irrespective of whether shares make it to the high $70s or not in the quarters to come, the company (as seen from its latest quarter) seems to be doing the right things. Furthermore, I believe that it has some advantages over its competitors in the retail space.

In certain sectors and industries, it is believed that the first-movers advantage concerning a service or product is imperative. However, Target's late move into e-commerce might actually end up being a blessing in a disguise. Why? Well, although Target continues to test strategies -- such as same-day delivery -- at certain stores, you can bet that it is fully aware of the strategies that are working for its competitors. For instance, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has invested a significant amount of capital into its digital channels. This means that, to a large extent, a successful road map has already been created.

In fact, the new currency with retailers seems to be in leveraging offline stores to the best of their abilities. This is why you see Wal-Mart announcing fewer store openings than usual, so that it can concentrate on leveraging existing stores to the max. Target will still open 32 smaller format stores this year and aims to open an additional 35 next year, but the remodeling of existing stores will definitely remain a high priority. Management knows that solely being close to its customers probably won't cut it in the end. It knows that service and convenience are now top priorities, which is why management is working hard to close the loop with respect to having every possible buying option covered in its ecosystem.

I have discussed in previous articles that I believe food deflation will not last indefinitely, which will suit the likes of Target. Target's shopping experience has always been a notch above the likes of Wal-Mart, and this is what management is doubling down on. The projected improvement of the in-store experience will be buoyed by the retailer's in-store teams, who will provide customers with product information and extra service. This is a good ploy by the company, in my opinion, in that this investment over time should lead to more sales as it will keep on bringing the convenience and service-minded customer through the door.

What the bears didn't understand when the stock was imploding earlier this year was that Target never needed to be the cheapest at what it did. It just needed to improve on what it did. Now Target has the luxury of being able to use cutting-edge technology to measure where the most growth and interest is coming from. The beauty of being a retailer nowadays in the information age is that detailed results from tests and pilot schemes can be gathered pretty quickly -- especially from stores with heavy traffic.

Expect management to continue testing same-day delivery at certain stores as initial results have been promising in this area. Furthermore, expect the likes of Drive-up and Target Restock to continue to gain traction. Yes, elevated investment might play on the bottom line for a while, but we should eventually see strong top-line growth going forward. The 1.61% number reported last quarter should just be the beginning. We will continue to hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.